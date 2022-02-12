Obviously City is the big one but thank god we are at home for Utd, Spurs and to a lesser extent Everton. These games will take it out of us. Spurs worry me a little bit. Anfield will be a big factor especially if we beat City.



That's the nice contrast to 18/19 when we had to go United and Everton with the crowd treating it like a cup final (while both wanted their own team to lose when they played at home to City in the same run in so were half arsed).Every game is going to be tough though when we're playing every 3-4 days through April and May. Just need to keep grinding them out like yesterday, we aren't going to be turning teams over.