The PL run-in

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #8320 on: Today at 05:12:20 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 02:36:39 pm
Obviously City is the big one but thank god we are at home for Utd, Spurs and to a lesser extent Everton. These games will take it out of us. Spurs worry me a little bit. Anfield will be a big factor especially if we beat City.

Wouldn't be worrying about Spurs, they're fucking terrible. Two great attackers but dross literally everywhere else. If they're out of the top 4 race in early May I'd expect a comfortable win.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #8321 on: Today at 05:16:02 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 02:36:39 pm
Obviously City is the big one but thank god we are at home for Utd, Spurs and to a lesser extent Everton. These games will take it out of us. Spurs worry me a little bit. Anfield will be a big factor especially if we beat City.

If we beat City then we will beat all of them, we are just too good. But by beating City we give ourselves some wiggle room and thats on top of the fact that I reckon Citys head goes if they lose.

The next league match is the single biggest match we have played since the Champions league final in 2019.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #8322 on: Today at 05:40:21 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:16:02 pm
If we beat City then we will beat all of them, we are just too good. But by beating City we give ourselves some wiggle room and thats on top of the fact that I reckon Citys head goes if they lose.

The next league match is the single biggest match we have played since the Champions league final in 2019.

Too many games left to say that we win it if we beat them, we can beat City and draw one and can still potentially lose the league on GD.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #8323 on: Today at 05:54:06 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:12:20 pm
Wouldn't be worrying about Spurs, they're fucking terrible. Two great attackers but dross literally everywhere else. If they're out of the top 4 race in early May I'd expect a comfortable win.

They're giving an inform awkward Newcastle team a bit of a pasting at the minute :)
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #8324 on: Today at 05:58:05 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:16:02 pm
If we beat City then we will beat all of them, we are just too good. But by beating City we give ourselves some wiggle room and thats on top of the fact that I reckon Citys head goes if they lose.

The next league match is the single biggest match we have played since the Champions league final in 2019.

Agreed. Its huge. Not sure how i'll be able to concentrate on work to be honest.

I honestly do not care how we win but i think if your looking for City (or mainly pep, lets be honest) to lose their heads, we are gonna have to win comfortably IMO.

Anyone think Thiago will play against Benfica? I feel like he should be wrapped up in 3 layers of cotton wool this week.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #8325 on: Today at 06:05:59 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 02:36:39 pm
Obviously City is the big one but thank god we are at home for Utd, Spurs and to a lesser extent Everton. These games will take it out of us. Spurs worry me a little bit. Anfield will be a big factor especially if we beat City.

That's the nice contrast to 18/19 when we had to go United and Everton with the crowd treating it like a cup final (while both wanted their own team to lose when they played at home to City in the same run in so were half arsed).

Every game is going to be tough though when we're playing every 3-4 days through April and May. Just need to keep grinding them out like yesterday, we aren't going to be turning teams over.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #8326 on: Today at 06:36:20 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 05:40:21 pm
Too many games left to say that we win it if we beat them, we can beat City and draw one and can still potentially lose the league on GD.

Of course you are right, but I am expressing my opinion as a fan that I believe that will happen and we will win all our games or at least all we need to. Again that very well may be wrong seeing as I threw in the towel after the Chelsea draw, but thats what I think anyway.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #8327 on: Today at 06:59:38 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:12:20 pm
Wouldn't be worrying about Spurs, they're fucking terrible. Two great attackers but dross literally everywhere else. If they're out of the top 4 race in early May I'd expect a comfortable win.

They are massive game raisers though, they showed that v City the other week, they show it every time they come to Anfield, so you can't just dismiss them.
