We are already on an amazing run. 10 Prem wins on the spin. I really think we will need to win every league game that remains, 8 more I think, in order to win the Premier League again.



Man City are easily capable of polishing off 7 wins after our game. We need to make sure we beat them, and if we do, at that point I would put it at 50-50 for the title, given our more difficult run in.



Arguably if we beat them they might wobble and drop points in another, and then perhaps focus on the elusive CL, but we wont know that unless we beat them.



If we fail to win at Man City its obviously not over, but they will get a huge boost, staying ahead of us with their hardest game out of the way.



Just win it, and lets take it from there!