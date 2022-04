Logic suggests City should still win it - they play us at home and we have United and Everton to face - 2 sides that will treat it as a world cup final.



We definitely have the ability to win it but we need to be really lucky with injuries and we need the officials to do a fair, unbiased and competent job.



I fancy us much more in the cups I have to admit for the reasons I've mentioned.



It's going to be an intense few months.