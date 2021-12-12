« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 200 201 202 203 204 [205]   Go Down

Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 547463 times)

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,218
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8160 on: Today at 10:38:54 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 03:53:13 am
So, I can't trust Barney when he doesn't list what planet the game's on?

Okay, they'll have to fit two midweek games into the following week then. Or do Friday, Monday, Wednesday in the lead-up to the final.

I've just looked back at the original list I made which I've just been copying that from. Absolutely no idea why I've put Sunday for that  ;D

I can confirm that this weekends game is definitely being played on Earth though. Just googled it there.

Edit - Actually I do know. Southampton is scheduled for the Sunday. So it's staying as it is.

Mother fuckers making me doubt myself.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:40:54 am by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,061
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8161 on: Today at 10:40:34 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:39:28 am
Can we just take a minute to admire the run we've been on already regardless of what happens end of the season? We were 14 points behind Man City at one stage and if we win on Saturday we'll be 2 points above them
Tremendous effort isnt it. Mad, thats what it takes just to get involved.
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,218
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8162 on: Today at 11:09:01 am »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 09:58:15 pm
They reckon on digital spy that the Spurs match will probably be Saturday 17:30 as Sky need us to be available for the Tuesday night for the Villa game as they may need to put West Ham v City on the Wednesday night in case they get to the Europa league final.

Just looking at this. West Ham v City would only be moved if City beat us in the semi final. Wouldn't be like the c*nts to consider possibilities that may affect match going fans like that when making their decision. We won't know until 10 days prior when the Everton game is going to be. 
« Last Edit: Today at 11:11:05 am by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online stonecold_jpm

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8163 on: Today at 11:26:43 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:09:01 am
Just looking at this. West Ham v City would only be moved if City beat us in the semi final. Wouldn't be like the c*nts to consider possibilities that may affect match going fans like that when making their decision. We won't know until 10 days prior when the Everton game is going to be. 

They have to put the Wolves v City game the week after the FA Cup final in case of West Hams Europa scenario, otherwise they have to play 3 times in a week.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,218
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8164 on: Today at 11:28:04 am »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 11:26:43 am
They have to put the Wolves v City game the week after the FA Cup final in case of West Hams Europa scenario, otherwise they have to play 3 times in a week.

Fuck them, make them play 3 times on the same day. 5 minute break in between games  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online stonecold_jpm

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8165 on: Today at 12:13:21 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:28:04 am
Fuck them, make them play 3 times on the same day. 5 minute break in between games  ;D

Actually no scratch that theyd have to play FOUR times! They would have to beat us first in the semi final. Then for them it would have to be:

Sat - FA Cup Final
Tues - Wolves away
Thurs - West Ham away
Sun - Aston Villa home

So they have to put their Wolves game in the last free midweek in case of this scenario of West Ham in Europa final.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:18:10 pm by stonecold_jpm »
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,218
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8166 on: Today at 12:24:31 pm »
Sat - FA Cup Final
Sun - Wolves 11am
Sun - West Ham 1.30pm
Sun - Aston Villa 4.00pm

Plenty of rest in between those last 3 games.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,498
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8167 on: Today at 12:53:11 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:24:31 pm
Sat - FA Cup Final
Sun - Wolves 11am
Sun - West Ham 1.30pm
Sun - Aston Villa 4.00pm

Plenty of rest in between those last 3 games.
Surely make them okay the cup final Sunday at 6pm. The. They get all day Saturday to rest?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 200 201 202 203 204 [205]   Go Up
« previous next »
 