I'd like City to play Atleti next, Chelsea in the semi final, and then us to play Madrid in the final. Not a lot to ask is it?



How can someone play Chelsea in the semi-final and madrid in the final? THats literally impossible as one of Chelsea and Madrid are going out in the Quarters. Unless you mean Atletico Madrid? Which no thanks, as much as I know we can beat them, Atletico are the most boring team to play against along with trying to con the ref and injure your plays. Hate playing them.