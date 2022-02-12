« previous next »
The PL run-in

Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:09:19 pm
Might be worth it? :D

For a few weeks maybe ;)
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 04:55:08 pm
For me now 2 trophies (one being the FA cup) would be a very good season. If one of them is the Champions League it's an excellent season. If one of them is the league title it's possibly the best season I'll have witnessed as a fan of 30 years. If we somehow manage to win more than 2 trophies nothing will possibly come close for a long long time.

If we only end up with the league cup it will be a disappointment, there's no doubt. But that's football, you might need to get your heart broken sometimes.



I agree with this.

If we challenge to the end in the league and make the CL semi-final but win both domestic cups then it will have been a very good season. Some people won't necessarily see it that way but it will be a very good season IMO.

Obviously that's not where everybody hopes this season ends. I'm sure we all want one of the big 2. Winning either PL or CL is do-able but likely difficult given the teams we face in those competitions. Winning both feels less likely to me at this point but that's due to bar being so high to win the league and CL.

Personally I think winning the quadruple feels like a pipe dream at this point. Sure we should dream about it and we should aim for it. But likelihood of doing so feel pretty small to me. Not trying to be defeatist, it's just the nature of the difficulty of progressing and managing 3 comps and not having just 1 off day.

Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 08:25:53 pm
I agree with this.

If we challenge to the end in the league and make the CL semi-final but win both domestic cups then it will have been a very good season. Some people won't necessarily see it that way but it will be a very good season IMO.

Obviously that's not where everybody hopes this season ends. I'm sure we all want one of the big 2. Winning either PL or CL is do-able but likely difficult given the teams we face in those competitions. Winning both feels less likely to me at this point but that's due to bar being so high to win the league and CL.

Personally I think winning the quadruple feels like a pipe dream at this point. Sure we should dream about it and we should aim for it. But likelihood of doing so feel pretty small to me. Not trying to be defeatist, it's just the nature of the difficulty of progressing and managing 3 comps and not having just 1 off day.



Its a massive ask to expect us to do it.

As we all know, the closest we have come to doing "the treble" was 1977 and also, as we all know, only the Mancs have done it, but they proved it can be done if you get a massive slice of spawny luck, which they did in both the FA Cup, both us and Arsenal should have knocked them out and Bayern battered them. I actually do think this group of players are capable of doing it, but history does suggest we'll not achieve the Treble and therefore the Quad. If I had to choose which of the remaining 3 we win, it'd be the League first, then the CL and finally the FA Cup.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:35:03 pm
Its a massive ask to expect us to do it.

As we all know, the closest we have come to doing "the treble" was 1977 and also, as we all know, only the Mancs have done it, but they proved it can be done if you get a massive slice of spawny luck, which they did in both the FA Cup, both us and Arsenal should have knocked them out and Bayern battered them. I actually do think this group of players are capable of doing it, but history does suggest we'll not achieve the Treble and therefore the Quad. If I had to choose which of the remaining 3 we win, it'd be the League first, then the CL and finally the FA Cup.

Plus Utd won that title with, I think, 79 points! Definitely easier if that's a title winning points total.

I'd be made up with either of the big two. Whatever happens from here (assuming we best Benfica) it's been a brilliant season. Desperately hope for the teams sake that they pick up at least one more pot, and hopefully the CL.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:35:03 pm
Its a massive ask to expect us to do it.

As we all know, the closest we have come to doing "the treble" was 1977 and also, as we all know, only the Mancs have done it, but they proved it can be done if you get a massive slice of spawny luck, which they did in both the FA Cup, both us and Arsenal should have knocked them out and Bayern battered them. I actually do think this group of players are capable of doing it, but history does suggest we'll not achieve the Treble and therefore the Quad. If I had to choose which of the remaining 3 we win, it'd be the League first, then the CL and finally the FA Cup.

It's not a lack of faith in the qualities of this team that makes me doubt the quadruple is possible. It's more the weight of history that says it's extremely difficult to do a treble (that includes league and/or CL), never mind a quadruple.

Agree about you priority order: League then CL then FA Cup. That's the order I'd choose in terms of what I'd want us to win.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

In any given season Id be happy with the PL or CL. Id take it now although we of course go for the lot.
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 04:44:58 pm
City's at West Ham will be moved to probably the last free midweek game due to the Cup Final.


Shame, as by that point West Ham will likely be out of the running for the CL (possibly even the EL). If they're still in the EL then they'll be going all out in that to try to win it (in order to qualify for the CL that way). Meaning they'll probably rest loads and it'll be an easy game for City. If it's played on the currently scheduled date it'd be far better for us!

Meaning, we'll just have to knock them out so it can go ahead as scheduled :)
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 09:29:24 pm
Shame, as by that point West Ham will likely be out of the running for the CL (possibly even the EL). If they're still in the EL then they'll be going all out in that to try to win it (in order to qualify for the CL that way). Meaning they'll probably rest loads and it'll be an easy game for City. If it's played on the currently scheduled date it'd be far better for us!

Meaning, we'll just have to knock them out so it can go ahead as scheduled :)

I get what you are saying, but I don't think 3 days makes *that* much difference 😁
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

We will the treble at very least :D, although I did say we would win all 4 cups at the start of the season(I think) should have put a bet on it like one of my mates.
yeah one more (even if its "just"  :o the FA cup), and i would be really happy...
But i would feel let down if we didnt win one more this season, its such an amazing team, they deserve more 100%
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 04:44:58 pm
What could be interesting (if the title is still alive by then) is the fact that either our game at Southampton or City's at West Ham will be moved to probably the last free midweek game due to the Cup Final.

I'm not sure whether from the league standpoint whether it would be a good or bad thing to have that game moved or not!

If they reach the Europa league final it cant as the final is on the Wednesday 18th May.
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 01:07:20 pm
Stones, Sterling, Grealish and Foden are in the England squad...but considering Southgates literally just rested Kyle Walker I can't imagine they'll play that much

Ederson in the Brazil squad but no Fernandinho or Jesus ( ::))

Gundogan picked for Germany, De Bruyne not picked for Belgium ( ::)), Bernardo picked for Portugal, Rodri and Laporte picked for Spain, assume Mahrez is in the Algeria squad, Ake picked for Holland

So probably about the same....but notable players left out
Fernandinho hasn't been picked recently anyways. Also Brazil didnt pick so Firmino so shrug on Jesus(who has been picked lately anyways). No reason for De Bruyne to go play a friendly same for Keita though.
We're looking at his hard the quadruple is. City are probably eying up the treble but thinking it's hard to get past is in the fa cup. Atletico will be no walkover and then Chelsea in the semis. With a must win league game against us.
Quote from: Collins (Southampton player)

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:35:03 pm
Its a massive ask to expect us to do it.

As we all know, the closest we have come to doing "the treble" was 1977 and also, as we all know, only the Mancs have done it, but they proved it can be done if you get a massive slice of spawny luck, which they did in both the FA Cup, both us and Arsenal should have knocked them out and Bayern battered them. I actually do think this group of players are capable of doing it, but history does suggest we'll not achieve the Treble and therefore the Quad. If I had to choose which of the remaining 3 we win, it'd be the League first, then the CL and finally the FA Cup.

We would have won the treble in 1977 except for United getting a massive slice of spawny luck in the FA Cup Final.
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 01:39:21 pm
Stones, Rodri and Laporte are the key ones. Assuming Dias is actually out for the full 4+ weeks that was reported, then any injury to one of these 3 could see them in a bit of trouble defensively.

Has Ruben Dias been selected for Portugal?
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:36:45 pm
Has Ruben Dias been selected for Portugal?

No


Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:09:36 pm
We have a bigger squad than City. They rarely seem to have any significant injuries which is a bit bizarre.

On Inetrnational duty they have

Stones, Foden, Grealish, Sterling
Cancelo, Silva
Ake
Gundogan
Ederson
Laporte
Rodri
A few kids.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 10:56:42 pm
If they reach the Europa league final it cant as the final is on the Wednesday 18th May.

Good point. When would they fit that in then if that's the scenario??
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Quote from: courty61 on Today at 06:33:06 am
Good point. When would they fit that in then if that's the scenario??
They'd have to play it on the midweek preceding the FA Cup Final, and then City would play their game postponed for the semifinal in the midweek after the FA Cup final.
Or City could get knocked out of the CL by Atleti and the FA Cup by us and simplify their scheduling problems.
The amount of niggling little 2-3 week injuries thats have befallen our squad this international break points towards a distinct clarity of purpose within the playing group.
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

League Cup + FA Cup = Good Season
League Cup + Champions League/Premier League =  Excellent Season
League Cup + Champions League/Premier League + FA Cup = Super Season

League Cup + Champions League+ Premier League + FA Cup = OMG  :mooncat    OMG
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Am enjoying how we are going into the run-in with it all to play for. Challenging deep into the season was one of the main things i wanted last summer and we've certainly done that

Would be gutted if we don't win anything else but that disappointment would be short-lived. PL obvious priority for me
This international break came at the right time for us i feel, mentally....can't wait to see what happens over April which is crucial
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Quote from: jckliew on Today at 07:43:40 am
League Cup + FA Cup = Good Season
League Cup + Champions League/Premier League =  Excellent Season
League Cup + Champions League/Premier League + FA Cup = Super Season

League Cup + Champions League+ Premier League + FA Cup = OMG  :mooncat    OMG

Im at an amazing season just with a league and European Cup/Premier League. Any season we win either of those two makes it surpass excellent.
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 09:49:02 pm
I get what you are saying, but I don't think 3 days makes *that* much difference 😁

Bollocks ;D
Had it in my head that it was on the date of the semi final, but that obviously can't be right.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:59:48 am
Im at an amazing season just with a league and European Cup/Premier League. Any season we win either of those two makes it surpass excellent.

Yeah, especially within the context that this team competes.
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 07:19:43 am
The amount of niggling little 2-3 week injuries thats have befallen our squad this international break points towards a distinct clarity of purpose within the playing group.

You'd think every last one of them is thinking fuck it, I am not risking it for this possible once in a lifetime opportunity
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:35:03 pm
If I had to choose which of the remaining 3 we win, it'd be the League first, then the CL and finally the FA Cup.

Due to the Missus Windup Protocol...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
