The PL run-in

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:27:40 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:20:25 pm
Never really considered it until now but it could be a bit of a concern re Mo. I assume they were left out altogether yesterday due to this. With Mo picking up a knock recently and only being on the bench v Arsenal, he could still be carrying whatever slight injury it was. Egypt won't have the same consideration as us with his fitness and will absolutely keep him on the pitch for 90/120 minutes unless his leg has fallen off.

I reckon Mo and Sadio might only be on the bench for Watford. Diaz/Bobby/Jota [maybe even Harvey/Minamino in there]. As has been said we're still going to see a lot of rotation across this month, depending on how things look after the international break. I think the only games where we might see the exact same team start [injuries permitting] are Benfica away followed by City.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:37:47 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 12:27:40 pm
I reckon Mo and Sadio might only be on the bench for Watford. Diaz/Bobby/Jota [maybe even Harvey/Minamino in there]. As has been said we're still going to see a lot of rotation across this month, depending on how things look after the international break. I think the only games where we might see the exact same team start [injuries permitting] are Benfica away followed by City.

The positive with Mo and Sadio is that their second game of the double header is next Tuesday night, which means they'll be back in the UK on Wednesday. They may end up rested, but don't think they absolutely have to be. Jota should be nice and fresh too, Portugal have a big playoff game with Turkey on Thursday but it's their only fixture of the international break so he should be in training all of next week ahead of Watford.

In general there's none of the nonsense we've seen in previous breaks where some of our lads are playing Thursday into Friday ahead of a league game two days. Everyone should be back by Wednesday at the latest, so two full days of training ahead of Watford.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:39:09 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:37:47 pm
The positive with Mo and Sadio is that their second game of the double header is next Tuesday night, which means they'll be back in the UK on Wednesday. They may end up rested, but don't think they absolutely have to be. Jota should be nice and fresh too, Portugal have a big playoff game with Turkey on Thursday but it's their only fixture of the international break so he should be in training all of next week ahead of Watford.

In general there's none of the nonsense we've seen in previous breaks where some of our lads are playing Thursday into Friday ahead of a league game two days. Everyone should be back by Wednesday at the latest, so two full days of training ahead of Watford.

If Portugal beat Turkey then they'll have another game with Italy/Macedonia

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:12:08 pm
Egypt v Senegal - SALAH / MANE - World Cup Play off. Winner goes to Qatar. Loser goes home.

Colombia - DIAZ - Both World Cup Qualifiers. They need to win both to stand any chance of a play off spot, but it's unlikely.
Uruguay are 5 points clear in the automatic spot, and Peru 4 points clear in the play off spot. Uruguay play Peru and Chile, who are 2 points clear of Colombia. Chile's other game is Brazil, Peru's is Paraguay

Brazil - ALISSON / FABINHO - Both World Cup Qualifiers. Both dead rubbers. They should beat Chile in the first game to confirm top spot, then the away game v Bolivia means literally nothing.

Portugal - JOTA- World Cup play off v Turkey. Win that, and they'll likely face a winner take all tie v Italy.

England - HENDERSON / JONES / ELLIOTT - Both friendlies. Jones and Elliott for the U21s.

Scotland - ROBERTSON- 1 friendly. May not go as he has the Rona.

Greece - TSIMIKAS - 1 friendly

Holland - VAN DIJK - Both friendlies

Japan - MINAMINO - Both World Cup qualifiers. Game v Australia could be crucial between finishing in an automatic spot or a play off.

Ireland - KELLEHER - Both Friendlies

Guinea - KEITA - Both Friendlies

Belgium - ORIGI - Both Friendlies
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:59:45 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:39:09 pm
If Portugal beat Turkey then they'll have another game with Italy/Macedonia

Ah yeah, course they will - had it in my head the playoff finals were June as that's when Scotland's would be, forgetting that was only because of the war in Ukraine.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 01:01:10 pm
Have City got comparable absentees due to international duty?
Normally their superior squad depth makes this give them an advantage, but general consensus seems to be we actually have the better second XI.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 01:07:20 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:01:10 pm
Have City got comparable absentees due to international duty?
Normally their superior squad depth makes this give them an advantage, but general consensus seems to be we actually have the better second XI.

Stones, Sterling, Grealish and Foden are in the England squad...but considering Southgates literally just rested Kyle Walker I can't imagine they'll play that much

Ederson in the Brazil squad but no Fernandinho or Jesus ( ::))

Gundogan picked for Germany, De Bruyne not picked for Belgium ( ::)), Bernardo picked for Portugal, Rodri and Laporte picked for Spain, assume Mahrez is in the Algeria squad, Ake picked for Holland

So probably about the same....but notable players left out
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 01:09:36 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:01:10 pm
Have City got comparable absentees due to international duty?
Normally their superior squad depth makes this give them an advantage, but general consensus seems to be we actually have the better second XI.

We have a bigger squad than City. They rarely seem to have any significant injuries which is a bit bizarre.

On Inetrnational duty they have

Stones, Foden, Grealish, Sterling
Cancelo, Silva
Ake
Gundogan
Ederson
Laporte
Rodri
A few kids.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 01:39:21 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 01:07:20 pm
Stones, Sterling, Grealish and Foden are in the England squad...but considering Southgates literally just rested Kyle Walker I can't imagine they'll play that much

Ederson in the Brazil squad but no Fernandinho or Jesus ( ::))

Gundogan picked for Germany, De Bruyne not picked for Belgium ( ::)), Bernardo picked for Portugal, Rodri and Laporte picked for Spain, assume Mahrez is in the Algeria squad, Ake picked for Holland

So probably about the same....but notable players left out

Stones, Rodri and Laporte are the key ones. Assuming Dias is actually out for the full 4+ weeks that was reported, then any injury to one of these 3 could see them in a bit of trouble defensively.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 01:44:35 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 01:39:21 pm
Stones, Rodri and Laporte are the key ones. Assuming Dias is actually out for the full 4+ weeks that was reported, then any injury to one of these 3 could see them in a bit of trouble defensively.

I'd be absolutely amazed if that was the case, historically Pep's always underplayed that sort of thing.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 01:46:58 pm

You could argue that having one international game is a good thing for rhythm. We often suffer a dip when our players have time off. Apart from Mo, Diogo and Sadio, the rest are playing friendlies or dead rubbers and youd like to think we have an informal agreement that our players wont get flogged.

Personally this is the first time in a while that I feel I could do with a two week break!
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:12:08 pm
Egypt v Senegal - SALAH / MANE - World Cup Play off. Winner goes to Qatar. Loser goes home.

Colombia - DIAZ - Both World Cup Qualifiers. They need to win both to stand any chance of a play off spot, but it's unlikely.
Uruguay are 5 points clear in the automatic spot, and Peru 4 points clear in the play off spot. Uruguay play Peru and Chile, who are 2 points clear of Colombia. Chile's other game is Brazil, Peru's is Paraguay

Brazil - ALISSON / FABINHO - Both World Cup Qualifiers. Both dead rubbers. They should beat Chile in the first game to confirm top spot, then the away game v Bolivia means literally nothing.

Portugal - JOTA- World Cup play off v Turkey. Win that, and they'll likely face a winner take all tie v Italy.

England - HENDERSON / JONES / ELLIOTT - Both friendlies. Jones and Elliott for the U21s.

Scotland - ROBERTSON- 1 friendly. May not go as he has the Rona.

Greece - TSIMIKAS - 1 friendly

Holland - VAN DIJK - Both friendlies

Japan - MINAMINO - Both World Cup qualifiers. Game v Australia could be crucial between finishing in an automatic spot or a play off.

Ireland - KELLEHER - Both Friendlies

Guinea - KEITA - Both Friendlies

Belgium - ORIGI - Both Friendlies

This is a great summary so thanks for that.

The thing that stands out for me is that its our front 6 including Minamino (well 5 of them) that have most to play for during this break. Everyone else you could argue either won't play or will be playing at a low intensity. We might need to depend a lot on Firmino immediately after the break - but I think he has looked good this week thankfully.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 02:05:18 pm
Its going to take some effort for either us or Man City to beat the other side in 2 fixtures so close to each other and you can see a scenario where one wins one of the fixtures and other other then wins the FA Cup semi final.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 02:07:33 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 01:44:35 pm
I'd be absolutely amazed if that was the case, historically Pep's always underplayed that sort of thing.

He's back in training already, no chance he doesn't play against us
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 02:09:04 pm
Our April looks like so much fun. Cant wait!
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 02:10:41 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:05:18 pm
Its going to take some effort for either us or Man City to beat the other side in 2 fixtures so close to each other and you can see a scenario where one wins one of the fixtures and other other then wins the FA Cup semi final.

I don't think 2 draws are out of the question with the FA cup being decided via a shoot out. I keep coming back to the 'would you take a draw' question [about the league game] Crosby Nick put up a while back and I'm starting to think more and more that I would. Especially with how the CL has fallen.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 02:29:03 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 02:10:41 pm
I don't think 2 draws are out of the question with the FA cup being decided via a shoot out. I keep coming back to the 'would you take a draw' question [about the league game] Crosby Nick put up a while back and I'm starting to think more and more that I would. Especially with how the CL has fallen.
On the contary, it's possible that they will have the tougher, more intense set of games, esp if Atletico turn the shithousery up to 100 and the game stays level.

Of course Benfica won't be a walkover either we definitely won't be at a disadvantage going into the PL game. A draw wouldnt be the end of the world but a win would damage them massively as mentioned by others - it'll be worth more than just the extra couple of points.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 02:52:05 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 02:29:03 pm
On the contary, it's possible that they will have the tougher, more intense set of games, esp if Atletico turn the shithousery up to 100 and the game stays level.

Of course Benfica won't be a walkover either we definitely won't be at a disadvantage going into the PL game. A draw wouldn't be the end of the world but a win would damage them massively as mentioned by others - it'll be worth more than just the extra couple of points.

I think the thing that's maybe got me leaning that way is that they'll have a brutal couple of games with Atleti, and then most likely another bruising encounter with Chelsea [though personally I hope madrid get through]. I think them dropping points in other fixtures is on the cards more than it was pre-CL draw.

Edit - though needless to say, for me I think us winning there all but ends it.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 03:11:00 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:09:36 pm
We have a bigger squad than City. They rarely seem to have any significant injuries which is a bit bizarre.

On Inetrnational duty they have

Stones, Foden, Grealish, Sterling
Cancelo, Silva
Ake
Gundogan
Ederson
Laporte
Rodri
A few kids.

thanks for sharing and composing this useful list.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 03:12:06 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:56:44 pm
We go top if we beat Watford.
City heads are fucked and draw with Burnley in a proper hell for leather kicking match.

We smash Benfica and all but wrap up the tie.
Atletico kick the fuck out of City but narrowly lose 1-0.

We beat City and go 4 points clear.

We play a second string v Benfica. Semi finals here we come.
Atletico kick the fuck out of City. Extra time and penalties. Yet another bottle job by Guardiola. City are out.

We cruise to victory against City's battered squad and reach the cup final where we will play Crystal Palace.


Come on footballing Gods, it's your time to shine.


thanks for this realistic view of what the football gods and LFC team can deliver.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 03:20:33 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:36:07 pm
Wed 16th Mar        Arsenal A
[color=green]Sun 20th Mar      Nottingham Forest[/color]
21-29 Mar      International break
Sat 2nd Apr      Watford H
Tue 5th Apr      Benfica A
Sun 10th Apr      Man City A
Wed 13th Apr      Benfica H
Sat 16th Apr      Aston Villa A/Man City N
Tue 19th April    Man Utd H
Sun 24th Apr      Everton H
Wed 27 Apr      Bayern/Villareal
Sat 30th Apr      Newcastle A
Wed 4th May      Bayern/Villareal
Sat 7th May      Tottenham H
FREE MIDWEEK      
Sun 15th May      Southampton A/FA Cup Final
FREE MIDWEEK   
Sun 22nd May       Wolves H
Sat 28th May          CL Final

a question is the Aston Villa Prem game moved to one of the free midweek slots or are they waiting for CL results?
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 03:41:28 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 03:20:33 pm
a question is the Aston Villa Prem game moved to one of the free midweek slots or are they waiting for CL results?

CL I think. If we went out to Benfica it would go where we would be due to play the first leg of the semi, for example.

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 03:53:12 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:09:04 pm
Our April looks like so much fun. Cant wait! a heart attack inducing set of fixtures
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 04:12:24 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:07:33 pm
He's back in training already, no chance he doesn't play against us

those 6 weeks flew by
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 04:16:26 pm
Quote from: wige on Today at 03:53:12 pm


LOL, yes! But if it doesn't get your heart racing then what is the point?!
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 04:34:43 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 03:20:33 pm
a question is the Aston Villa Prem game moved to one of the free midweek slots or are they waiting for CL results?


Yeah. If Benfica beat us then it could go to one of the semi final dates, but I don't think we're being too cocky to suggest we should qualify so it'll most likely be the midweek before the cup final.

Villa also have their home game with Burnley to slot in somewhere, but they've multiple dates when that could be played.

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 07:54:30 pm
Wed 16th Mar        Arsenal A
Sun 20th Mar      Nottingham Forest
21-29 Mar      International break
Sat 2nd Apr      Watford H
Tue 5th Apr      Benfica A
Sun 10th Apr      Man City A
Wed 13th Apr      Benfica H
Sat 16th Apr      Man City N
Tue 19th April    Man Utd H
Sun 24th Apr      Everton H
Wed 27 Apr      Bayern/Villareal
Sat 30th Apr      Newcastle A
Wed 4th May      Bayern/Villareal
Sat 7th May      Tottenham H
FREE MIDWEEK/Aston Villa
Sun 15th May      Southampton A/FA Cup Final
FREE MIDWEEK   
Sun 22nd May       Wolves H
Sat 28th May          CL Final
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 04:44:58 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:34:43 pm
Yeah. If Benfica beat us then it could go to one of the semi final dates, but I don't think we're being too cocky to suggest we should qualify so it'll most likely be the midweek before the cup final.

Villa also have their home game with Burnley to slot in somewhere, but they've multiple dates when that could be played.


What could be interesting (if the title is still alive by then) is the fact that either our game at Southampton or City's at West Ham will be moved to probably the last free midweek game due to the Cup Final.

I'm not sure whether from the league standpoint whether it would be a good or bad thing to have that game moved or not!
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 04:48:49 pm
With all these machinations, permutations and worrying I just think

Diogo Jota will score some goals that will win us major titles.

The rest I'll drink away the nerves and go with the flow...
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 04:55:08 pm
For me now 2 trophies (one being the FA cup) would be a very good season. If one of them is the Champions League it's an excellent season. If one of them is the league title it's possibly the best season I'll have witnessed as a fan of 30 years. If we somehow manage to win more than 2 trophies nothing will possibly come close for a long long time.

If we only end up with the league cup it will be a disappointment, there's no doubt. But that's football, you might need to get your heart broken sometimes.

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 04:56:24 pm
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 04:44:58 pm
City's at West Ham will be moved to probably the last free midweek game due to the Cup Final.


I hope it's not any kind of omen, but Man City's last 2 games in 13/14 were none other than West Ham and Aston Villa. Both were at home, and it was Villa midweek and West Ham on the final day.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 05:14:15 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 04:55:08 pm
For me now 2 trophies (one being the FA cup) would be a very good season. If one of them is the Champions League it's an excellent season. If one of them is the league title it's possibly the best season I'll have witnessed as a fan of 30 years. If we somehow manage to win more than 2 trophies nothing will possibly come close for a long long time.

If we only end up with the league cup it will be a disappointment, there's no doubt. But that's football, you might need to get your heart broken sometimes.



League Cup, League, European Cup in 1984 is the best season for trophies won I have seen, if we do the same three this season it will surpass that, due to having beaten a blatantly cheating club to the title.

Do the four and I think my missus will leave  ;D
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 05:19:18 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:56:24 pm
I hope it's not any kind of omen, but Man City's last 2 games in 13/14 were none other than West Ham and Aston Villa. Both were at home, and it was Villa midweek and West Ham on the final day.

Yeah but we didn't have a big fuck off boss German in charge in 2014, if we had then it would be a great omen for us ;D
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 05:31:16 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:16:26 pm
LOL, yes! But if it doesn't get your heart racing then what is the point?!

Incredibly addictive all this isn't it.

I'm gutted that I'll be on a flight when we play city, has looked that way for a while but was half hoping it might move to the saturday. In terms of omens...I was on a flight when we beat city 3-2 in 2014 too. I'd take the result again, if not perhaps where the title ended up that year.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 06:09:19 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:14:15 pm
League Cup, League, European Cup in 1984 is the best season for trophies won I have seen, if we do the same three this season it will surpass that, due to having beaten a blatantly cheating club to the title.

Do the four and I think my missus will leave  ;D

Might be worth it? :D
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 06:19:06 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 04:55:08 pm
For me now 2 trophies (one being the FA cup) would be a very good season. If one of them is the Champions League it's an excellent season. If one of them is the league title it's possibly the best season I'll have witnessed as a fan of 30 years. If we somehow manage to win more than 2 trophies nothing will possibly come close for a long long time.

If we only end up with the league cup it will be a disappointment, there's no doubt. But that's football, you might need to get your heart broken sometimes.

I am gutted that I cannot try and get a ticket to Paris . I am sure that there are tickets available as te PSG fans all sell theirs.

But that is probably jumping the gun a bit.
I am so excited about this season and what it could look like.
Being in the mix for all 4 and winning the League Cup has me buzzing.

This team and coaching staff and all those working to make this happen need to be applauded.
We are back a force in Prem and Europe and all cup competitions.

Not to be sneezed at, just so proud and appreciative to be part of this.

No one wants to play us at the moment.

pure enjoyment.

We are also expanding our fan base and are becoming the favourite of those fans whose teams are not up there at the top
#secondteam fans  :wave :wave

welcome to those as well


Re: The PL run-in
Today at 06:24:33 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:56:44 pm
We go top if we beat Watford.
City heads are fucked and draw with Burnley in a proper hell for leather kicking match.

We smash Benfica and all but wrap up the tie.
Atletico kick the fuck out of City but narrowly lose 1-0.

We beat City and go 4 points clear.

We play a second string v Benfica. Semi finals here we come.
Atletico kick the fuck out of City. Extra time and penalties. Yet another bottle job by Guardiola. City are out.

We cruise to victory against City's battered squad and reach the cup final where we will play Crystal Palace.


Come on footballing Gods, it's your time to shine.

Exactly this has been going through my head for the last 24 hours.
