For me now 2 trophies (one being the FA cup) would be a very good season. If one of them is the Champions League it's an excellent season. If one of them is the league title it's possibly the best season I'll have witnessed as a fan of 30 years. If we somehow manage to win more than 2 trophies nothing will possibly come close for a long long time.



If we only end up with the league cup it will be a disappointment, there's no doubt. But that's football, you might need to get your heart broken sometimes.



I am gutted that I cannot try and get a ticket to Paris . I am sure that there are tickets available as te PSG fans all sell theirs.But that is probably jumping the gun a bit.I am so excited about this season and what it could look like.Being in the mix for all 4 and winning the League Cup has me buzzing.This team and coaching staff and all those working to make this happen need to be applauded.We are back a force in Prem and Europe and all cup competitions.Not to be sneezed at, just so proud and appreciative to be part of this.No one wants to play us at the moment.pure enjoyment.We are also expanding our fan base and are becoming the favourite of those fans whose teams are not up there at the top#secondteam fanswelcome to those as well