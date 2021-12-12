« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 190 191 192 193 194 [195]   Go Down

Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 514033 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,517
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7760 on: Today at 01:47:01 pm »
I might be in the minority but I wouldnt be distraught with a draw today. I have always felt we need to beat City anyway and if we beat them I reckon we beat every other side.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,897
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7761 on: Today at 01:48:24 pm »
Quote from: nico 8 on Today at 11:32:26 am

Should we make it through to the FA Cup final, I guess we will play catch up (of the x2 PL games) in the 2 midweeks marked free.

Yes, most likely Aston Villa before the cup final and Southampton after it.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online FLRed67

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7762 on: Today at 02:23:50 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 01:19:08 pm
City have been getting closer and closer in the last few years, with the closest last season, losing in the FA Cup Semi final to Chelsea and also the Champions League Final. So its not a stretch to think we are now doing the same, but it obviously may require an easier FA Cup semi and Champions League quarter final for us to pull it off.

What's that, you say? Everton in the semi? And Benfica in the quarters?

Time to call Guido and warm up those balls .   .   .
Logged

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 589
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7763 on: Today at 02:38:08 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 02:23:50 pm
What's that, you say? Everton in the semi? And Benfica in the quarters?

Time to call Guido and warm up those balls .   .   .

Everton wont beat Palace! 🤣🤣
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,229
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7764 on: Today at 02:41:13 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:47:01 pm
I might be in the minority but I wouldnt be distraught with a draw today. I have always felt we need to beat City anyway and if we beat them I reckon we beat every other side.

Realistically we aren't winning every single game.

If you offered me 4 points from today and City but we win the City one then absolutely you'd take it.

If you won today and drew vs City you'd need City to drop points elsewhere.

Personally think we will drop points in 2 more games, maybe 3.

Arsenal
Spurs
City
United

Are games where you can't expect 12 points- it's just not fair to expect that and for us to compete in all the other cups as well. We are an excellent side but even the very best title winners would find those fixtures difficult and would probably draw at least one of them.

Tonight is big for momentum though I feel - if you were a City player or fan and you saw us drop points tonight you'd suddenly feel like you got away with the Burnley game.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,363
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7765 on: Today at 03:21:07 pm »
I was trying to manage my nerves earlier. If we are going to win all 10, then very much by law of averages, probably at least two of them would see us scoring in the last 10 minutes. They wont all come easily, or score early and try and keep teams at arms length.

Im getting flashbacks to 2019 again. Spurs at home, Fulham away, Southampton away, Newcastle away. Felt like we were repeatedly on the verge of losing the title only to pull it out if the bag. Tom it get the big pay off at the end felt unfair, although Madrid obviously made up for it.

Can see it being a similar bag of nerves again this time. But then whats the alternative? Bring it on!
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,984
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7766 on: Today at 03:24:34 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 02:41:13 pm
Personally think we will drop points in 2 more games, maybe 3.

Arsenal
Spurs
City
United

Are games where you can't expect 12 points

Agree re Arsenal, Spurs, City

Vs that other lot we should be winning comfortably.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,923
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7767 on: Today at 03:31:50 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:47:01 pm
I might be in the minority but I wouldnt be distraught with a draw today. I have always felt we need to beat City anyway and if we beat them I reckon we beat every other side.

Hmmmmmmmm. Not distraught, with that much to play for but I'm not accepting that. It's all about applying pressure. They have flinched and now we have to win to reply the pressure grip.

Beat Arsenal and its says to everyone, "Look out, Liverpool are the best around at the minute, just a matter of time, bozos!"
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,372
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7768 on: Today at 03:33:18 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:21:07 pm
I was trying to manage my nerves earlier. If we are going to win all 10, then very much by law of averages, probably at least two of them would see us scoring in the last 10 minutes. They wont all come easily, or score early and try and keep teams at arms length.

Im getting flashbacks to 2019 again. Spurs at home, Fulham away, Southampton away, Newcastle away. Felt like we were repeatedly on the verge of losing the title only to pull it out if the bag. Tom it get the big pay off at the end felt unfair, although Madrid obviously made up for it.

Can see it being a similar bag of nerves again this time. But then whats the alternative? Bring it on!

I'd completely forgotten the Fulham game, just had to look it up on youtube. Fucking hell yes that was stressful. Babel practically gave the ball to VVD after scoring too 'go on lad there's time...'
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,980
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7769 on: Today at 03:49:17 pm »
I'm fairly relaxed about it all, but that's largely because the weight of the 30 years has been lifted. If we hadn't have won it in 2020, I'd be all over the place. I know the players are hungry to win more, but while 2020 will never relieve all the pressure, hopefully the pressure will be a bit less intense.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,650
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7770 on: Today at 04:08:49 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:47:01 pm
I might be in the minority but I wouldnt be distraught with a draw today. I have always felt we need to beat City anyway and if we beat them I reckon we beat every other side.

There will probably be a bit of a meltdown on here if we draw today. 
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7771 on: Today at 04:34:28 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:47:01 pm
I might be in the minority but I wouldnt be distraught with a draw today. I have always felt we need to beat City anyway and if we beat them I reckon we beat every other side.
I would be very disappointed because today is an opportunity to dent City's confidence and ramp up the pressure on them. We might not need to win every game but this game is vital momentum wise. If we don't win, I will adjust my expectations down.
Logged

Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,016
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7772 on: Today at 05:40:10 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 04:08:49 pm
There will probably be a bit of a meltdown on here if we draw today.

It depends on how the game goes. A draw away at a very in-form Arsenal isn't the worst result. Especially if we score a last-minute equalizer or something. A draw suddenly becomes a poor result if we concede one ourselves.

City drawing a game they were expected to win gives us some breathing space. I don't think anyone can say we are absolutely expected to get the 3 points tonight.

That said, drawing tonight means we have more pressure to beat City, which I'm not sure we will do. I do expect them to drop points elsewhere though. Up to us to win them all.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 190 191 192 193 194 [195]   Go Up
« previous next »
 