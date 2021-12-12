I was trying to manage my nerves earlier. If we are going to win all 10, then very much by law of averages, probably at least two of them would see us scoring in the last 10 minutes. They wont all come easily, or score early and try and keep teams at arms length.



Im getting flashbacks to 2019 again. Spurs at home, Fulham away, Southampton away, Newcastle away. Felt like we were repeatedly on the verge of losing the title only to pull it out if the bag. Tom it get the big pay off at the end felt unfair, although Madrid obviously made up for it.



Can see it being a similar bag of nerves again this time. But then whats the alternative? Bring it on!