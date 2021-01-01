One game at a time but April looks like a bloody tough one as have to play teams fighting relegation, top 6, City, Utd the Derby. If we win the title this season it will be amazing as the standards these days basically mean you got to go on a 15 match winning run. Really great stuff especially when you see the lads battling on the cup fronts as well. There will be at least one more hiccup excluding the City game but win the rest ie drop 4 points from here onwards n the title should be ours. That's a high challenge that we are up for it.