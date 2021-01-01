« previous next »
Mighty_Red

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 01:20:25 pm
Beat then at theirs and we could still potentially draw a game and still win on GD, so no point looking at 18 wins as a requirement and wondering how we attain in.

Make it 9 first, then we have 2.5 weeks to work out how to make it 10.
ianburns252

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 01:31:09 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:05:52 pm
No. In the league we only need to win 1 in a row 10 times.

The previous 8 games have been and gone, so no point in making it out to be harder than it already is.

Even at that, we've got cup games too, so we can lose like we did against Inter having already won the first leg to break the 'in a row' cycle.

A brilliant way of putting it!

If you go in to the game thinking about the other 9 that you have to win it is going to affect you, but there is little that you can do in that game to affect those other 9.

Do the job that needs to be done and then move on to the next job - simple as that
ScouserAtHeart

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 01:44:08 pm
We shouldn't assume they won't drop any points before we play them
Mister Flip Flop

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 01:46:09 pm
Pep has no plan B, it's the reason his team has failed time and again in the champions league when it's crunch time. His tactics of just spending big and outplaying the vast amount of rubbish teams in the league works more often than not but as a tactician he's found wanting very often. Here's hoping he continues to over think things in the run in and they fold under the pressure.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 01:50:54 pm
We also play twice in the league before City play again. IF we win both (not taking anything for granted) they'll be behind us for the first time in months before they kick off against Burnley.
Crosby Nick

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 01:52:48 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 01:50:54 pm
We also play twice in the league before City play again. IF we win both (not taking anything for granted) they'll be behind us for the first time in months before they kick off against Burnley.

Would still be the case if we picked up 4 points (would just be less intimidating for them).
UntouchableLuis

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 01:55:41 pm
We are going to draw City in the CL aren't we.
MonsLibpool

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 02:06:33 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 01:46:09 pm
Pep has no plan B, it's the reason his team has failed time and again in the champions league when it's crunch time. His tactics of just spending big and outplaying the vast amount of rubbish teams in the league works more often than not but as a tactician he's found wanting very often. Here's hoping he continues to over think things in the run in and they fold under the pressure.
Last season also showed their weak mentality IMO. They spent the first 3-4  months licking their wounds after we smashed them the season before and only started playing after all our injuries. We'd have walked it again without the injury crisis.
Sharado

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 02:06:37 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 01:01:36 pm
Hopefully it will be Dean.

More likely to be Atkinson or Oliver.

it'll be Kavagnagh and Tierney and I will be, unfortunately for those who rely on me, sent to prison in the immediate aftermath.
newterp

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 02:21:49 pm
It seems like all the people saying give Salah a rest after Arsenal are forgetting this:

The playoff is a two-legged affair, first being played in Egypt on 23 March with the return leg in Senegal on 29 March

At best - maybe we don't start Salah against Forest. But it's not like he is getting a break - indeed the pressure on him will be immense during the International Break.
Jookie

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 02:50:08 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 02:21:49 pm
It seems like all the people saying give Salah a rest after Arsenal are forgetting this:

The playoff is a two-legged affair, first being played in Egypt on 23 March with the return leg in Senegal on 29 March

At best - maybe we don't start Salah against Forest. But it's not like he is getting a break - indeed the pressure on him will be immense during the International Break.

Almost feels like Forest and then Watford when players return are the one to rotate players for.

Watford would be good to mainly utilise players who aren't away on international duty or players that haven't travelled as much. Players like Konate, Matip, Thiago, Firmino and others have not generally been selected for their national teams. Robertson only has 1 friendly in March with Scotland and you'd hope Keita won't play the 2 international friendlies for Guinea in March.
El Lobo

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 02:52:18 pm
If he plays tomorrow we can rest him for the weekend, so 17th > 23rd > 29th > 2nd April. Not too bad, he's played nine games for us since he came back from the AFCON and thats barely a month. That schedule will probably feel like a holiday for him!
The Test

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 02:54:17 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 01:55:41 pm
We are going to draw City in the CL aren't we.

Im kind of into this. with the bigger squad we could run them into the ground and then swap out a good chunk of the team for the league game and run them ragged again. It's obvious which manager trusts his bench. We could shatter them physically and mentally in those three games.

I want to do what Mourinho's Chelsea used to do against us. Wear us down with 2 of Cole, Robben, Duff and Gudjohnsen, and then throw on the other two around 60 mins....
lionel_messias

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 02:58:31 pm
Quote from: The Test on Yesterday at 02:54:17 pm
Im kind of into this. with the bigger squad we could run them into the ground and then swap out a good chunk of the team for the league game and run them ragged again. It's obvious which manager trusts his bench. We could shatter them physically and mentally in those three games.

I want to do what Mourinho's Chelsea used to do against us. Wear us down with 2 of Cole, Robben, Duff and Gudjohnsen, and then throw on the other two around 60 mins....

I love this thinking and approach. Awarding you a Kit Kat for post of the day.
DelTrotter

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 03:03:42 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 01:55:41 pm
We are going to draw City in the CL aren't we.

They'll get Juve/Villarreal winner, we'll get Chelsea or Bayern.
The Test

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 03:07:09 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 02:58:31 pm
I love this thinking and approach. Awarding you a Kit Kat for post of the day.

 ;D. Know what I mean though... I don't only want to win. I want us to "sweep the leg". I want them out of commission, so it echoes into next season...
rob1966

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 03:23:40 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 08:33:02 am
Too many games left still.

I really don't like that we have United and Everton to play still - their world cup finals. Thankfully both at Anfield. Imagine going to Goodison that late on going for the title and them trying to avoid relegation - theyd probably start Duncan Ferguson.

Nah, the Mancs were fucking dire v City and will still be as shite at Anfield, they'll be shitting themselves trying to avoid another 5-0 and the bitters will have given up by then.
Fruity

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 03:31:10 pm
Let's not talk about this anymore as it's making me want to go to the toilet.
amir87

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 03:44:26 pm
Quote from: The Test on Yesterday at 03:07:09 pm
;D. Know what I mean though... I don't only want to win. I want us to "sweep the leg". I want them out of commission, so it echoes into next season...

To continue with your analogy, based on the refereeing decisions they're more likely to hit us with an illegal leg kick and get away with it.
The Test

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 03:53:56 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 03:44:26 pm
To continue with your analogy, based on the refereeing decisions they're more likely to hit us with an illegal leg kick and get away with it.

We'd come back and win though, and we'd be a Shue in for the title.
zamagiure

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 04:11:42 pm
Quote from: Fruity on Yesterday at 03:31:10 pm
Let's not talk about this anymore as it's making me want to go to the toilet.
Too late for me
exiledintheUSA

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 04:23:59 pm
United game is Tuesday 19th April, 8pm.
fowlermagic

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 04:47:46 pm
One game at a time but April looks like a bloody tough one as have to play teams fighting relegation, top 6, City, Utd the Derby. If we win the title this season it will be amazing as the standards these days basically mean you got to go on a 15 match winning run. Really great stuff especially when you see the lads battling on the cup fronts as well. There will be at least one more hiccup excluding the City game but win the rest ie drop 4  points from here onwards n the title should be ours. That's a high challenge that we are up for it.
Crosby Nick

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 04:53:17 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 04:47:46 pm
One game at a time but April looks like a bloody tough one as have to play teams fighting relegation, top 6, City, Utd the Derby. If we win the title this season it will be amazing as the standards these days basically mean you got to go on a 15 match winning run. Really great stuff especially when you see the lads battling on the cup fronts as well. There will be at least one more hiccup excluding the City game but win the rest ie drop 4  points from here onwards n the title should be ours. That's a high challenge that we are up for it.

In isolation, every game we have left bar Watford at home looks like it could be tricky. The ones that would seem the most straight forward being about their own challenges (Everton and United at home). Spurs and Wolves can be stubborn too. All the away games come with their challenges too although a few safely mid table sides in there in Villa, Southampton and Newcastle by the time we play them.

I dont think Citys run in looks that much easier to be honest. Games youd expect them to win but not too many absolute walkovers.
disgraced cake

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 05:03:27 pm
No easy games etc etc but Watford and Everton at home should be wins, and hopefully comfortable ones. Very rarely will it go down to GD but beating theirs could be absolutely massive. Wish we could play Leeds at home again.
PaulF

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 05:36:28 pm
Fortress anfield is back. They dont seem to have home advantage .
Barneylfc∗

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 06:33:38 pm
Wed 16th Mar        Arsenal A
Sun 20th Mar      Nottingham Forest
21-29 Mar      International break
Sat 2nd Apr      Watford H
Wed 6th Apr      CL QF
Sun 10th Apr      Man City A
Wed 13th Apr      CL QF
Sat 16th Apr      Aston Villa A/FA Cup SF
Tue 19th April    Man Utd H
Sun 24th Apr      Everton H
Wed 27 Apr      CL SF
Sat 30th Apr      Newcastle A
Wed 4th May      CL SF
Sat 7th May      Tottenham H
FREE MIDWEEK      
Sun 15th May      Southampton A/FA Cup Final
FREE MIDWEEK   
Sun 22nd May       Wolves H
Sat 28th May          CL Final
calvin

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 06:51:06 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 06:33:38 pm
Wed 16th Mar        Arsenal A
Sun 20th Mar      Nottingham Forest
21-29 Mar      International break
Sat 2nd Apr      Watford H
Wed 6th Apr      CL QF
Sun 10th Apr      Man City A
Wed 13th Apr      CL QF
Sat 16th Apr      Aston Villa A/FA Cup SF
Tue 19th April    Man Utd H
Sun 24th Apr      Everton H
Wed 27 Apr      CL SF
Sat 30th Apr      Newcastle A
Wed 4th May      CL SF
Sat 7th May      Tottenham H
FREE MIDWEEK      
Sun 15th May      Southampton A/FA Cup Final
FREE MIDWEEK   
Sun 22nd May       Wolves H
Sat 28th May          CL Final


Bloody hell. 9 games in April. Each one is bloody hard too..
Sharado

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 06:56:35 pm
Quote from: calvin on Yesterday at 06:51:06 pm
Bloody hell. 9 games in April. Each one is bloody hard too..

Could be 9. No counting chickens.
actwithoutwords

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 07:04:59 pm
Relieved the United game isn't in May. After a potential FA cup semi is fine. Tuesday-Sunday gap to the Ev game is also fine.
Intense week, but they're all going to be intense weeks.
Barneylfc∗

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 07:08:49 pm
Quote from: actwithoutwords on Yesterday at 07:04:59 pm
Relieved the United game isn't in May. After a potential FA cup semi is fine. Tuesday-Sunday gap to the Ev game is also fine.
Intense week, but they're all going to be intense weeks.

Everton has the potential to be moved to Saturday if we're in the CL semi and scheduled on the Tuesday
RedG13

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 11:52:14 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 01:01:36 pm
Hopefully it will be Dean.

More likely to be Atkinson or Oliver.
Oliver the best ref in the PL. If he the official or on VAr would be good
Brian Blessed

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:59:01 am
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on March 14, 2022, 09:59:39 pm
Why? THey are barely winning those games and against weaker teams. They havent played a top 6 team in those games and hardest game was Wolves which they barely scraped wins.

Are Arsenal doing well? Yes but people really overrate their run of "form" against teams they should be beating and barely are

And in our run of eight wins, weve played one team in the top six. Does that devalue it at all? Suggesting Id rather we play a team not in form is innocuous, unless you really want to have an argument for the sake of it.
