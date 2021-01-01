« previous next »
The PL run-in

Sharado

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 08:49:27 am
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 08:33:02 am
Too many games left still.

I really don't like that we have United and Everton to play still - their world cup finals. Thankfully both at Anfield. Imagine going to Goodison that late on going for the title and them trying to avoid relegation - theyd probably start Duncan Ferguson.

I do. They're both fucking shite.
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

BobPaisley3

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 08:50:16 am
Easier said than done in a title run in but we dont want to be involved in many tight games; opens things up to the pgmol lads to get involved. Going to be tough to come through ten games without them screwing us over while simultaneously handing out freebies to Pep and his chaps. Its going to have to be all our own hard work.
ABJ

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 09:09:46 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:35:12 am
It isn't wrong in a vacuum but you have to look at the context. They just dropped points and it's looking more and more likely that they'll bottle a 13-point lead. They are terrified.

Psychologically speaking, a tell-tale sign is focusing on what you can't control. To the best of my knowledge, we weren't mentioned by the interviewer.

Those cowards will be watching our game at the Enirates desperately hoping for a slip up. Our comeback against Norwich rattled them because deep down, they know that they don't have the bottle to do that.

I'm stick my neck out and say that if we win on Wednesday, we'll probably win it because we'd ruin the confidence of the mentality midgets.
He was wrong, the lead was 14, not 13.
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

wige

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 09:11:37 am
Obviously last night was important, and I agree with the comments that Silva's post match, unprompted, chat about us and the gap was a bit... weird..

That said, not a massive fan of these posts calling them bottlers, saying they can't handle pressure etc etc. So far every time we've been in a race together it's them that have finished first. 19/20 they never got close.

We've still, as it stands, either gotta win at the Etihad and every other league game (which includes some tricky fixtures amongst a gruelling run) or have them drop in quite a few more games depending on the outcome of the game between us.

I'd swap our fixture list and league position with them in a nanosecond.

This isn't doom and gloom and saying we can't do it, but it remains a very, very difficult title to win.
MonsLibpool

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 09:14:18 am
Quote from: wige on Today at 09:11:37 am
Obviously last night was important, and I agree with the comments that Silva's post match, unprompted, chat about us and the gap was a bit... weird..

That said, not a massive fan of these posts calling them bottlers, saying they can't handle pressure etc etc. So far every time we've been in a race together it's them that have finished first. 19/20 they never got close.

We've still, as it stands, either gotta win at the Etihad and every other league game (which includes some tricky fixtures amongst a gruelling run) or have them drop in quite a few more games depending on the outcome of the game between us.

I'd swap our fixture list and league position with them in a nanosecond.

This isn't doom and gloom and saying we can't do it, but it remains a very, very difficult title to win.
How many games have they come back to win this season?

We are better than them and they know it. That's why they are shitting it.
wige

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 09:18:28 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:14:18 am
How many games have they come back to win this season?

We are better than them and they know it. That's why they are shitting it.

OK, devil's advocate.

How many times have we beaten them at the Etihad? How many times have we taken a point? How many points have both teams dropped this season? How many times have we reeled a team in and won the title (in the last 30 years)? How many times  have we gone on a 20 match winning run? (which is the only way we can guarantee it)

To paraphrase Klopp "a little bit of humility"
Samio

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 09:20:29 am
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 09:09:46 am
He was wrong, the lead was 14, not 13.

When was it 14 and can you show me a table for it?

Best/worst I can find it after they beat Chelsea Jan 15th and it went to 13 with us having 2 games in hand.
MonsLibpool

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 09:20:49 am
Quote from: wige on Today at 09:18:28 am
OK, devil's advocate.

How many times have we beaten them at the Etihad? How many times have we taken a point? How many points have both teams dropped this season? How many times have we reeled a team in and won the title (in the last 30 years)? How many times  have we gone on a 20 match winning run? (which is the only way we can guarantee it)

To paraphrase Klopp "a little bit of humility"
How many points has VAR gifted them? And how many has VAR robbed us of???

We are better team at the moment and can go to their place and do them. Past results don't matter.
El Lobo

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 09:22:11 am
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 10:23:50 pm
Don't want this to sound like I'm putting any kind of negative spin on it, quite the opposite really, but it feels now like we should be favourites and we don't have any excuses not to go on and win it.

I'm sure others have commented in the last two pages, but this really is a ridiculous take. And thats not trying to take pressure off us. They're still pretty strong favourites. Aside from going there we've also got Arsenal, Villa, Southampton and Newcastle away which won't be easy, neither will Spurs at home. The only game they have left which could be particularly tricky is Wolves away.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

lionel_messias

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 09:22:20 am
One game at a time.

They blinked, they dropped points, so what.

We still have to do our jobs.
Carra-ton

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 09:25:13 am
Really tough this time. Our games are a lot tougher. Beating Arsenal and United is the key test. If we get 6 points from those games, I would be confident and would back us to be the favourites. If we get 4 points then still, we will be hanging on to the coat tails. Anything less than 4 in those games and City has a big advantage with the way they go onto winning runs.
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 09:25:30 am
Not too many occasions we have won or got a result at theirs when we really needed it. I don't think we should bank on that swinging the title odds our way.
wige

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 09:25:40 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:20:49 am
How many points has VAR gifted them? And how many has VAR robbed us of???

We are better team at the moment and can go to their place and do them. Past results don't matter.

If the past doesn't matter then you're entire argument about them has the same flaw.

Just saying, we're not in the position to be calling them bottlers yet and I'm not a fan of calling them out for lack of leaders, or lacking mentality or anything. The fact is, every time we've been in this position with them we've finished second, it's them that have done what's required. Nothing has happened yet and it's a HARD task to take this title still.
wige

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 09:27:55 am
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 09:25:13 am
Really tough this time. Our games are a lot tougher. Beating Arsenal and United is the key test. If we get 6 points from those games, I would be confident and would back us to be the favourites. If we get 4 points then still, we will be hanging on to the coat tails. Anything less than 4 in those games and City has a big advantage with the way they go onto winning runs.

The Villa and Southampton games for us/them respectively is where I think we need to be ahead. They both follow 3 or 4 days after a three match run of CL/City v Liverpool/CL and they're both away from home at teams that will be a LOT fresher. If we're ahead at that stage, I make us favourites. Even then, I reckon our remaining games are quite a bit harder than theirs.
MonsLibpool

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 09:30:54 am
Quote from: wige on Today at 09:25:40 am
If the past doesn't matter then you're entire argument about them has the same flaw.

Just saying, we're not in the position to be calling them bottlers yet and I'm not a fan of calling them out for lack of leaders, or lacking mentality or anything. The fact is, every time we've been in this position with them we've finished second, it's them that have done what's required. Nothing has happened yet and it's a HARD task to take this title still.
Historically, we don't have a good record at Old Trafford yet we hammered them 5-0. Why? Because we are far better than them at the moment. That's what I mean.

You also can't compare our title challenges when we had the 30-year-old monkey on our backs. The pressure has been lifted and we can do it.

I doubt they've played many games after us this season but they are clearly struggling because they dropped points in games you'd expect them to win.

That's for the players. I hope they are not thinking like this and taking it one step at a time but that's what's fun about being a fan.

wige

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 09:32:54 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:30:54 am
Historically, we don't have a good record at Old Trafford yet we hammered them 5-0. Why? Because we are far better than them at the moment. That's what I mean.

You also can't compare our title challenges when we had the 30-year-old monkey on our backs. The pressure has been lifted and we can do it.

I doubt they've played many games after us this season but they are clearly struggling because they dropped points in games you'd expect them to win.

That's for the players. I hope they are not thinking like this and taking it one step at a time but that's what's fun about being a fan.



No absolutely, I'm with you there - I'm doing the same, looking ahead, doing maths, getting excited etc.

Just saying mate - it's well premature to be writing them off or labelling them as bottlers. They've bottled nothing yet.
El Lobo

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 09:33:46 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:30:54 am
Historically, we don't have a good record at Old Trafford yet we hammered them 5-0. Why? Because we are far better than them at the moment. That's what I mean.

You also can't compare our title challenges when we had the 30-year-old monkey on our backs. The pressure has been lifted and we can do it.

I doubt they've played many games after us this season but they are clearly struggling because they dropped points in games you'd expect them to win.

That's for the players. I hope they are not thinking like this and taking it one step at a time but that's what's fun about being a fan.

As have we.

Last night was just what we needed in terms of making it a closer fight. But we need to keep putting the pressure on. We're in great form but we're still not title favourites, they are.
MonsLibpool

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 09:34:58 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:33:46 am
As have we.

Last night was just what we needed in terms of making it a closer fight. But we need to keep putting the pressure on. We're in great form but we're still not title favorites, they are.
Yes. I agree that they are favorites. It's up to them to throw it away.
Crosby Nick

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 09:35:10 am
I asked this about a month ago (without really having a definitive answer myself). Probably even more relevant now:

Would you take a draw at the Etihad?

Obviously a draw there would mean wed have to be at least one point better than them in the remaining games so theyd need to drop points in at least one other game.

Knowing all that, would you take a point there?
MonsLibpool

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 09:35:41 am
Quote from: wige on Today at 09:32:54 am
No absolutely, I'm with you there - I'm doing the same, looking ahead, doing maths, getting excited etc.

Just saying mate - it's well premature to be writing them off or labelling them as bottlers. They've bottled nothing yet.
That's fair mate.
MonsLibpool

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 09:36:43 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:35:10 am
I asked this about a month ago (without really having a definitive answer myself). Probably even more relevant now:

Would you take a draw at the Etihad?

Obviously a draw there would mean wed have to be at least one point better than them in the remaining games so theyd need to drop points in at least one other game.

Knowing all that, would you take a point there?
No way!
Zlen

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 09:37:38 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:35:10 am
I asked this about a month ago (without really having a definitive answer myself). Probably even more relevant now:

Would you take a draw at the Etihad?

Obviously a draw there would mean wed have to be at least one point better than them in the remaining games so theyd need to drop points in at least one other game.

Knowing all that, would you take a point there?

I would, yes - but only if we win games leading up to it.
It would depend more on what happens in Champions League after that, but we would be close enough to capitalise and with enough games left to reasonably hope they fuck up once more than we do.
Crosby Nick

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 09:38:36 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:36:43 am
No way!

Even if you could guarantee us not losing it. A defeat there would still feel pretty terminal for our chances.

Not saying I would by the way, Im sitting on the fence!
ScubaSteve

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 09:40:20 am
Our fixtures are so much more difficult than citys. I think well need them to drop more points (not just against us) before we can having any confidence of winning the league.
MonsLibpool

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 09:40:27 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:38:36 am
Even if you could guarantee us not losing it. A defeat there would still feel pretty terminal for our chances.

Not saying I would by the way, Im sitting on the fence!
I won't settle for a draw beforehand but let's see how it goes.
