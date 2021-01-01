Obviously last night was important, and I agree with the comments that Silva's post match, unprompted, chat about us and the gap was a bit... weird..



That said, not a massive fan of these posts calling them bottlers, saying they can't handle pressure etc etc. So far every time we've been in a race together it's them that have finished first. 19/20 they never got close.



We've still, as it stands, either gotta win at the Etihad and every other league game (which includes some tricky fixtures amongst a gruelling run) or have them drop in quite a few more games depending on the outcome of the game between us.



I'd swap our fixture list and league position with them in a nanosecond.



This isn't doom and gloom and saying we can't do it, but it remains a very, very difficult title to win.