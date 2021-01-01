I think Klopp and the lads will not read too much into this. When people bring comparisons to 13/14 and 18/19 you have to remember that in 13/14 we were punching above our weight, and massively so. In 18/19, the pressure never got to us either because we kept churning out wins, but City had the longer streak having won 14 in a row at the end while we won our last 9 in a row. It would win the title every single time but those 2 years. So no, i cant see this affecting us, not after what these lads have lived through and fought against. I can see it affecting City though, because they've blown a massive lead and should have expected to be home and hosed by now. You can already hear it in Bernardo Silva's interview.

Every point gain on city makes Pep re-think/overthink and he lacks leaders like Kompany around him. He's built a team of star players but none of them really lead on the pitch. That comes entirely from the dugout. Add to that City and Pep are still desperate for that Champions League and were probably planning to keep enough distance to not feel the pressure in domestic games. Us chasing them to breathing distance means that at the very least, they will feel very uncomfortable going into most games as long as we keep winning.

Lastly, we are not favorites. Not yet. Dont buy that crap. We'll only become favorites if we leave Etihad at the top of the table. Until then, they still bear the favorites tag.