Just putting this here for posterity, as a reminder of just how good this season has been, regardless of what else happens from here:



Premier League: P27 W19 D6 L2 F71 A20 GD+51

Champions League: P7 W7 D0 L0 F19 A6 GD+13

League Cup: P6 W5 D1 L0 F10 A3 GD+7

FA Cup: P3 W3 D0 L0 F9 A3 GD+7



Total: P43 W34 D7 L2 F109 A32 GD+77



 League Cup already in the cabinet

 2-0 up after the first leg against Inter, 2nd leg at Anfield

 Championship opposition in the FA Cup Quarter finals

 3 points behind City with 33 points still up for grabs

 Ranked 3rd in Europe by UEFA

 Premier League top scorers

 Top of the Fair Play table

 Quadruple still possible



We now have arguably the best squad we've had under Jurgen, and one of the greatest in our history. By any measure, this has been an incredible season already, no matter how many trophies we end up with.



Whatever the next few months brings us, these are amazing times to be a red.