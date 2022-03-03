« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 179 180 181 182 183 [184]   Go Down

Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 481521 times)

Offline theredyank

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 62
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7320 on: March 3, 2022, 10:09:43 pm »
I don't know if my nerves could handle that, but that would be delicious if we won all 3 games. They were so gassed about a quadruple, it would be so sweet for them to watch us do it.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,601
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7321 on: March 3, 2022, 10:12:00 pm »
Quote from: theredyank on March  3, 2022, 10:09:43 pm
I don't know if my nerves could handle that, but that would be delicious if we won all 3 games. They were so gassed about a quadruple, it would be so sweet for them to watch us do it.

Oh, it will certainly be exciting, but we do have the quality and the squad depth to kill them off in 3 games ...
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,288
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7322 on: March 3, 2022, 10:17:15 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on March  3, 2022, 10:12:00 pm
Oh, it will certainly be exciting, but we do have the quality and the squad depth to kill them off in 3 games ...
The pep GIFs of we did would break the internet.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline TAA66

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 246
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7323 on: March 3, 2022, 10:22:47 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March  3, 2022, 07:57:44 pm
Sat 5th Mar      West Ham
Tue 8th Mar      Inter
Sat 12th Mar      Brighton
Wed 16th Mar        Arsenal
Sat 19th Mar      Forest/Huddersfield
21-29 Mar      International break
Sat 2nd Apr      Watford
Wed 6th Apr      CL QF
Sun 10th Apr      Man City
Wed 13th Apr      CL QF
Sat 16th Apr      Aston Villa/FA Cup SF
FREE MIDWEEK      
Sat 23rd Apr      Everton
Wed 27 Apr      CL SF
Sat 30th Apr      Newcastle
Wed 4th May      CL SF
Sat 7th May      Tottenham
FREE MIDWEEK      
Sun 15th May      Southampton/FA Cup Final
FREE MIDWEEK   
Sun 22nd May       Wolves
Sat 28th May   CL Final

Need to slot United into one of those midweeks, and also likely Aston Villa will need rearranged.

Every free midweek would be taken up if we reached both FA and CL finals.  Will really need everyone in the squad.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,335
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7324 on: Yesterday at 01:10:30 am »
Im hoping we make the CL quarter finals.
Logged

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7325 on: Yesterday at 02:18:48 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:10:30 am
Im hoping we make the CL quarter finals.

Huh? You honestly think there is a chance we lose BY 3 GOALS to Inter at ANFIELD?? Cause away goals dont mean anything so we literally would have to lose 3-0+ or 4-1 and so forth

We literally havent lost a game at Anfield all season or even since March of last year but you think there is a chance we lose by 3 goals. Man you on some negative vibes
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,335
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7326 on: Yesterday at 02:34:09 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 02:18:48 am
Huh? You honestly think there is a chance we lose BY 3 GOALS to Inter at ANFIELD?? Cause away goals dont mean anything so we literally would have to lose 3-0+ or 4-1 and so forth

We literally havent lost a game at Anfield all season or even since March of last year but you think there is a chance we lose by 3 goals. Man you on some negative vibes

Nope not negative. Simply not taking anything for granted. Of course we are favored and rightly so. But Im going with the mantra from the PL run-In thread. One game at a time.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,477
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7327 on: Yesterday at 07:44:07 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 02:18:48 am
Huh? You honestly think there is a chance we lose BY 3 GOALS to Inter at ANFIELD?? Cause away goals dont mean anything so we literally would have to lose 3-0+ or 4-1 and so forth

We literally havent lost a game at Anfield all season or even since March of last year but you think there is a chance we lose by 3 goals. Man you on some negative vibes

It's not negative. The tie isn't done and we still have a job to do. I'm sure Barca thought the tie was over. Inter score first and that will truly put the cat among the pigeons.
Logged

Offline Redshadow

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,671
  • Wir schaffen es diesmal mit Herrn Klopp
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7328 on: Yesterday at 07:46:01 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on February 24, 2022, 11:42:12 am
I dont remember that. Pretty sure that never happened. Nope.
Naah, it didn't happen and I didn't cry reading newspaper about this that didn't happen. (Still can't accept that Thomas played for us later)
Logged
Whatever an education is, it should make you a unique individual, not a conformist; it should furnish you with an original spirit to tackle big challenges; it should allow you to find values to road map through life; it should make you spiritually rich, a person who loves whatever you are doing, wherever you are.

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,352
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7329 on: Yesterday at 07:47:09 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:44:07 am
It's not negative. The tie isn't done and we still have a job to do. I'm sure Barca thought the tie was over. Inter score first and that will truly put the cat among the pigeons.

Exactly

We get beat 0-2 is all it takes.  ET then pennos. Im sure Inters goalie isnt as shite as Kepa either.

Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7330 on: Yesterday at 08:41:47 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:44:07 am
It's not negative. The tie isn't done and we still have a job to do. I'm sure Barca thought the tie was over. Inter score first and that will truly put the cat among the pigeons.
We score at least two goals per game. In normal circumstances, they'll have to score at least 5 to stand a chance.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,293
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7331 on: Yesterday at 09:16:38 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:41:47 am
We score at least two goals per game. In normal circumstances, they'll have to score at least 5 to stand a chance.

Exactly, we've got two away goals so they need to score five to win.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7332 on: Yesterday at 09:23:39 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:16:38 am
Exactly, we've got two away goals so they need to score five to win.
No away goal rule they win by 2 it is ET then pens if needed. Inter have to win by 3 goals.
Tie not over but Inter have a big uphill climb after not getting a SOG at home vs liverpool
Logged

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7333 on: Yesterday at 09:29:11 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:23:39 am
No away goal rule they win by 2 it is ET then pens if needed. Inter have to win by 3 goals.
Tie not over but Inter have a big uphill climb after not getting a SOG at home vs liverpool

Its more than an uphill battle, they have to OPEN up to go for goals. We know LFC THRIVE off teams opening up against us, we love it. If people honestly think Inter are scoring 2 or 3 goals unanswered at fucking Anfield are serious pessimist

Am i saying we %100 are through? No but id put it at %90

Just dont see us letting them score 2 or 3 goals unanswered for 90mins at Anfield when not a single team has done that to us since like March or April of last year when we had Rhys and Nat playing at CB....
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7334 on: Yesterday at 09:33:57 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 09:29:11 am
Its more than an uphill battle, they have to OPEN up to go for goals. We know LFC THRIVE off teams opening up against us, we love it. If people honestly think Inter are scoring 2 or 3 goals unanswered at fucking Anfield are serious pessimist

Am i saying we %100 are through? No but id put it at %90

Just dont see us letting them score 2 or 3 goals unanswered for 90mins at Anfield when not a single team has done that to us since like March or April of last year when we had Rhys and Nat playing at CB....
I don't see us not scoring to be honest.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7335 on: Yesterday at 09:34:33 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:16:38 am
Exactly, we've got two away goals so they need to score five to win.
Lol
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,403
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7336 on: Yesterday at 09:47:01 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:23:39 am
No away goal rule they win by 2 it is ET then pens if needed. Inter have to win by 3 goals.
Tie not over but Inter have a big uphill climb after not getting a SOG at home vs liverpool

Away goals count in the second leg but only after the first half of the match. If the game goes to extra time then home goals count but away goals doesn't.
Logged

Offline Realgman

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7337 on: Yesterday at 09:55:43 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 09:47:01 am
Away goals count in the second leg but only after the first half of the match. If the game goes to extra time then home goals count but away goals doesn't.


Really??
Logged

Offline kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7338 on: Yesterday at 10:02:42 am »
:lmao
Logged
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,293
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7339 on: Yesterday at 10:08:41 am »
That does seem right
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Realgman

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7340 on: Yesterday at 10:09:27 am »
at this stage i wouldnt be suprised....
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,871
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7341 on: Yesterday at 10:41:51 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:16:38 am
Exactly, we've got two away goals so they need to score five to win.

No, not right, we have two away goals so they need to scored 3 with VAR, 2 without and Steve McManaman has to keep his
trap shut for 0.7 seconds during co-commentary to verify the result.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,638
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7342 on: Yesterday at 11:05:21 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:16:38 am
Exactly, we've got two away goals so they need to score five to win.

Is that the new away goal rule? I knew it had changed. All away goals count as double, in all circumstances. Not just in the event of an aggregated tied score.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,288
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7343 on: Yesterday at 11:11:26 am »
This is where we see how good the squad is. With two games a week for the rest of the season can we assume our best players can handle two back to back then one game rest. Can we do that and manage?  Significantly weaker against Norwich and made it through . Would need to be at least 80 per cent to beat west ham I'd guess. How strong do we need to be for say spurs or man utd?  An fa cup game Vs city or Chelsea.
Exciting!
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,552
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7344 on: Yesterday at 11:15:12 am »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,552
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7345 on: Yesterday at 11:16:02 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:41:51 am
No, not right, we have two away goals so they need to scored 3 with VAR, 2 without and Steve McManaman has to keep his
trap shut for 0.7 seconds during co-commentary to verify the result.

That's us fucked then
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7346 on: Yesterday at 11:16:32 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:11:26 am
This is where we see how good the squad is. With two games a week for the rest of the season can we assume our best players can handle two back to back then one game rest. Can we do that and manage?  Significantly weaker against Norwich and made it through . Would need to be at least 80 per cent to beat west ham I'd guess. How strong do we need to be for say spurs or man utd?  An fa cup game Vs city or Chelsea.
Exciting!
Ideally, we kill some games early and see them out.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,552
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7347 on: Yesterday at 11:19:18 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:11:26 am
This is where we see how good the squad is. With two games a week for the rest of the season can we assume our best players can handle two back to back then one game rest. Can we do that and manage?  Significantly weaker against Norwich and made it through . Would need to be at least 80 per cent to beat west ham I'd guess. How strong do we need to be for say spurs or man utd?  An fa cup game Vs city or Chelsea.
Exciting!

There aren't too many more games left when we'll be able to make wholesale changes like we did against Norwich. Maybe against Forest/Huddersfield, Watford and Newcastle are the games we could rest the most, but the other games we would likely be going as full strength as possible with minimal changes.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,871
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7348 on: Yesterday at 11:24:25 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:19:18 am
There aren't too many more games left when we'll be able to make wholesale changes like we did against Norwich. Maybe against Forest/Huddersfield, Watford and Newcastle are the games we could rest the most, but the other games we would likely be going as full strength as possible with minimal changes.

I wouldn't be resting anyone against Newcastle, they have the bit between the teeth now and might be capable of getting a draw against us, if wind blows in their favour.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,552
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7349 on: Yesterday at 11:37:53 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:24:25 am
I wouldn't be resting anyone against Newcastle, they have the bit between the teeth now and might be capable of getting a draw against us, if wind blows in their favour.

Yeah but they could well be safe by then and hopefully won't be as up for it
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline ronnie74

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7350 on: Yesterday at 11:55:03 am »
When should we get to know the date of the United game ?
Logged

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7351 on: Yesterday at 12:05:21 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March  3, 2022, 07:57:44 pm
Sat 5th Mar      West Ham
Tue 8th Mar      Inter
Sat 12th Mar      Brighton
Wed 16th Mar        Arsenal
Sat 19th Mar      Forest/Huddersfield
21-29 Mar      International break
Sat 2nd Apr      Watford
Wed 6th Apr      CL QF
Sun 10th Apr      Man City
Wed 13th Apr      CL QF
Sat 16th Apr      Aston Villa/FA Cup SF
FREE MIDWEEK      
Sat 23rd Apr      Everton
Wed 27 Apr      CL SF
Sat 30th Apr      Newcastle
Wed 4th May      CL SF
Sat 7th May      Tottenham
FREE MIDWEEK      
Sun 15th May      Southampton/FA Cup Final
FREE MIDWEEK   
Sun 22nd May       Wolves
Sat 28th May   CL Final

Need to slot United into one of those midweeks, and also likely Aston Villa will need rearranged.

So cool that we are peaking at the right time and have so much to play for this season.

This will be a real test of this great squad of players, coach and backroom staff.  Just enjoying it game by game week by week.
Pure enjoyment on their side as well.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,309
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7352 on: Yesterday at 12:10:33 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:19:18 am
There aren't too many more games left when we'll be able to make wholesale changes like we did against Norwich. Maybe against Forest/Huddersfield, Watford and Newcastle are the games we could rest the most, but the other games we would likely be going as full strength as possible with minimal changes.

I think it'll be more like 3/4 players each game post international break... The great thing about how we play is it's drilled into everyone that 'this is it'.

Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,482
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7353 on: Yesterday at 12:14:10 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:16:02 am
That's us fucked then

You hear it too huh?


"Fletchhh"
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 769
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7354 on: Today at 10:45:21 pm »

Brighton away next Saturday then Arsenal midweek. Two huge games and tough places to go albeit Brightons form has dipped recently. Were going to have to rotate a few against Inter before that as crazy as that sounds.
Logged

Online Mr_Shane

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7355 on: Today at 10:54:30 pm »
We have Origi.

Everything is going to be just fine
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,250
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7356 on: Today at 11:09:16 pm »
Blatant push on Jota at spurs

Citys armpit handball win v wolves

Everton no handball
 



These have basically got city 3pts clear. Weve had one that stands out. Jota at palace, but it was already 2-1 us with 2 mins left

Theres 11 games left. If it truly evens itself up over a season were going into the back straight in good shape. I look forward to the shit decision that win us a few points and
/or deny city
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,960
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7357 on: Today at 11:11:51 pm »
Just putting this here for posterity, as a reminder of just how good this season has been, regardless of what else happens from here:

Premier League: P27 W19 D6 L2 F71 A20 GD+51
Champions League: P7 W7 D0 L0 F19 A6 GD+13
League Cup: P6 W5 D1 L0 F10 A3 GD+7
FA Cup: P3 W3 D0 L0 F9 A3 GD+7

Total: P43 W34 D7 L2 F109 A32 GD+77

 League Cup already in the cabinet
 2-0 up after the first leg against Inter, 2nd leg at Anfield
 Championship opposition in the FA Cup Quarter finals
 3 points behind City with 33 points still up for grabs
 Ranked 3rd in Europe by UEFA
 Premier League top scorers
 Top of the Fair Play table
 Quadruple still possible

We now have arguably the best squad we've had under Jurgen, and one of the greatest in our history. By any measure, this has been an incredible season already, no matter how many trophies we end up with.

Whatever the next few months brings us, these are amazing times to be a red.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.
Pages: 1 ... 179 180 181 182 183 [184]   Go Up
« previous next »
 