No away goal rule they win by 2 it is ET then pens if needed. Inter have to win by 3 goals.
Tie not over but Inter have a big uphill climb after not getting a SOG at home vs liverpool
Its more than an uphill battle, they have to OPEN up to go for goals. We know LFC THRIVE off teams opening up against us, we love it. If people honestly think Inter are scoring 2 or 3 goals unanswered at fucking Anfield are serious pessimist
Am i saying we %100 are through? No but id put it at %90
Just dont see us letting them score 2 or 3 goals unanswered for 90mins at Anfield when not a single team has done that to us since like March or April of last year when we had Rhys and Nat playing at CB....