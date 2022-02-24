No away goal rule they win by 2 it is ET then pens if needed. Inter have to win by 3 goals.

Tie not over but Inter have a big uphill climb after not getting a SOG at home vs liverpool



Its more than an uphill battle, they have to OPEN up to go for goals. We know LFC THRIVE off teams opening up against us, we love it. If people honestly think Inter are scoring 2 or 3 goals unanswered at fucking Anfield are serious pessimistAm i saying we %100 are through? No but id put it at %90Just dont see us letting them score 2 or 3 goals unanswered for 90mins at Anfield when not a single team has done that to us since like March or April of last year when we had Rhys and Nat playing at CB....