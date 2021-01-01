« previous next »
theredyank

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 10:09:43 pm
I don't know if my nerves could handle that, but that would be delicious if we won all 3 games. They were so gassed about a quadruple, it would be so sweet for them to watch us do it.
PeterTheRed

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 10:12:00 pm
Quote from: theredyank on Yesterday at 10:09:43 pm
I don't know if my nerves could handle that, but that would be delicious if we won all 3 games. They were so gassed about a quadruple, it would be so sweet for them to watch us do it.

Oh, it will certainly be exciting, but we do have the quality and the squad depth to kill them off in 3 games ...
PaulF

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 10:17:15 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:12:00 pm
Oh, it will certainly be exciting, but we do have the quality and the squad depth to kill them off in 3 games ...
The pep GIFs of we did would break the internet.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

TAA66

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 10:22:47 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 07:57:44 pm
Sat 5th Mar      West Ham
Tue 8th Mar      Inter
Sat 12th Mar      Brighton
Wed 16th Mar        Arsenal
Sat 19th Mar      Forest/Huddersfield
21-29 Mar      International break
Sat 2nd Apr      Watford
Wed 6th Apr      CL QF
Sun 10th Apr      Man City
Wed 13th Apr      CL QF
Sat 16th Apr      Aston Villa/FA Cup SF
FREE MIDWEEK      
Sat 23rd Apr      Everton
Wed 27 Apr      CL SF
Sat 30th Apr      Newcastle
Wed 4th May      CL SF
Sat 7th May      Tottenham
FREE MIDWEEK      
Sun 15th May      Southampton/FA Cup Final
FREE MIDWEEK   
Sun 22nd May       Wolves
Sat 28th May   CL Final

Need to slot United into one of those midweeks, and also likely Aston Villa will need rearranged.

Every free midweek would be taken up if we reached both FA and CL finals.  Will really need everyone in the squad.
newterp

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 01:10:30 am
Im hoping we make the CL quarter finals.
CanuckYNWA

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 02:18:48 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:10:30 am
Im hoping we make the CL quarter finals.

Huh? You honestly think there is a chance we lose BY 3 GOALS to Inter at ANFIELD?? Cause away goals dont mean anything so we literally would have to lose 3-0+ or 4-1 and so forth

We literally havent lost a game at Anfield all season or even since March of last year but you think there is a chance we lose by 3 goals. Man you on some negative vibes
newterp

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 02:34:09 am
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 02:18:48 am
Huh? You honestly think there is a chance we lose BY 3 GOALS to Inter at ANFIELD?? Cause away goals dont mean anything so we literally would have to lose 3-0+ or 4-1 and so forth

We literally havent lost a game at Anfield all season or even since March of last year but you think there is a chance we lose by 3 goals. Man you on some negative vibes

Nope not negative. Simply not taking anything for granted. Of course we are favored and rightly so. But Im going with the mantra from the PL run-In thread. One game at a time.
