Im hoping we make the CL quarter finals.



Huh? You honestly think there is a chance we lose BY 3 GOALS to Inter at ANFIELD?? Cause away goals dont mean anything so we literally would have to lose 3-0+ or 4-1 and so forthWe literally havent lost a game at Anfield all season or even since March of last year but you think there is a chance we lose by 3 goals. Man you on some negative vibes