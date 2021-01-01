I don't know if my nerves could handle that, but that would be delicious if we won all 3 games. They were so gassed about a quadruple, it would be so sweet for them to watch us do it.
Oh, it will certainly be exciting, but we do have the quality and the squad depth to kill them off in 3 games ...
Sat 5th Mar West HamTue 8th Mar InterSat 12th Mar BrightonWed 16th Mar ArsenalSat 19th Mar Forest/Huddersfield21-29 Mar International breakSat 2nd Apr WatfordWed 6th Apr CL QFSun 10th Apr Man CityWed 13th Apr CL QFSat 16th Apr Aston Villa/FA Cup SFFREE MIDWEEK Sat 23rd Apr EvertonWed 27 Apr CL SFSat 30th Apr NewcastleWed 4th May CL SFSat 7th May TottenhamFREE MIDWEEK Sun 15th May Southampton/FA Cup FinalFREE MIDWEEK Sun 22nd May WolvesSat 28th May CL FinalNeed to slot United into one of those midweeks, and also likely Aston Villa will need rearranged.
Im hoping we make the CL quarter finals.
Huh? You honestly think there is a chance we lose BY 3 GOALS to Inter at ANFIELD?? Cause away goals dont mean anything so we literally would have to lose 3-0+ or 4-1 and so forthWe literally havent lost a game at Anfield all season or even since March of last year but you think there is a chance we lose by 3 goals. Man you on some negative vibes
