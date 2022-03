Just seen the City handball decision and fuck me thatís another two points awarded by the refs. Itís as if the refs have got so tied up in the legal definitions of handball that theyíve lost all sight of reality.



Ball hits arm below the T-shirt line - Check

Arm moves towards the ball - Check

Player had sufficient time to move arm out of the way - Check (in fact if he does nothing there is no handball but he moves his arm toward it)

Looks like a handball that every Sunday league ref would award without hesitation - Check



But then we have a referee on the pitch too scared to make a call because the established narrative in his head is ďCity winĒ and a fraud in the VAR booth who hides behind the on field decision.



As a one off you accept it and move on but that is now 6 pts theyíve been handed by appalling errors. The Wolves armpit and the Arsenal shit show being the other two instances. In a title race where every point matters. In a relegation race where a point might send Everton down (no laughing at the back).



Kavanagh was the ref in the VAR booth who ignored the Kane red card and Jota penalty. They didnít demote him after that as there is no accountability. So heíll doubtless be back next week stealing a living.



I donít want to call it a conspiracy but theyíre making it hard.



Anyway win today and letís get back to hunting them down.