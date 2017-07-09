« previous next »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 07:58:56 am
Its funny, you can track the momentum shift exactly to when Gaurdiola came out with that we didnt expect to be this far ahead at this stage comment.

I am sure Klopp & Pep have that one taped onto Melwood team strategy meeting walls !

One game at a time, It seems these mentality giants needed a challenge. And they certainly have one or two of those in the pipeline.

Bring on Leeds tonight the first of 13 or is it 14 or about 20 cup finals to play this season.
Quote from: redraga on Today at 06:23:17 am
Then fair play to them.

Nope.
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 08:36:58 am
Bring on Leeds tonight the first of 13 or is it 14 or about 20 cup finals to play this season.
You have to play 62 games to win the quadruple and we've played 38 so far (25 PL, 7 CL, 4 EFL, 2 FAC).

So we still have 24 games left  8)
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 07:58:56 am
Its funny, you can track the momentum shift exactly to when Gaurdiola came out with that we didnt expect to be this far ahead at this stage comment.

I didn't even know Guardiola said this.

To be fair, City weren't going to continue winning every game. They've dropped points at an in-form Southampton and a Spurs side that seems to match up well against City. Any 'momentum shift' isn't likely due to anything any manager has said. It's more likely due to the fact that we have started putting a run of winning games together. The biggest shift for me, is that in recent weeks we've shown the ability to grind out wins not playing well. Burnley was the prime example but you can look at Palace away 2nd half and Norwich as other examples. There's also the Inter away game sandwiched in here and arguably Cardiff in the cup.

We were drawing too many of these types of games pre-Xmas. Either through defensive lapses, lack of midfield control or spurning opportunities. The last 8-10 games over all competitions, and it's only a small sample size, feels like there's been a shift in our momentum. In our ability to grind out wins and take advantage of any dropped points by City. Personally I see that as the main reason for any 'momentum shift', not necessarily a throw away comment by any of the managers.
Quote from: keyop on Today at 09:46:51 am
You have to play 62 games to win the quadruple and we've played 38 so far (25 PL, 7 CL, 4 EFL ??, 2 FAC??).

So we still have 24 games left  8)

EFL 4 & FAC 2-- I thought  we only have one in the EFL (League Cup final) and hopefully we have more than 2 in the FAC, more like 4 more games

so 23 ?
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 10:12:54 am
EFL 4 & FAC 2-- I thought  we only have one in the EFL (League Cup final) and hopefully we have more than 2 in the FAC, more like 4 more games

so 23 ?

I think it's the games played in those competitions. Though we've played 5 in the league cup so far - Norwich, Preston, Leicester and Arsenal (x2).  FA Cup we've played Shrewsbury and Cardiff so far.
Do you think winning or losing the final at the weekend will have a big affect on our title push?
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:42:35 pm
Do you think winning or losing the final at the weekend will have a big affect on our title push?

I think if we win it'll give the boys a boost and if we lose I can see it making them even more determined to win something. I don't think if we lose it will have a negative effect
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:42:35 pm
Do you think winning or losing the final at the weekend will have a big affect on our title push?

I think it could do mentally. The players are strong and have bounced back before but they wont have much time to get over it if we lost. I can only see a win at the weekend so itll give them the belief for the quadruple  ;D
It'll surely have more positive impacts than negative ones. Losing it would be proper shite, like, but I don't think a loss will ruin us elsewhere.

Quite a few times in our history we've gone to the League Cup final and ended up playing another final later in the year. 78, 81, 84, 01, 2012 and 2016. I really think the same could happen this season. Won the league as well in 82/83/84 ...
I think it will be a positive effect whatever happens. If we lose the lads will be even more determined to win the remaining trophies. If we win it'll give them that extra feeling of confidence and mainfest destiny, the same stuff that saw the CL win lead to Super Cup, World Club Cup and Title victories.
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 10:12:54 am
EFL 4 & FAC 2-- I thought  we only have one in the EFL (League Cup final) and hopefully we have more than 2 in the FAC, more like 4 more games

so 23 ?
It was games played in each comp, not games remaining. I missed out one of the EFL semi final legs, so we've played 39 games so far, with 24 potentially left (PL 13, EFL 1, CL 6, FAC 4).

Double Ribena for everyone between now and May.
Don't expect them to 'bottle it' as people seem to love to say theses days. They won 18 of their last 19 in 2019 to pip us on the last day so mentally they are there. Fact is though, if we win tonight it's 3 points and you don't need to bottle anything to lose such a lead. This title will be won on the pitch not in any bullshit mind games.
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:53:48 pm
It'll surely have more positive impacts than negative ones. Losing it would be proper shite, like, but I don't think a loss will ruin us elsewhere.

Quite a few times in our history we've gone to the League Cup final and ended up playing another final later in the year. 78, 81, 84, 01, 2012 and 2016. I really think the same could happen this season. Won the league as well in 82/83/84 ...

Missed out a certain little other final in 2005 as well. :D
Quote from: Redknight60 on Today at 01:37:16 pm
Don't expect them to 'bottle it' as people seem to love to say theses days. They won 18 of their last 19 in 2019 to pip us on the last day so mentally they are there. Fact is though, if we win tonight it's 3 points and you don't need to bottle anything to lose such a lead. This title will be won on the pitch not in any bullshit mind games.

I've already seen plenty say City are faltering, or 'They're getting worse as we're getting better' - I think the last time they lost a league match before the weekend was in October. I'd probably put my life on them winning at least 11 of their last 13 league games unfortunately ;D
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:46:39 pm
Missed out a certain little other final in 2005 as well. :D

That I did  :o

I think that's more through trying to erase the climax of the League Cup final out of my mind than forgetting about Istanbul  ;D
Quote from: Redknight60 on Today at 01:37:16 pm
Don't expect them to 'bottle it' as people seem to love to say theses days. They won 18 of their last 19 in 2019 to pip us on the last day so mentally they are there. Fact is though, if we win tonight it's 3 points and you don't need to bottle anything to lose such a lead. This title will be won on the pitch not in any bullshit mind games.

Yea they wont bottle it but they definitely dont have the same characters they had back then. Since that 18/19 season they lost SIlva, Kompany and others who were big in the dressing room. And since then they got destroyed the following season and fell off quick when we got a huge leader before Covid, next season they wont with no fans, during Covid and our team was decimated from injuries.

I dont think either us or them will go undefeated rest of the season. I think 91/92 points wins it and Think the other team will be on 89/90pts and very close. Its gonna be another 18/19 season where it comes down to last one or two games I think
Just a reminder.

Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 03:04:25 pm
Just a reminder.



Jermaine Beckford's comments about the ball on the wet surface the other day now make sense. He knows fuck all about football.
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:48:33 pm
I've already seen plenty say City are faltering, or 'They're getting worse as we're getting better' - I think the last time they lost a league match before the weekend was in October. I'd probably put my life on them winning at least 11 of their last 13 league games unfortunately ;D

Nice knowing you, mate....
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 03:04:25 pm
Just a reminder.



oh god I so want to rub this in people's faces come the end of the season, pleeeeeease
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:48:33 pm
I've already seen plenty say City are faltering, or 'They're getting worse as we're getting better' - I think the last time they lost a league match before the weekend was in October. I'd probably put my life on them winning at least 11 of their last 13 league games unfortunately ;D

I sort of agree with this.

City aren't faltering and could easy go on a league winning run again. The standards have been set so high by City and Liverpool in the last few years that the current set of City results has made people think they are in some sort of bad run of form:

Southampton (A) 1-1
Fulham (H) 4-1 (FA Cup)
Brentford (H) 2-0
Norwich (A) 0-4
Sporting CP (A) 0-5
Spurs (H) 2-3

City beat Chelsea at home and Arsenal away in the 2 league games before Southampton.

Even teams like City and Liverpool will drop points. City have dropped points in 2 of the last 4 league games. It's the fact we've won 4 on the bounce in that period that puts the pressure on.  It's more about us consistently getting results in this period rather than City 'faltering'. The same as you I don't see 1 league defeat in about 3 months as evidence that a team is on a downward spiral.

Whilst I could see City winning 11 out of the 12 remaining league games but I wouldn't put my life on it! I think they'll win 8 as an absolute bare minimum. Throw in a draw or 2 and that gets them to about 88/89 points. That's the lowest I can see them getting. Even in that scenario we need to continue this excellent run of form to get 90 or more. 10/11 wins out of 13 probably gets us to a position where if City really did drop off we could win the league.

I think City will probably win more than 8 games. Realistically I think low 90's is more likely their final points total. To overhaul that we probably need to win almost every game. Maybe we could drop 2-4 points maximum. In this scenario what happens in that game at the Etihad is absolutely crucial.

It's still a really tough ask for us to claw this back. The fact we are in a position going into March, potentially only 3 points behind is a testament to the quality of our team. We just need to concentrate on winning our games and keeping the pressure on City. We know it's likely to take an amazing run of results from ourselves to get the title. Mainly because City aren't just going to fall away. We've made a good start on this run of results with a real upturn since the tough Xmas spell we had were we dropped 7 points in 3 difficult games.

The next step is winning tonight.
Man City vs Liverpool scheduled for 4.30pm on Sunday 10th April, but will be moved to Saturday 9th April at 5.30pm should either team be participating in the CL quarter final 2nd leg on Tuesday 12th April.
I haven't seen anyone saying City are faltering or on a downward spiral. Just that they aren't at the heights of 2017/18 or 2018/19, and are without several players that were vital for them when the pressure was really on - which it hasn't been for them for the last 2 seasons.
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 04:05:05 pm
Man City vs Liverpool scheduled for 4.30pm on Sunday 10th April, but will be moved to Saturday 9th April at 5.30pm should either team be participating in the CL quarter final 2nd leg on Tuesday 12th April.

So we're Sat at 5.30pm then
Quote from: keyop on Today at 04:06:45 pm
I haven't seen anyone saying City are faltering or on a downward spiral. Just that they aren't at the heights of 2017/18 or 2018/19, and are without several players that were vital for them when the pressure was really on - which it hasn't been for them for the last 2 seasons.

Yes, indeed
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 04:08:43 pm
So we're Sat at 5.30pm then

It can be either depending on what happens in CL draw
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:17:51 pm
It can be either depending on what happens in CL draw

18 March seems bloody ages away.
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 04:25:21 pm
18 March seems bloody ages away.

Yeah.

We could avoid them and still play on same day as each other - Saturday seems more likely though
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 04:05:05 pm
Man City vs Liverpool scheduled for 4.30pm on Sunday 10th April, but will be moved to Saturday 9th April at 5.30pm should either team be participating in the CL quarter final 2nd leg on Tuesday 12th April.

Nonsense really. If that happens, Villa/Spurs moves from the Saturday 5.30 slot to the Sunday 4.30. Could easily decide to do that now, and give fans plenty of time to plan instead of having to wait until after the CL draw.

I get that Sunday 4.30 is their showcase slot, but Saturday 5.30 would be great.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:39:10 pm
Nonsense really. If that happens, Villa/Spurs moves from the Saturday 5.30 slot to the Sunday 4.30. Could easily decide to do that now, and give fans plenty of time to plan instead of having to wait until after the CL draw.

I get that Sunday 4.30 is their showcase slot, but Saturday 5.30 would be great.

The Saturday makes more sense as the probability we both have the same schedule is slim.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:49:36 pm
The Saturday makes more sense as the probability we both have the same schedule is slim.


Exactly. It's sly on the villa/Spurs fans too as they'll fuck about with that late doors.
