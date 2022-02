It’s funny, you can track the momentum shift exactly to when Gaurdiola came out with that “we didn’t expect to be this far ahead at this stage” comment.



I didn't even know Guardiola said this.To be fair, City weren't going to continue winning every game. They've dropped points at an in-form Southampton and a Spurs side that seems to match up well against City. Any 'momentum shift' isn't likely due to anything any manager has said. It's more likely due to the fact that we have started putting a run of winning games together. The biggest shift for me, is that in recent weeks we've shown the ability to grind out wins not playing well. Burnley was the prime example but you can look at Palace away 2nd half and Norwich as other examples. There's also the Inter away game sandwiched in here and arguably Cardiff in the cup.We were drawing too many of these types of games pre-Xmas. Either through defensive lapses, lack of midfield control or spurning opportunities. The last 8-10 games over all competitions, and it's only a small sample size, feels like there's been a shift in our momentum. In our ability to grind out wins and take advantage of any dropped points by City. Personally I see that as the main reason for any 'momentum shift', not necessarily a throw away comment by any of the managers.