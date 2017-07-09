« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 174 175 176 177 178 [179]   Go Down

Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 466539 times)

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,464
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7120 on: February 21, 2022, 01:46:05 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on February 21, 2022, 12:03:56 pm
Any idea when the TV schedule for the City match will be decided? I'd like to watch the match in town and I'll need to book flights and at least a day off at work.

Its today. Assume its the Saturday at 5.30 as both in CL either side so could get moved again unless we both have the same schedule (Tuesday then Wednesday or vica versa)
« Last Edit: February 21, 2022, 01:47:55 pm by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Tim

  • Make that an umbrella in my Breezer. Jimmy Anderson's stunt double.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,028
  • Welcome to Heaven
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7121 on: February 21, 2022, 01:55:20 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on February 21, 2022, 01:46:05 pm
It’s today. Assume it’s the Saturday at 5.30 as both in CL either side so could get moved again unless we both have the same schedule (Tuesday then Wednesday or vica versa)

It'll be interesting to see what happens as it's the Grand National that Saturday.
Logged
If you're going to sign up on Betfair please use my code N4TFVF4PK

We'll both get £20



:wave

Offline Mozology

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7122 on: February 21, 2022, 02:03:29 pm »
Quote from: jckliew on February 21, 2022, 01:40:07 pm
Just for a day. Please.

Two hours, tops, surely!
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,464
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7123 on: February 21, 2022, 02:13:44 pm »
Quote from: Tim on February 21, 2022, 01:55:20 pm
It'll be interesting to see what happens as it's the Grand National that Saturday.

Its away so that shouldnt have a bearing.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,930
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7124 on: February 21, 2022, 02:18:26 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on February 21, 2022, 12:23:15 pm
It'll be interesting to see how they deal with being Chased tightly this time without leaders like Silva, Kompany and Fernandinho in the XI. One glaring weakness in their side is that their leader is in the dugout and that isnt a good thing.
This is a key point for the next few months, and one thing that's sometimes overlooked is how they aren't anywhere near their peak of 2017/18, despite the perceived dominance.

2017/18 - 100 points - Their 100 point season peak in 2017/18 was achieved with Kompany, Silva, Aguero, Fernandinho and De Bruyne at the peak of their powers, with no other team anywhere near them in the league (Utd finished 2nd on 81 points, with us 4th on 75 points).

2018/19 - 98 points - we were breathing down their necks and they finished on 98 points with those same 5 leaders in the team. However, we'd bought Alisson and Fabinho, plus our defence and attack were really starting to shine. We pushed them all the way and set the tone for the following season.

2019/20 - 81 points - Kompany had left, Aguero and Fernadinho were starting to decline, and Silva was in his last season. We won 26 out of our first 27 games and they couldn't keep up. They lost Laporte in defence and fell to pieces - with Guardiola bemoaning injuries like some spoilt little child. It's worth remembering we finished on 99 points - a massive 18 points ahead of them, even after we'd completely taken our foot off the gas after the first lockdown, and even after they'd won 8 of their last 10 games in June/July.

2020/21 - 86 points - We signed Thiago and Jota, and if it wasn't for the worst injury crisis in our history, there's every reason we go on to get number 20. They lost 6 games and drew 5 last season and finished 12 points behind their 2018/19 total, and 14 behind where they finished in 2017/18.

Those totals would suggest they are past their peak, despite their ability to steamroller most teams outside the top 6. Kompany, Silva and Aguero are gone, Fernandinho isn't half the player he was, and De Bruyne is arguably the only world class 'leader' in that squad - although he is very much in the 'lead by example' mould of a Gerrard, than a vocal player that rallies the troops. The only other leader they have is on the touchline.

The rest of their squad are very talented, well-drilled players but I can't see anyone that could drag the players to victory. City's terrible record over the last 5 years when going a goal behind (points dropped in 75% of games where they conceded first, including the Spurs defeat) suggests that even with the strong leaders there is a lack of fight when the going gets tough (and perhaps an inability of the manager to respond with tactical changes or motivation). They are a team far more suited to leading from the front and dominating than they are dealing with adversity. Contrast that to us being able to drag outselves out of a hole time and time again when our backs are against the wall - through a combination of players, manager, and vocal fans.

One other telling point is that none of those leaders were signed by Guardiola and were already there when he arrived. I can't think of single player he has bought (and he's spent around £1.2billion) that is a better leader than players like Henderson, Virgil, Robbo, Alisson, Fabinho, Thiago or Salah - players that grab a game by the scruff of the neck and raise everyone else's game to a new level to get the job done.

City under Guardiola have been flat track bullies in the purest sense of the word - a £billion squad in the managers own arrogant image, setup to beat everyone outside the top 6 home and away (and also beat most of the top 6 most of the time, with a few exceptions). However, there are certainly signs that no matter how much Guardiola spends, they aren't quite as dominant as they were 3 seasons ago, which could well be a factor for the run-in if we can keep winning.
« Last Edit: February 21, 2022, 02:31:56 pm by keyop »
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,243
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7125 on: February 21, 2022, 02:22:35 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on February 21, 2022, 01:46:05 pm
Its today. Assume its the Saturday at 5.30 as both in CL either side so could get moved again unless we both have the same schedule (Tuesday then Wednesday or vica versa)

Fuck me that is a major result [for me] if it is as I'm on a flight on the sunday and was all but certain I'd miss it. Anyone know when the announcement is?
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,464
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7126 on: February 21, 2022, 02:24:58 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on February 21, 2022, 02:22:35 pm
Fuck me that is a major result [for me] if it is as I'm on a flight on the sunday and was all but certain I'd miss it. Anyone know when the announcement is?

It might get moved again even after confirmation.

As CL draw will play a part.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,241
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7127 on: February 21, 2022, 02:29:24 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on February 21, 2022, 10:25:53 am
One game at a time. It has to be the mantra here. 

No one predicted that Spurs would beat them and they did.

A lot could be decided by the CL draws.



Did a legends thing at Anfield with Aldo and Neal in 2019 and they said as players that is exactly how they approached it and then looked at how many points we had at the end of the season v the rest
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,900
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7128 on: February 21, 2022, 11:29:31 pm »
Bold prediction; well be 6 points ahead with two games to go when the season is suspended because Putin has started world war 3. Null and void will be screamed from every corner of the country.
Logged

Online FLRed67

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 853
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7129 on: Yesterday at 09:42:02 am »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on February 21, 2022, 11:59:16 am
:)

Consider it done.

Thanks, mate.

If it comes to it, please let them know they are not to blame in any way. I think we all knew that this was likely to happen one day (Everton getting relegated, that is). And deep down inside, I think we know that they knew that we knew, don't we?

Coming back to pip City from being 14 points behind at one point, while watching Everton get relegated at the same time? A bit like all your Christmases happening at once. Overwhelming.

I don't think I've felt this kind of anticipation since that time years ago when we were late leaving the hotel to catch the flight back from the photoshoot in St.Kitts, so all of us - Cindy Crawford, Elle McPherson, Claudia Schiffer and myself - had squeeze into the shower stall at the same time.


« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:17:24 am by FLRed67 »
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,982
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7130 on: Yesterday at 11:16:54 am »
Quote from: keyop on February 21, 2022, 02:18:26 pm
This is a key point for the next few months, and one thing that's sometimes overlooked is how they aren't anywhere near their peak of 2017/18, despite the perceived dominance.

2017/18 - 100 points - Their 100 point season peak in 2017/18 was achieved with Kompany, Silva, Aguero, Fernandinho and De Bruyne at the peak of their powers, with no other team anywhere near them in the league (Utd finished 2nd on 81 points, with us 4th on 75 points).

2018/19 - 98 points - we were breathing down their necks and they finished on 98 points with those same 5 leaders in the team. However, we'd bought Alisson and Fabinho, plus our defence and attack were really starting to shine. We pushed them all the way and set the tone for the following season.

2019/20 - 81 points - Kompany had left, Aguero and Fernadinho were starting to decline, and Silva was in his last season. We won 26 out of our first 27 games and they couldn't keep up. They lost Laporte in defence and fell to pieces - with Guardiola bemoaning injuries like some spoilt little child. It's worth remembering we finished on 99 points - a massive 18 points ahead of them, even after we'd completely taken our foot off the gas after the first lockdown, and even after they'd won 8 of their last 10 games in June/July.

2020/21 - 86 points - We signed Thiago and Jota, and if it wasn't for the worst injury crisis in our history, there's every reason we go on to get number 20. They lost 6 games and drew 5 last season and finished 12 points behind their 2018/19 total, and 14 behind where they finished in 2017/18.

Those totals would suggest they are past their peak, despite their ability to steamroller most teams outside the top 6. Kompany, Silva and Aguero are gone, Fernandinho isn't half the player he was, and De Bruyne is arguably the only world class 'leader' in that squad - although he is very much in the 'lead by example' mould of a Gerrard, than a vocal player that rallies the troops. The only other leader they have is on the touchline.

The rest of their squad are very talented, well-drilled players but I can't see anyone that could drag the players to victory. City's terrible record over the last 5 years when going a goal behind (points dropped in 75% of games where they conceded first, including the Spurs defeat) suggests that even with the strong leaders there is a lack of fight when the going gets tough (and perhaps an inability of the manager to respond with tactical changes or motivation). They are a team far more suited to leading from the front and dominating than they are dealing with adversity. Contrast that to us being able to drag outselves out of a hole time and time again when our backs are against the wall - through a combination of players, manager, and vocal fans.

One other telling point is that none of those leaders were signed by Guardiola and were already there when he arrived. I can't think of single player he has bought (and he's spent around £1.2billion) that is a better leader than players like Henderson, Virgil, Robbo, Alisson, Fabinho, Thiago or Salah - players that grab a game by the scruff of the neck and raise everyone else's game to a new level to get the job done.

City under Guardiola have been flat track bullies in the purest sense of the word - a £billion squad in the managers own arrogant image, setup to beat everyone outside the top 6 home and away (and also beat most of the top 6 most of the time, with a few exceptions). However, there are certainly signs that no matter how much Guardiola spends, they aren't quite as dominant as they were 3 seasons ago, which could well be a factor for the run-in if we can keep winning.

Isn't the problem that they're amazing flat track bullies and that most of their remaining fixtures are very flat track?  They're unlikely to win all their remaining games - but they're also v likely to win a lot of them.
Suspect their average expected finishing points total is around 91/92 pts so we're going to have to be nearly perfect
Overall I trust the underlying numbers and its really hard to buy the idea that City are in decline based on their performances... I'd love it to be true but it feels like wishful thinking
I can buy they're not as dominant as they were in 17/18 but this season's version is definitely better than the last two years

On leadership - this isn't singling this post out as its getting talked about a lot in LFC fan world ... I do have to ask why our leadership qualities didn't allow us to hold on when we were losing leads to Chelsea, City, Brighton, Brentford ....... I'm not remotely saying we don't have them its just that their importance is exaggerated

The two teams are pretty closely matched now we have a fit squad (and are the 2 best sides in the world) - but their lead and the remaining fixture lists for both of us give them the edge.
Its a race though ... and no other club has got close to giving them that
Logged

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7131 on: Yesterday at 01:54:56 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:16:54 am
Isn't the problem that they're amazing flat track bullies and that most of their remaining fixtures are very flat track?  They're unlikely to win all their remaining games - but they're also v likely to win a lot of them.
Suspect their average expected finishing points total is around 91/92 pts so we're going to have to be nearly perfect
Overall I trust the underlying numbers and its really hard to buy the idea that City are in decline based on their performances... I'd love it to be true but it feels like wishful thinking
I can buy they're not as dominant as they were in 17/18 but this season's version is definitely better than the last two years

On leadership - this isn't singling this post out as its getting talked about a lot in LFC fan world ... I do have to ask why our leadership qualities didn't allow us to hold on when we were losing leads to Chelsea, City, Brighton, Brentford ....... I'm not remotely saying we don't have them its just that their importance is exaggerated

The two teams are pretty closely matched now we have a fit squad (and are the 2 best sides in the world) - but their lead and the remaining fixture lists for both of us give them the edge.
Its a race though ... and no other club has got close to giving them that

This season they have by far the better record against the top 8 teams, its the reason they have been ahead of us as ours is average at the moment but theres time yet for us to improve on that and we will have to if were gonna pip them to the title.
Logged

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,930
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7132 on: Yesterday at 02:15:47 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:16:54 am
Isn't the problem that they're amazing flat track bullies and that most of their remaining fixtures are very flat track?  They're unlikely to win all their remaining games - but they're also v likely to win a lot of them.
Suspect their average expected finishing points total is around 91/92 pts so we're going to have to be nearly perfect
Overall I trust the underlying numbers and its really hard to buy the idea that City are in decline based on their performances... I'd love it to be true but it feels like wishful thinking
I can buy they're not as dominant as they were in 17/18 but this season's version is definitely better than the last two years

On leadership - this isn't singling this post out as its getting talked about a lot in LFC fan world ... I do have to ask why our leadership qualities didn't allow us to hold on when we were losing leads to Chelsea, City, Brighton, Brentford ....... I'm not remotely saying we don't have them its just that their importance is exaggerated

The two teams are pretty closely matched now we have a fit squad (and are the 2 best sides in the world) - but their lead and the remaining fixture lists for both of us give them the edge.
Its a race though ... and no other club has got close to giving them that
I was replying in response to the suggestion that their lack of leaders may be a deciding factor, now that the pressure is on again. 2020/21 was a stroll in the park for them for the last 4 months and we were out of the race early. In 2019/20 they were out of the race early, and therefore less pressure as we'd built an almost unassailable lead by the time the first lockdown happened.

That's two seasons where they haven't had us breathing down their necks and they've returned much lower points totals. Perhaps some of that is their lack of fight after we'd blizted everyone for 27 straight games in in 2019/20, or due to them not being pushed to their limits last season. Now we have a proper title race again, so it will be interesting to see how they handle it.

In terms of our leadership qualities - we won't win every game, but we've shown on numerous occasions we can prevail when the pressure is really on. Perhaps we need to prevail when the pressure isn't on, and keep that intensity in early season games where it doesn't seem to matter so much (until several months later when the impact of those results is felt). I would personally put those early season wobbles down to a mixture of injuries, lots of key players coming back from lengthy absences, some complacency, and some good performances from the oppositon. The number of games we've lost/drawn under Klopp in a normal season since 2017/18 (i.e. not 2020/21) are comparable to some of the greatest teams we've ever had, so it's also important to judge us in context. However, there's definitley an argument that if we could sometimes be as good at hanging onto leads as we are when fighting back from behind, we'd be almost impossible to stop.

It's also worth noting how much other teams have improved in recent seasons, which brings a little more chaos and unpredictability to the title race. A few games ago many were saying things like 'I can't see where City drop points from here', or 'There's nothing to stop them going on another record breaking run again'. Yet they've dropped 5 points in 4 matches, and their inability to come back from a goal down over the last 5 years also points to a vulnerability that is always ready to be exploited by any team that dares to have a go.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,228
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7133 on: Yesterday at 03:10:31 pm »
It's not just daring to have a go though? You've got to pretty much have your best game to stop us or City from destroying you.
So much impacts 'lesser' teams about how they go about it. Have they shortly afterwards got a 6-pointer, where avoiding a confidence shattering battering is the name of the game? Are they on the back of a run of games they weren't expecting to win and full of confidence. So many variables. Ultimately we are both top,top teams .
I just hope we can take it to the wire and it's not something mental like another huge injury to vvd that derails us.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,930
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7134 on: Yesterday at 03:21:00 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:10:31 pm
It's not just daring to have a go though? You've got to pretty much have your best game to stop us or City from destroying you.
So much impacts 'lesser' teams about how they go about it. Have they shortly afterwards got a 6-pointer, where avoiding a confidence shattering battering is the name of the game? Are they on the back of a run of games they weren't expecting to win and full of confidence. So many variables. Ultimately we are both top,top teams .
I just hope we can take it to the wire and it's not something mental like another huge injury to vvd that derails us.
I know it's nowhere near as simple as just being brave against them, but so many teams play like cowards and get battered 5-0 anyway. If a game against them is seen as a free hit each season, then far more reason to try and get something that your other opponents probably won't.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,243
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7135 on: Yesterday at 03:26:39 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 02:15:47 pm
Yet they've dropped 5 points in 4 matches, and their inability to come back from a goal down over the last 5 years also points to a vulnerability that is always ready to be exploited by any team that dares to have a go.

I think Andrew B [basstunedtored - on here/twitter] said not too long ago that they've yet to concede an equalizer, and the numbers suggest that they should have. One to keep an eye on.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,975
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7136 on: Yesterday at 03:35:19 pm »
I think you're absolutely right in comparison to their previous teams anyway keyop. Kompany, Aguero and David Silva are big losses. Unfortunately we weren't able to put any pressure on them last season, but we'll see how they cope now that we are. Its pretty churlish to say that they've 'only' won the league and two league cups in the last two seasons. But they collapsed in 19/20 when we were relentless in the league. Same season bottled the FA Cup semi against Arsenal. Same season bottled the CL quarters against Lyon. Last season had absolutely fuck all pressure in the league as you say. Again out in the FA Cup semi. Biggest chance to win the CL and again bottled it. Whenever there's been real pressure on from a really good team.....they've shit out.

They're clearly a top side, but to me in terms of that relentless team of 17/18 and 18/19 they've got a long way to go to prove they're of that standard. And adding Jack Grealish doesn't make them much better.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,840
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7137 on: Yesterday at 04:02:42 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on February 21, 2022, 11:29:31 pm
Bold prediction; well be 6 points ahead with two games to go when the season is suspended because Putin has started world war 3. Null and void will be screamed from every corner of the country.

After 2 years of Covid and Liverpool signing Diaz and having the imperious Virgil back, you won't mind if I put your prediction in the bin please?
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Paul1611

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 522
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7138 on: Yesterday at 04:45:18 pm »
Quote from: keyop on February 21, 2022, 02:18:26 pm
This is a key point for the next few months, and one thing that's sometimes overlooked is how they aren't anywhere near their peak of 2017/18, despite the perceived dominance.

2017/18 - 100 points - Their 100 point season peak in 2017/18 was achieved with Kompany, Silva, Aguero, Fernandinho and De Bruyne at the peak of their powers, with no other team anywhere near them in the league (Utd finished 2nd on 81 points, with us 4th on 75 points).

2018/19 - 98 points - we were breathing down their necks and they finished on 98 points with those same 5 leaders in the team. However, we'd bought Alisson and Fabinho, plus our defence and attack were really starting to shine. We pushed them all the way and set the tone for the following season.

2019/20 - 81 points - Kompany had left, Aguero and Fernadinho were starting to decline, and Silva was in his last season. We won 26 out of our first 27 games and they couldn't keep up. They lost Laporte in defence and fell to pieces - with Guardiola bemoaning injuries like some spoilt little child. It's worth remembering we finished on 99 points - a massive 18 points ahead of them, even after we'd completely taken our foot off the gas after the first lockdown, and even after they'd won 8 of their last 10 games in June/July.

2020/21 - 86 points - We signed Thiago and Jota, and if it wasn't for the worst injury crisis in our history, there's every reason we go on to get number 20. They lost 6 games and drew 5 last season and finished 12 points behind their 2018/19 total, and 14 behind where they finished in 2017/18.

Those totals would suggest they are past their peak, despite their ability to steamroller most teams outside the top 6. Kompany, Silva and Aguero are gone, Fernandinho isn't half the player he was, and De Bruyne is arguably the only world class 'leader' in that squad - although he is very much in the 'lead by example' mould of a Gerrard, than a vocal player that rallies the troops. The only other leader they have is on the touchline.

The rest of their squad are very talented, well-drilled players but I can't see anyone that could drag the players to victory. City's terrible record over the last 5 years when going a goal behind (points dropped in 75% of games where they conceded first, including the Spurs defeat) suggests that even with the strong leaders there is a lack of fight when the going gets tough (and perhaps an inability of the manager to respond with tactical changes or motivation). They are a team far more suited to leading from the front and dominating than they are dealing with adversity. Contrast that to us being able to drag outselves out of a hole time and time again when our backs are against the wall - through a combination of players, manager, and vocal fans.

One other telling point is that none of those leaders were signed by Guardiola and were already there when he arrived. I can't think of single player he has bought (and he's spent around £1.2billion) that is a better leader than players like Henderson, Virgil, Robbo, Alisson, Fabinho, Thiago or Salah - players that grab a game by the scruff of the neck and raise everyone else's game to a new level to get the job done.

City under Guardiola have been flat track bullies in the purest sense of the word - a £billion squad in the managers own arrogant image, setup to beat everyone outside the top 6 home and away (and also beat most of the top 6 most of the time, with a few exceptions). However, there are certainly signs that no matter how much Guardiola spends, they aren't quite as dominant as they were 3 seasons ago, which could well be a factor for the run-in if we can keep winning.


I want to believe.....
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,593
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7139 on: Yesterday at 04:49:33 pm »
I think what we've seen from City over the last 5 seasons is that they are a relatively consistent in putting up good points totals. The spread from 81 to 100 points shows a team that has had a high floor and high ceiling. This season's team doesn't look like it'll be anywhere near the floor but would need to be near perfect for the last 1/3 of the season to get close to the ceiling. Maybe an improved version of last season's team is what we are looking at.

I'd personally be surprised if City ended up with anything less than 88 points or anything more than 95 points.

Therefore the question for me is whether we can get close to the top end of that range of 88-95 points. We can currently get a maximum of 96 points. We need to be almost perfect over the next 13 games. Realistically I think we need to win 10 as a bear minimum to stand any chance of winning the league. Probably 11 or 12 to stand a realistic chance.

I think my point is that  whether City drop off a bit, continue at the same pace or go on a long unbeaten run, the emphasis will still be on us putting together a very good run of results for the last 13 games of the season. The room for error is likely minimal. The good thing is that we have shown that we can go on a run of wins. We even did that last season amongst the chaos of the injuries to the team. We need to show this again.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,629
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7140 on: Yesterday at 04:49:44 pm »
Quote from: Paul1611 on Yesterday at 04:45:18 pm

I want to believe.....

There ya go mate 👍
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,243
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7141 on: Yesterday at 05:01:56 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 04:49:33 pm
The good thing is that we have shown that we can go on a run of wins. We even did that last season amongst the chaos of the injuries to the team. We need to show this again.

Imagine an Alisson header won the league. Fucking hell I'd never recover.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,411
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7142 on: Yesterday at 05:28:24 pm »
What happened with Chelsea's title push? They had a good shout of winning the fight with City according to the media...

I'd want us to win the League Cup to give us the extra boost similar to that in Ged's treble winning year.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,667
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7143 on: Yesterday at 05:46:05 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 04:49:33 pm
I think what we've seen from City over the last 5 seasons is that they are a relatively consistent in putting up good points totals. The spread from 81 to 100 points shows a team that has had a high floor and high ceiling. This season's team doesn't look like it'll be anywhere near the floor but would need to be near perfect for the last 1/3 of the season to get close to the ceiling. Maybe an improved version of last season's team is what we are looking at.

I'd personally be surprised if City ended up with anything less than 88 points or anything more than 95 points.

Therefore the question for me is whether we can get close to the top end of that range of 88-95 points. We can currently get a maximum of 96 points. We need to be almost perfect over the next 13 games. Realistically I think we need to win 10 as a bear minimum to stand any chance of winning the league. Probably 11 or 12 to stand a realistic chance.

I think my point is that  whether City drop off a bit, continue at the same pace or go on a long unbeaten run, the emphasis will still be on us putting together a very good run of results for the last 13 games of the season. The room for error is likely minimal. The good thing is that we have shown that we can go on a run of wins. We even did that last season amongst the chaos of the injuries to the team. We need to show this again.

Yeah they wont drop off a cliff. If we win every game the maximum we can get is 96 is that right? The maximum they can get is 99.

Lets just say for now we draw at the Etihad. Most they can get them is 97, and us 94. I can really only see them  dropping points in a maximum of 2 other games. Say they draw them both theyd get to 93 and would mean wed need to win every other game in that scenario.

Still is probably a tall order unless we win at their place but a lot can happen between now and then.
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,794
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7144 on: Yesterday at 05:50:22 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:46:05 pm
Yeah they wont drop off a cliff. If we win every game the maximum we can get is 96 is that right? The maximum they can get is 99.


Are you sure?

If we win every game they can't win every game.

So if they win all their other games we'd be level on points.

 ???
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:52:37 pm by Sudden Death Draft Loser »
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,243
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7145 on: Yesterday at 05:51:09 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 05:50:22 pm
Are you sure?

I think if we win every game and they win every game we'll be level on points.

 ???

If we win every game they can't win every game [as we play them].
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,667
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7146 on: Yesterday at 05:52:02 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 05:50:22 pm
Are you sure?

I think if we win every game and they win every game we'll be level on points.

 ???

Well we both cant win every game! But if they win their remaining 12 (including beating us) theyll get 99 and at the same time the most we can get will drop to 93.

If we win it the both we can then Max get is 96.

Logged

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,903
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7147 on: Yesterday at 06:22:38 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 05:50:22 pm
Are you sure?

If we win every game they can't win every game.

So if they win all their other games we'd be level on points.

 ???
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 05:51:09 pm
If we win every game they can't win every game [as we play them].
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:52:02 pm
Well we both cant win every game! But if they win their remaining 12 (including beating us) theyll get 99 and at the same time the most we can get will drop to 93.

If we win it the both we can then Max get is 96.

Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,228
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7148 on: Yesterday at 06:29:00 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 04:49:33 pm
I think what we've seen from City over the last 5 seasons is that they are a relatively consistent in putting up good points totals. The spread from 81 to 100 points shows a team that has had a high floor and high ceiling. This season's team doesn't look like it'll be anywhere near the floor but would need to be near perfect for the last 1/3 of the season to get close to the ceiling. Maybe an improved version of last season's team is what we are looking at.

I'd personally be surprised if City ended up with anything less than 88 points or anything more than 95 points.

Therefore the question for me is whether we can get close to the top end of that range of 88-95 points. We can currently get a maximum of 96 points. We need to be almost perfect over the next 13 games. Realistically I think we need to win 10 as a bear minimum to stand any chance of winning the league. Probably 11 or 12 to stand a realistic chance.

I think my point is that  whether City drop off a bit, continue at the same pace or go on a long unbeaten run, the emphasis will still be on us putting together a very good run of results for the last 13 games of the season. The room for error is likely minimal. The good thing is that we have shown that we can go on a run of wins. We even did that last season amongst the chaos of the injuries to the team. We need to show this again.
Great post.
What do you reckon the biggest gap (in points) between the two teams is likely to be going into the final day?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,667
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7149 on: Yesterday at 07:01:01 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 06:22:38 pm


:D

Its begun. Im going to stop looking at the table. Staring at it is unhealthy.

The innocence of youth was quite a thing. I was looking up John Barnes stats a while back. When we won it in 1990 we were neck and neck with Arsenal for ages. We played them around Easter at Highbury and drew 1-1 with a very late equaliser. There were only 4 games to go at that point so it was a huge game and result. Nowadays there would be tons of coverage but at the time I didnt realise what a big deal it was.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,241
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7150 on: Yesterday at 07:08:49 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:52:02 pm
Well we both cant win every game! But if they win their remaining 12 (including beating us) theyll get 99 and at the same time the most we can get will drop to 93.

If we win it the both we can then Max get is 96.



Their GD is 46, ours 44, we've scored 64, them 63. We need to give a few teams a right hiding, as I can see this season being settled on GD or even goals scored.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,411
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7151 on: Yesterday at 07:56:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:08:49 pm
Their GD is 46, ours 44, we've scored 64, them 63. We need to give a few teams a right hiding, as I can see this season being settled on GD or even goals scored.
Either that, or we give City a right hiding... That'll fix both issues.  ;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online FLRed67

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 853
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7152 on: Today at 05:41:59 am »
It's simple:

We have to beat Leeds tonight, then match City point for point in remaining 12 games, other than April 9, when we have to beat them.

This is the way a team should win its 20th title.  :)

Logged

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,188
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7153 on: Today at 05:53:21 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 05:51:09 pm
If we win every game they can't win every game [as we play them].
Was thinking the same! LOL
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?
Pages: 1 ... 174 175 176 177 178 [179]   Go Up
« previous next »
 