It'll be interesting to see how they deal with being Chased tightly this time without leaders like Silva, Kompany and Fernandinho in the XI. One glaring weakness in their side is that their leader is in the dugout and that isnt a good thing.



This is a key point for the next few months, and one thing that's sometimes overlooked is how they aren't anywhere near their peak of 2017/18, despite the perceived dominance.- Their 100 point season peak in 2017/18 was achieved with Kompany, Silva, Aguero, Fernandinho and De Bruyne at the peak of their powers, with no other team anywhere near them in the league (Utd finished 2nd and on 81 points, with us 4th on 75 points).- When we were breathing down their necks in 2018/19, they finished on 98 points with those same 5 players in the team. However, we'd bought Alisson and Fabinho, plus our defence and attack were really starting to shine. We pushed them all the way and set the tone for the following season.- In 2019/20 Kompany had left, Aguero and Fernadinho were starting to decline, and Silva was in his last season. We won 26 out of our first 27 games and they couldn't keep up. They lost Laporte in defence and fell to pieces - with Guardiola bemoaning injuries like some spoilt little child. It's worth remembering we finished on 99 points - a massive 18 points ahead of them, even after we'd completely taken our foot off the gas after the first lockdown, and even after they'd won 8 of their last 10 games in June and July.- We signed Thiago and Jota, and if it wasn't for the worst injury crisis in our history, there's every reason we go on to get number 20. They lost 6 games and drew 5 last season and finished 12 points behind their 2018/19 total, and 14 behind where they finished in 2017/18.Those totals would suggest they are past their peak, despite their ability to steamroller most teams outside the top 6. Kompany, Silva and Aguero are gone, Fernandinho isn't half the player he was, and De Bruyne is arguably the only world class 'leader' in that squad - although he is very much in the 'lead by example' mould of a Gerrard, than a vocal player that rallies the troops. The only other leader they have is on the touchline.The rest of their squad are very talented, well-drilled players but I can't see anyone that could drag the players to victory. City's terrible record over the last 5 years when going a goal behind (points dropped in 75% of games where they conceded first, including the Spurs defeat) suggests that even with the strong leaders there is a lack of fight when the going gets tough (and perhaps an inability of the manager to respond with tactical changes or motivation). They are a team far more suited to leading from the front and dominating than they are dealing with adversity. Contrast that to us being able to drag outselves out of a hole time and time again when our backs are against the wall - through a combination of players, manager, and vocal fans.One other telling point is that none of those leaders were signed by Guardiola and were already there when he arrived. I can't think of single player he has bought (and he's spent around £1.2billion) that is a better leader than players like Henderson, Virgil, Robbo, Alisson, Fabinho, Thiago or Salah - players that grab a game by the scruff of the neck and raise everyone else's game to a new level to get the job done.City under Guardiola have been flat track bullies in the purest sense of the word - a £billion squad in the managers own arrogant image, setup to beat everyone outside the top 6 home and away (and also beat most of the top 6 most of the time, with a few exceptions). However, there are certainly signs that no matter how much Guardiola spends, they aren't quite as dominant as they were 3 seasons ago, which could well be a factor for the run-in if we can keep winning.