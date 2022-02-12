We have done brilliantly to get back into this...but its been City undoing themselves by dropping points to Southampton and Spurs...and I really do hope they have to fight for every point because if they are allowed back in a groove then they are more than capable to go on another winning streak



The players themselves know their club want the CL most of all, and having to fight for every point in the PL at the same time is something they really didn't want so credit to us for keeping them honest which was the only thing we could do.



Everything up for grabs now, and I am hoping our winning run extends for a while now. Our squad is as good as it has ever been, genuine competition for places and players coming into form. A lot of football left and exciting times