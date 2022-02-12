« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 171 172 173 174 175 [176]   Go Down

Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 456768 times)

Offline Schmarn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 733
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7000 on: Yesterday at 10:33:03 pm »


I think theres every chance now that its not us that needs to win the game at the Emptihad. Keep doing our job and let the pressure build on them. Their body language was terrible today and they and their fans will get worse as that gap dwindles.

While the League Cup final isnt directly relevant to our league challenge I think it will be huge for our momentum and confidence in all competitions if we beat Chelsea.

Leeds first though.
Logged

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,939
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7001 on: Yesterday at 10:34:41 pm »
This has just got interesting.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,553
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7002 on: Yesterday at 10:35:32 pm »
Wish we had played Leeds on Boxing Day when they had all their players out and been hammered a few times in a row. But no matter, wed have killed to be in this position on New Years day.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,832
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7003 on: Yesterday at 10:43:10 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:35:32 pm
Wish we had played Leeds on Boxing Day when they had all their players out and been hammered a few times in a row. But no matter, wed have killed to be in this position on New Years day.

They're still without their best players, they've just been hammered by Everton of all teams and will likely lose badly tomorrow against United given that they are just setup to be countered against.

Not counting any chickens, but I've thought for a long time that Leeds at home is the easiest fixture for us to have. They are a really open team - as long as we are on it we should get chances galore.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,553
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7004 on: Yesterday at 10:54:05 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:43:10 pm
They're still without their best players, they've just been hammered by Everton of all teams and will likely lose badly tomorrow against United given that they are just setup to be countered against.

Not counting any chickens, but I've thought for a long time that Leeds at home is the easiest fixture for us to have. They are a really open team - as long as we are on it we should get chances galore.

That is also true. Just meant Id rather have the 3 points in the bank and now itll be hyped up a bit more. But not really complaining about it!
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,841
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7005 on: Yesterday at 11:27:57 pm »
Believe
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,490
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7006 on: Yesterday at 11:41:30 pm »
Man City:

26.02 - Everton (A) PL
01.03 - Peterborough (A) FA Cup
06.03 - Man Utd (H) PL
09.03 - Sporting (H) CL
14.03 - Crystal Palace (A) PL
19.03 - Quarter-final (?) FA Cup
19.03 - Brighton (H) PL
-------------------------------------------------
02.04 - Burnley (A) PL
05.04 - Quarter-final (?) CL
09.04 - Liverpool (H) PL

Liverpool:

23.02 - Leeds (H) PL
27.02 - Chelsea (N) League Cup
02.03 - Norwich (H) FA Cup
05.03 - West Ham (H) PL
08.03 - Inter (H) CL
12.03 - Brighton (A) PL
16.03 - Arsenal (A) PL
19.03 - Quarter-final (?) FA Cup
20.03 - Man Utd (H) PL
--------------------------------------------------
02.04 - Watford (H) PL
05.04 - Quarter-final (?) CL
09.04 - Man City (A) PL
Logged

Offline wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,237
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7007 on: Yesterday at 11:42:53 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 09:19:42 pm
We may be top before we even go there, so might not need to win just not lose.

I think that's a push, especially as they'll be another game ahead of us because of the League Cup final.

Personally think it's incredibly unlikely that we win out from here, especially if we progress in the CL. That game at the Etihad is going to be crucial. BUT it might well be that we don't HAVE to win it, which, in a weird way, might make it more winnable.

This has never been over. But today has done what we needed - sowed doubts. Made it look feasible. Put pressure on. Win vs Leeds and that 'fake' 12 point lead is a very real 3 point lead.

Then they feel pressure at 0-0, or even better if they're behind.

Klopp's right, as ever. We (the players I mean) just need to focus on the next game and win it. Just keep doing that.
Logged

Offline Anfield Kopite

  • Will vote for anyone who gives out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,716
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7008 on: Yesterday at 11:43:32 pm »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on February 12, 2022, 08:06:47 am
Obviously both Us and City will not win all games from here. So the next time one of us drops points is huge. If its us that drop next then i feel its pretty much done, but if City slip up next i think there will be a real surge in belief we can do it. So im not giving up yet.
Told you so. Kind of.
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7009 on: Today at 12:07:18 am »
Were going to win all 4 you know
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,224
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7010 on: Today at 12:09:35 am »
Why isn't Leeds game on TV
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,832
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7011 on: Today at 12:11:50 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:09:35 am
Why isn't Leeds game on TV

Because it wasn't scheduled for TV originally.

Also don't think the PL are allowed to show games on CL nights.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,136
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7012 on: Today at 01:00:36 am »
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 11:42:53 pm
I think that's a push, especially as they'll be another game ahead of us because of the League Cup final.

We play Arsenal on 16th March. But if we beat Norwich in the cup then the United game will be postponed, so we'll be a game behind because of that, rather than the cup final.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,162
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7013 on: Today at 01:03:10 am »
Win on Wednesday and then it's well and truly on.
Logged

Offline DHKopper

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 833
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7014 on: Today at 01:05:59 am »
Quote from: DTRed on February 14, 2022, 08:41:42 pm
No where near over.  We need to City to stay in the Champions League until the qtrs. ECL results, disappointments, injuries etc is when Pep starts to overthink and tinker with his teams.  Win against Norwich early doors and I can see Conte having Spurs up for it coming off two losses. 

All to play for.


I like you  :)
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,389
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7015 on: Today at 01:42:32 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:03:10 am
Win on Wednesday and then it's well and truly on.
Even then, we'll back where we are now next Saturday. Unless the Bitters to the unthinkable.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 171 172 173 174 175 [176]   Go Up
« previous next »
 