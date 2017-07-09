We have 3 home games in a row that we should win to keep the pressure up but I dont see City losing any of their next 3 games are all 3 are in horrible form



However the 3 games after that are Palace Away, Brighton Home and Burnley away. Those are 3 games I could actually see them dropping points in and all are before we play them. Palace away is not easy and Palace already beat them once this season. Burnley away as we know is rough for anyone and they are playing for their lifes.



Brighton are just an unknown, if they want to show up on the day I think they can beat anyone but they are inconsistent and its away.



I dont think its out of the realm of possibility but we need to be perfect before we play them imo. We have 14 games remaining which would mean a MAX of 96 points. We all know it will be a minimum of 90pts to win the league so realistically I think at MOST we can draw 1 game between now and the end of the season. So we will have to go 13-1-0 imo to win the league. Any loss or multiple draws and Id say its over to be honest.



Draws yet again are what will be our downfall, same as the 18/19 season. 6 draws in our first like 20 games was sooo bad and especially since 3 of them were from winning positions.



If we win every game leading up to the City Game I think they will drop points and then that City game imo will be the decider. If we drop any points before we play them then I think its done