Now that weve got through the AFCON and have Diaz and Elliot making an impact Im much more positive. City have a few banana skin games of their own in the next half a dozen league fixtures. No obvious defeats for them in the pipeline but they could drop 4 points if luck is on our side. Spurs, Everton, Man Utd, Palace, Brighton, Burnley away.
Approaching each of our own games like a cup final actually suits us. Klopp has built us to be an emotional side and we do play more convincingly when it looks like we know it matters. Hes chipping away at our home crowd too, reminding us of the 12th man we bring when we are noisy. Playing in such an emotionally charged way will come at a price though, it is energy sapping in the long run. Whats reassuring is we now have strength in depth all over the pitch other than RWB. There is no margin of error. A significant injury or dozy draw would significantly dent our chances once more, probably beyond salvage.
Its good just to pause for a moment and relish the fact we are in the title race. Not to be taken for granted.