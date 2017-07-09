« previous next »
Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 448673 times)

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6840 on: Today at 10:24:37 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:18:22 pm
Yes all he said was that Liverpool could win it. The other three clowns just didnt listen to what he said.

They were being stupid like Morrison had lost his mind. He said Liverpool are not out of the title race and then listed his reasons why. He didn't say Liverpool WILL win the league.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6841 on: Today at 10:26:17 am »
Its definitely unlikely but 6 points with us to face them is still not a mammoth task that would be spoken about in a decade surely?

The only thing is our record at the Etihad is horrendous, I can't remember a good time there in the league bar the 4-1 in recent memory.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6842 on: Today at 10:30:33 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 10:26:17 am
Its definitely unlikely but 6 points with us to face them is still not a mammoth task that would be spoken about in a decade surely?

The only thing is our record at the Etihad is horrendous, I can't remember a good time there in the league bar the 4-1 in recent memory.

We had the Champions League win too but obviously different circumstances having gone into it with a first leg lead.

We drew there last season, and drew there in 16/17 (I think) in a really good game.

Question for you all (and dont necessarily agree)...would anyone take a point in that game? A defeat there in all likelihood knocks us out of the race. A draw means wed need to make 6 points up on them from them losing/drawing at least two, probably three other games which admittedly does feel unlikely. Or is that firmly must win territory for us? If it is, itll be interesting to see how we approach the game as cant see us being too gung ho.

Obviously we need to do our job before that game comes around to make sure were still in with a shout at that point.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6843 on: Today at 10:36:28 am »
It's not over but I'd say it's match point to City. If we win the game in hand, six points with an equal number of games played is as big as we can afford the gap to get. If it goes a point above that they're uncatchable.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6844 on: Today at 10:38:41 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:30:33 am
Question for you all (and dont necessarily agree)...would anyone take a point in that game?
Once it comes around, we'll know for sure. Right now though? I probably would to be honest, and just hope something happens in these Spurs/Everton/United games.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6845 on: Today at 10:40:22 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:30:33 am
We had the Champions League win too but obviously different circumstances having gone into it with a first leg lead.

We drew there last season, and drew there in 16/17 (I think) in a really good game.

Question for you all (and dont necessarily agree)...would anyone take a point in that game? A defeat there in all likelihood knocks us out of the race. A draw means wed need to make 6 points up on them from them losing/drawing at least two, probably three other games which admittedly does feel unlikely. Or is that firmly must win territory for us? If it is, itll be interesting to see how we approach the game as cant see us being too gung ho.

Obviously we need to do our job before that game comes around to make sure were still in with a shout at that point.

Tough!

They've got six games before that and then six games after, and I think they're more likely to drop points before. I think we need to win all six of our games up to that point. If we went into that game for example two points behind with a game in hand, we're all taking a draw I think. If we go into it six points behind with no games in hand, there's no way anyones thinking a draw is a good result and then thinking the likes of Leeds, Newcastle and Villa are doing us a favour. Three points behind with no games in hand at that point is tricky.....but we're again far more likely to be able to beat them than anyone else they'd have afterwards. So unless they have a bit of a collapse before that game, we've got to be thinking we need to win it.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6846 on: Today at 10:50:23 am »
Odds are against us, but we have to be patient and believe. I just have a funny feeling that the cheats are due to lose a close title race, they've had the rub of the green in the ones they've won so far. I won't be disappointed if we don't win the league--it's not a level-playing field and we've done amazingly well to even compete. I'm desperate for these players and this manager to get more trophies to their name, but also realistic about the obstacles we face.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6847 on: Today at 10:50:26 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:30:33 am

Question for you all (and dont necessarily agree)...would anyone take a point in that game?

Nah - I don't trust anyone in this league to do the dirty work for us. I barely trust the other 12 they have to face to take 3 points of them accumulatively.  I think we have to win that one. It's the easiest way to get in their heads if nothing else. 
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6848 on: Today at 11:00:32 am »
we've had a few back and forth season with City in recent history.....and this season it is still an uphill task for us, but would be great to win the league by chasing them down and watching them balk in the 2nd half of the season

We should probably do that this time  ;D
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6849 on: Today at 11:03:40 am »
Whether we win the league or not, it would be good to beat them at their place, just so people know which is really the best team in the league, rather than an oil-drugged beater of non-FFP cheats.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6850 on: Today at 11:03:56 am »
I think, as others have observed, City have to drop points at least once before we play them and we have to be more or less perfect in that time. I think it's unlikely all told and that the bizarre xmas period this year could prove costly. But you never know. City are going to need to drop points somewhere unexpected - like Southampton the other week - for it to start to feel do-able.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6851 on: Today at 11:07:42 am »
All we can do is keep winning and keep the pressure on them.  Everyone seems to think that City will never drop points again, but this is the same City team that lost to Spurs and Palace, drew against Southampton twice, and were fortunate to get wins against Wolves and Arsenal.  Their priority has to be the CL, so let's keep the pressure on them and hope that their luck runs out and Guardiola decides to get creative with some of his team selections before those CL games.

One. Game. At. A. Time.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6852 on: Today at 11:38:06 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 10:26:17 am
Its definitely unlikely but 6 points with us to face them is still not a mammoth task that would be spoken about in a decade surely?

The only thing is our record at the Etihad is horrendous, I can't remember a good time there in the league bar the 4-1 in recent memory.

Football is dreaming the impossible right, making the unlikely happen.

We need them to drop some points and huge dip in form before our match in April. I think unless that happens we are a long way from a prem title.


But let us just enjoy the season, winning and playing the Liverpool way and see where that gets us in Feb LC Final, May for Prem league, FA Cup and CL.


I would love us to run them close and be in position to capitalise if they do drop points and we do the nearly impossible and win at their place would be the icing. I am going to enjoy this team playing every match, specially as we do not know how long we will have all these players playing in a red shirt, playingthis kind of football and at the level they are week in week out.

this team are getting into form, playing like champions and all fighting for the red shirt when they get the chance.
More than that we cannot ask of them
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6853 on: Today at 11:44:38 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:30:33 am
We had the Champions League win too but obviously different circumstances having gone into it with a first leg lead.

We drew there last season, and drew there in 16/17 (I think) in a really good game.

Question for you all (and dont necessarily agree)...would anyone take a point in that game? A defeat there in all likelihood knocks us out of the race. A draw means wed need to make 6 points up on them from them losing/drawing at least two, probably three other games which admittedly does feel unlikely. Or is that firmly must win territory for us? If it is, itll be interesting to see how we approach the game as cant see us being too gung ho.

Obviously we need to do our job before that game comes around to make sure were still in with a shout at that point.

I think that game is a must win to be honest. I don't expect City to have many slip ups so we have to be near perfect.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6854 on: Today at 11:47:59 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:30:33 am

Question for you all (and dont necessarily agree)...would anyone take a point in that game?
Been thinking about this and...at this moment in time I don't think I would. I think winning there is almost essential to win the league. I'd change my mind if city dropped points 3 times before we play there!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6855 on: Today at 11:49:26 am »
Just want to keep the dream alive as long as possible to be honest. It's (imo) definitely over if we drop points again before them - then the league games become a bit of a dead rubber when we know we're just cruising to 2nd/3rd and the weekends become that bit more boring. While the gap remains like this I can convince myself it's still all to play for, which is much more fun!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6856 on: Today at 11:53:36 am »
Just a weird coincidence that whenever they've won the league, it's been us or United in 2nd place each time
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6857 on: Today at 12:12:52 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 11:38:06 am
Football is dreaming the impossible right, making the unlikely happen.

We need them to drop some points and huge dip in form before our match in April. I think unless that happens we are a long way from a prem title.


But let us just enjoy the season, winning and playing the Liverpool way and see where that gets us in Feb LC Final, May for Prem league, FA Cup and CL.


I would love us to run them close and be in position to capitalise if they do drop points and we do the nearly impossible and win at their place would be the icing. I am going to enjoy this team playing every match, specially as we do not know how long we will have all these players playing in a red shirt, playingthis kind of football and at the level they are week in week out.

this team are getting into form, playing like champions and all fighting for the red shirt when they get the chance.
More than that we cannot ask of them
Well said.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6858 on: Today at 12:13:59 pm »
Do City play Wolves away before us? That looks like the most realistic game where they could drop points. They only beat them at home due to a scandalous penalty and a daft Jimenez red card.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6859 on: Today at 12:17:20 pm »
Now that weve got through the AFCON and have Diaz and Elliot making an impact Im much more positive. City have a few banana skin games of their own in the next half a dozen league fixtures. No obvious defeats for them in the pipeline but they could drop 4 points if luck is on our side. Spurs, Everton, Man Utd, Palace, Brighton, Burnley away.

Approaching each of our own games like a cup final actually suits us. Klopp has built us to be an emotional side and we do play more convincingly when it looks like we know it matters. Hes chipping away at our home crowd too, reminding us of the 12th man we bring when we are noisy. Playing in such an emotionally charged way will come at a price though, it is energy sapping in the long run. Whats reassuring is we now have strength in depth all over the pitch other than RWB. There is no margin of error. A significant injury or dozy draw would significantly dent our chances once more, probably beyond salvage.

Its good just to pause for a moment and relish the fact we are in the title race. Not to be taken for granted.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6860 on: Today at 12:23:41 pm »
Stating the obvious but 1 game at a time and keep the winning mentality.

Pressure isn't on us for the league.

Don't think we will catch them on the basis of how other teams never turn up against them which is frustrating. Maybe we're a bigger scalip!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6861 on: Today at 12:25:53 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 10:26:17 am
Its definitely unlikely but 6 points with us to face them is still not a mammoth task that would be spoken about in a decade surely?

The only thing is our record at the Etihad is horrendous, I can't remember a good time there in the league bar the 4-1 in recent memory.

As much as we don't like Pep on here in general, the way he's instilled this mentality, particularly against us, is impressive. I reckon under most managers we'd beat them way more but when they play us under Pep you just sense it's their cup final. That's why I think we had the better of them in the CL in 2018, they knew it wasn't their competition and we see it as ours under Klopp especially.

We seem to have gotten over our Old Trafford mentality though so hopefully this is the season we go to the Etihad and show no fear.
