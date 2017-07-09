Now that weve got through the AFCON and have Diaz and Elliot making an impact Im much more positive. City have a few banana skin games of their own in the next half a dozen league fixtures. No obvious defeats for them in the pipeline but they could drop 4 points if luck is on our side. Spurs, Everton, Man Utd, Palace, Brighton, Burnley away.



Approaching each of our own games like a cup final actually suits us. Klopp has built us to be an emotional side and we do play more convincingly when it looks like we know it matters. Hes chipping away at our home crowd too, reminding us of the 12th man we bring when we are noisy. Playing in such an emotionally charged way will come at a price though, it is energy sapping in the long run. Whats reassuring is we now have strength in depth all over the pitch other than RWB. There is no margin of error. A significant injury or dozy draw would significantly dent our chances once more, probably beyond salvage.



Its good just to pause for a moment and relish the fact we are in the title race. Not to be taken for granted.