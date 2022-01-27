« previous next »
Author Topic: The PL run-in

Tesco tearaway

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #6760 on: January 27, 2022, 05:24:58 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on January 27, 2022, 04:47:57 pm
Well a long time ago it was a disucssion about how City would perform if threy were under pressure in a run in.... its not anymore apparently
Now its about how city are cheats but deserve some credit; fuck that for a game of olly's.
G Richards

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #6761 on: January 27, 2022, 06:37:21 pm
Whatever Man City 'achieve' has no merit, at all.

Is Pep a good coach? Of course.
Are they stacked with excellent players, many world class? Of course.

But none of it matters. It is all in place for them because of cheating. Financial cheating, which is actually worse than PED because it is so systematic and thorough throughout their whole existence as a current club.

Lineker and co want to talk about a nice passage of play here and there, or a De Bruyne strike, or whatever. As Liverpool fans we should stick to our guns on the most important point. Man City are corrupt cheats. Nothing they achieve has any merit.

The fact that the relevant authorities were unable to punish them is a massive stain on the game.
rob1966

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #6762 on: January 27, 2022, 08:03:00 pm
Quote from: farawayred on January 27, 2022, 04:43:24 pm
The cheating in its core is not different, it's whatever means are used to gain an unfair advantage. I think what might make people think that the two examples are different is the type of sports - collective versus individual. In individual sports the advantage is given to the athlete by means of doping, making illegal modifications to a car or a bike, etc. In collective sports the advantage is in the team. While many teams can buy one very expensive player, no team functioning within the acceptable financial regulations can buy expensive players for all positions including the reserves. As a result, the team becomes much better that gives them an unfair advantage. And the reason why they do that financial doping by buying top players is because they can't find a technology that will make the ball go preferentially in one direction, or can't shrink their goal to a hockey size one.

Barneylfc∗

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #6763 on: January 28, 2022, 12:16:23 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on January 27, 2022, 04:36:13 pm
Unless we are saying the Man City players are taking PEDs.

Guardiola would never entertain such a thing as taking performance enhancing drugs.
MonsLibpool

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #6764 on: January 28, 2022, 12:42:41 pm
We can really score from anywhere. Bodes well.
stonecold_jpm

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #6765 on: February 4, 2022, 03:32:21 pm
With Leeds rescheduled at least 5 of our next 8 games are at home before we go to City, which could even be 6 at home out of 9 dependant on FA Cup with Utd and Arsenal being rescheduled before it. Whilst City may only have 3 at home before then, a home derby with Utd and an away trip to Palace on a Monday night. So it's down to us and the crowd at Anfield to win all our home games and really put the pressure on. I just have this feeling our run in to the end is going to be akin to the 2000/01 treble with us battling on all fronts.
Ghost Town

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #6766 on: February 4, 2022, 03:43:38 pm
Is our home game against Utd on Sun 20th March likely to be rescheduled? I kind of hope so as I'm tied up that day :)
stonecold_jpm

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #6767 on: February 4, 2022, 03:55:55 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on February  4, 2022, 03:43:38 pm
Is our home game against Utd on Sun 20th March likely to be rescheduled? I kind of hope so as I'm tied up that day :)

If either us or Utd are in the FA Cup 6th round then it will be.
newterp

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #6768 on: February 4, 2022, 03:56:16 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on February  4, 2022, 03:43:38 pm
Is our home game against Utd on Sun 20th March likely to be rescheduled? I kind of hope so as I'm tied up that day :)

What you do at home is your own business.
Barneylfc∗

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #6769 on: February 4, 2022, 04:19:00 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on February  4, 2022, 03:43:38 pm
Is our home game against Utd on Sun 20th March likely to be rescheduled? I kind of hope so as I'm tied up that day :)

I'm conflicted. I want us to win the FA Cup, but I turn 40 on 22nd March and the plan was to be in Liverpool that weekend and I have tickets for the game  :D
RedForeverTT

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #6770 on: February 4, 2022, 04:43:57 pm
I know it is arrogant saying this but how come no one from the media is saying this could be our quadruple year? We are well into the 3 cups and sitting second in the league.
Crosby Nick

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #6771 on: February 4, 2022, 04:47:49 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on February  4, 2022, 04:43:57 pm
I know it is arrogant saying this but how come no one from the media is saying this could be our quadruple year? We are well into the 3 cups and sitting second in the league.

Because most think City have won the league already.

And to be honest, theres a long way to go in the FA Cup and the Champions League. Youd sometimes get to this stage and people would talk about United winning all four (might have to cast your minds back a fair bit!), and City these days too. Just invites mockery when we only end up winning one or two so Im fine for it not to be a talking point.
Barneylfc∗

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #6772 on: February 4, 2022, 04:51:18 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on February  4, 2022, 04:43:57 pm
I know it is arrogant saying this but how come no one from the media is saying this could be our quadruple year? We are well into the 3 cups and sitting second in the league.

I'd rather that kind of talk was left well alone.
As Nick has said, the league is over for most, despite it being back in our hands with only 1 City defeat outside of our game against them.
If we are to go all the way in the cups, that is 2 games a week for the next 3 months. We've got most of the squad available and I wouldn't write us off, but there's a reason it has never been done before.
reddebs

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #6773 on: February 4, 2022, 06:27:36 pm
stonecold_jpm

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #6774 on: February 4, 2022, 11:49:59 pm
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on February  4, 2022, 03:55:55 pm
If either us or Utd are in the FA Cup 6th round then it will be.

Thats down to us now then! 😂😂
Wingman

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #6775 on: February 5, 2022, 06:53:25 am
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on February  4, 2022, 03:55:55 pm
If either us or Utd are in the FA Cup 6th round then it will be.

Utd have cleared their calendar I see
Red1976

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #6776 on: February 5, 2022, 11:33:37 pm
Quote from: Wingman on February  5, 2022, 06:53:25 am
Utd have cleared their calendar I see


Ouch! lol  They are going for the top 4 trophy don't you know...
farawayred

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #6777 on: February 6, 2022, 05:55:33 am
Quote from: Red1976 on February  5, 2022, 11:33:37 pm

Ouch! lol  They are going for the top 4 trophy don't you know...
You surely mean the top 6 trophy...
TAA66

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #6778 on: February 6, 2022, 11:53:20 am
Quote from: reddebs on February  4, 2022, 06:27:36 pm
Didn't know where to put this but apparently ifab have passed the 5 sub rule from 3rd March.

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12532829/five-substitution-option-set-to-be-made-permanent-at-ifab-general-meeting-next-month

It says the option to make 5 subs to be made permanent.  It would still have to get ratified by the premier league clubs - and there is no way 14 clubs will vote for it
MonsLibpool

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #6779 on: February 7, 2022, 12:00:39 am
My belief that we can win it all has grown after AFCON. Mané will come back with full confidence while Salah will come back with a point to prove. Our squad depth is very good, we have that winning experience and can beat any team in the world.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #6780 on: Today at 12:54:47 pm
9 games in 27 days in 4 competitions coming up starting this Sunday
El Lobo

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #6781 on: Today at 01:00:53 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on February  7, 2022, 12:00:39 am
My belief that we can win it all has grown after AFCON. Mané will come back with full confidence while Salah will come back with a point to prove. Our squad depth is very good, we have that winning experience and can beat any team in the world.

Not that it really matters but can we cut this shite out?

We're big outsiders for the league, we've got a tough League Cup Final, we've still a way to go in the FA Cup and there's a LOT of very good teams left in the CL. Its not even a discussion to be had yet, lets give it another ten games and see where we are for the run-in.
PaulF

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #6782 on: Today at 01:06:59 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:54:47 pm
9 games in 27 days in 4 competitions coming up starting this Sunday

Fucking love it!
andy07

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #6783 on: Today at 01:07:47 pm
Players remaining fit and effective rotation will be key.  We are in a strong position at the moment but cant afford injuries.  The old adage taking one game at a time remains as true as ever.  All we need to focus on is three points on Sunday.
VVM

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #6784 on: Today at 03:30:25 pm
I thought we were going to win the treble in 19/20 and in the space of a week or so we were out of UCL and FA Cup, as well as bottling the unbeaten season so I've been burnt by wild dreams like these before.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #6785 on: Today at 03:33:57 pm
Quote from: VVM on Today at 03:30:25 pm
I thought we were going to win the treble in 19/20 and in the space of a week or so we were out of UCL and FA Cup, as well as bottling the unbeaten season so I've been burnt by wild dreams like these before.

Yeah what a terrible year that was.

"Bottling the unbeaten season"  ;D ;D
Crosby Nick

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #6786 on: Today at 03:36:45 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:33:57 pm
Yeah what a terrible year that was.

"Bottling the unbeaten season"  ;D ;D

Grim times.
sinnermichael

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #6787 on: Today at 03:39:48 pm
Quote from: VVM on Today at 03:30:25 pm
I thought we were going to win the treble in 19/20 and in the space of a week or so we were out of UCL and FA Cup, as well as bottling the unbeaten season so I've been burnt by wild dreams like these before.

Yeah what a bunch of bottlers. Only finished with 9 more points than the Arsenal invincibles.

El Lobo

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #6788 on: Today at 03:43:19 pm
Quote from: VVM on Today at 03:30:25 pm
I thought we were going to win the treble in 19/20 and in the space of a week or so we were out of UCL and FA Cup, as well as bottling the unbeaten season so I've been burnt by wild dreams like these before.

Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #6789 on: Today at 03:47:06 pm
Quote from: VVM on Today at 03:30:25 pm
I thought we were going to win the treble in 19/20 and in the space of a week or so we were out of UCL and FA Cup, as well as bottling the unbeaten season so I've been burnt by wild dreams like these before.
My word, as Ray Wilkins would have said.

Not achieving something does not equate to "bottling". I fail to see how a 99 point season, when the title was effectively wrapped up in March, a season that included an unprecedented haitus, could ever be described as bottling.

I swear, some of our fans don't deserve this team.
