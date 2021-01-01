« previous next »
What do you mean ?

Secure Champions League 2022-23 qualification as early as possible, I think.
What title do you think we're more likely to win, CL or PL?
I'd put my money on CL, although a betting company would probably say PL.

It's the gap we have to City. If we were still neck and neck with them it'd be hard to call because we're capable of going on a run business end of the season (even last season 8 wins and 2 draws last 10 games). They just very rarely drop points though, so you can't afford to be chasing them.

The thing with the CL is if we've got our best side out you'd back us against anyone. Missing a key player or two can make all the difference though. We've gone to Chelsea this season with Milner in midfield and played City at home with Milner at right back. Nothing against the lad (he's still a good player to bring on in big games) but to win the CL we'll need to beat one or both of City and Chelsea and we can't afford that kind of thing. We need our best players on the pitch.
It's the gap we have to City. If we were still neck and neck with them it'd be hard to call because we're capable of going on a run business end of the season (even last season 8 wins and 2 draws last 10 games). They just very rarely drop points though, so you can't afford to be chasing them.

The thing with the CL is if we've got our best side out you'd back us against anyone. Missing a key player or two can make all the difference though. We've gone to Chelsea this season with Milner in midfield and played City at home with Milner at right back. Nothing against the lad (he's still a good player to bring on in big games) but to win the CL we'll need to beat one or both of City and Chelsea and we can't afford that kind of thing. We need our best players on the pitch.


We could win the CL avoiding both of them
We could win the CL avoiding both of them

Possibly, chances are it'll be another all-English final unless Bayern step up.

The Italian and Spanish sides aren't strong and PSG will fall short against a good side. You'd be disappointed if we went out to any of them (like with Real last year it'd take a bunch of injuries and a bad day at the office). With City and Chelsea we're more evenly matched.
Covid unfortunately will play a part at some stage again. I've got horrible visions of Salah missing a key game somewhere because of a covid positive test.

Hopefully we get to a stage in the not too distant future where isolation is no longer needed for vaccinated people.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

We conceded one goal yesterday. Of course we could make sure teams don't get a sniff by playing a low block defence and making sure Trent and Robertson don't cross the halfway line. Maybe have two defensive midifelders and play one striker up top...

Or we play the high risk strategy that won us the league and the European Cup. has us 2nd in the league, in a cup final and still in the FA Cup and CL. We rely on the recovery speed of our centre backs, a monster of a defensive midfielder and the brilliance of our goalkeeper. There will be gaps to play in behind Trent because he's usually high up on the wing or moving into the centre to create mayhem and provide assists.

TV pundits love talking about our high line as if Klopp and his team aren't well aware of the risks involved.
I know what you're saying Alan but we could easily have conceded 3 or 4 yesterday, they were creating big chances. We seemed much more measured in the title winning season. I know the fundamentals are the same but we felt nowhere near as on edge as we do now. Teams wouldn't get close to our goal for most of the 90 minutes, it seems all they need to do at the moment is win the ball back, stick one over the top and they're in. Part of the problem is the midfield because it's become too easy to run straight at our defence. Maybe there's more to it, I'm not an expert on the tactical side of things, all I can say is it's pretty clear that we aren't on the level defensively as we were then.
Covid unfortunately will play a part at some stage again. I've got horrible visions of Salah missing a key game somewhere because of a covid positive test.

Hopefully we get to a stage in the not too distant future where isolation is no longer needed for vaccinated people.

I think the UK are planning removing isolation rules from March? So youre in luck, unless you live in the UK
