« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 160 161 162 163 164 [165]   Go Down

Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 429010 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,058
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6560 on: May 28, 2021, 10:36:30 am »
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on May 28, 2021, 10:32:57 am
Likewise!

Thanks! And I agree entirely - even before VAR all fans thought refs were against their team. It extends to things like set pieces too, where all fans think their team is crap with them at both ends when that can't be true of all teams.

Yep, set pieces is a common one. Everyone thinks they are shit at them and don't put in good deliveries. Fans think its a real attacking opportunity whereas its still heavily weighted in the defending teams favour.

Manager in game changes is another. Lots seem to think their managers are shit at making subs and influencing the game, which just illustrates how hard all that is.
Logged

Offline BassTunedToRed

  • This X-Axis goes up to 11.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 828
    • Bass Tuned To Red
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6561 on: May 28, 2021, 10:45:17 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on May 28, 2021, 10:36:30 am
Yep, set pieces is a common one. Everyone thinks they are shit at them and don't put in good deliveries. Fans think its a real attacking opportunity whereas its still heavily weighted in the defending teams favour.

Manager in game changes is another. Lots seem to think their managers are shit at making subs and influencing the game, which just illustrates how hard all that is.

Good point. Klopp took a lot of stick for his changes this season but his subs came up with seven league goals this season and only Solskjaer (11) got more from the bench. Not that goals are the sole aim with every sub of course, but no manager gets close to getting them all 'correct' (whatever that means here).
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,040
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6562 on: May 29, 2021, 09:50:07 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on May 28, 2021, 10:36:30 am
Yep, set pieces is a common one. Everyone thinks they are shit at them and don't put in good deliveries. Fans think its a real attacking opportunity whereas its still heavily weighted in the defending teams favour.

Manager in game changes is another. Lots seem to think their managers are shit at making subs and influencing the game, which just illustrates how hard all that is.
To be fair. There are a lot of man united fans in the UK, so you can see why they think their manager is shit.

Also we have TAA taking corners and goalies scoring from set pieces so you can see why we expect clear goal scoring opportunities from corners .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,716
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6563 on: May 29, 2021, 02:02:54 pm »
Thinking about it, one way Phillips and Williams helped as a pairing in that run-in was lulling opposition into a false sense of security.

Look at those last three games, Burnley, West Brom and Palace all went for it because they thought they get us defensively (and they all had their moments tbf). However, they weren't as solid at the back. We struggled all season against bus parking teams, but the biggest of the lot in Dyche and Allardyce thought they could press from the front and force us into mistakes rather than put 10 men behind the ball. Although we got caught with the ball over the top at times, we were good at playing out from the back and this helped us break these teams down, who were unusually pressing high and we could break the press.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline BassTunedToRed

  • This X-Axis goes up to 11.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 828
    • Bass Tuned To Red
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6564 on: May 29, 2021, 02:38:56 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on May 29, 2021, 02:02:54 pm
Thinking about it, one way Phillips and Williams helped as a pairing in that run-in was lulling opposition into a false sense of security.

As ever it's dangerous to equate correlation with causation, but our best results run of the season came when the CB pairing was most stable - Phillips and Kabak started six in a row, then after Nat missed two, he and Williams started the last five. Consistently playing actual CBs, almost regardless of their inexperience and occasional mistakes, appears to have made the difference.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,716
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6565 on: May 29, 2021, 05:55:09 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on May 28, 2021, 10:36:30 am
Yep, set pieces is a common one. Everyone thinks they are shit at them and don't put in good deliveries. Fans think its a real attacking opportunity whereas its still heavily weighted in the defending teams favour.

Manager in game changes is another. Lots seem to think their managers are shit at making subs and influencing the game, which just illustrates how hard all that is.

It varies though. You can have a season where you're excellent at set pieces and very solid at defending them. West Ham have essentially broke into the top 6 this season off the back of scoring from a ton of corners and set pieces into the box. Then you can have a season, or a long spell where you're not scoring from them and conceding a fair few.

It tends to come in waves as well. We were utterly useless at corners from December to April. I'd actually groan if we got a corner half the time because we were more likely to concede from a breakaway than actually do anything with them. Then from nowhere we scored from a corner in our last few games, against some of the biggest, most physical teams in the league.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,040
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6566 on: May 29, 2021, 11:51:20 pm »
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on May 29, 2021, 02:38:56 pm
As ever it's dangerous to equate correlation with causation, but our best results run of the season came when the CB pairing was most stable - Phillips and Kabak started six in a row, then after Nat missed two, he and Williams started the last five. Consistently playing actual CBs, almost regardless of their inexperience and occasional mistakes, appears to have made the difference.
So with our best CB pairing, we are going to have to up our attacking game ?
Luckily we can push on more, safe knowing we are solid at the back.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline nittinivala

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 316
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6567 on: May 30, 2021, 10:33:13 am »
Quote from: Fromola on May 29, 2021, 02:02:54 pm
Thinking about it, one way Phillips and Williams helped as a pairing in that run-in was lulling opposition into a false sense of security.

Look at those last three games, Burnley, West Brom and Palace all went for it because they thought they get us defensively (and they all had their moments tbf). However, they weren't as solid at the back. We struggled all season against bus parking teams, but the biggest of the lot in Dyche and Allardyce thought they could press from the front and force us into mistakes rather than put 10 men behind the ball. Although we got caught with the ball over the top at times, we were good at playing out from the back and this helped us break these teams down, who were unusually pressing high and we could break the press.
Great point!
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,303
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6568 on: May 31, 2021, 12:06:38 am »
Strange how a good end to a season leaves a positive taste (in much the same was scoring an equaliser in the last minute feels good), we have finished so, so have Chelsea, Leicester must have mixed feelings and, aside from West Ham no one is really all that happy. City, Spurs, Everton and United will see the end as failure.

It happened when we lost at Stoke a few years ago, it sort of sets the tone for the start of the next season.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online buttersstotch

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 928
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6569 on: May 31, 2021, 01:03:50 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on May 31, 2021, 12:06:38 am
Strange how a good end to a season leaves a positive taste (in much the same was scoring an equaliser in the last minute feels good), we have finished so, so have Chelsea, Leicester must have mixed feelings and, aside from West Ham no one is really all that happy. City, Spurs, Everton and United will see the end as failure.

It happened when we lost at Stoke a few years ago, it sort of sets the tone for the start of the next season.

That's often because form carries on to the following seasons - it happens time and time again, see Villa this year and to a lesser extent Man Utd too. No idea why it has such a psychological effect the following season. That 2014-2015 just stunk the place out, the Stoke humiliation was really the staw that broke the camels back. Weird as although we had good cup runs our league form in 2015-2016 wasn't too great either - maybe we just did not have the right squad. Which is probably right to be fair as Suarez definitely masked a lot of our weaknesses under Rodgers.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,716
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6570 on: May 31, 2021, 08:48:13 am »
Quote from: buttersstotch on May 31, 2021, 01:03:50 am
That's often because form carries on to the following seasons - it happens time and time again, see Villa this year and to a lesser extent Man Utd too. No idea why it has such a psychological effect the following season. That 2014-2015 just stunk the place out, the Stoke humiliation was really the staw that broke the camels back. Weird as although we had good cup runs our league form in 2015-2016 wasn't too great either - maybe we just did not have the right squad. Which is probably right to be fair as Suarez definitely masked a lot of our weaknesses under Rodgers.

I thought getting took the cleaners by Pardew's Palace at Anfield, in Gerrard's last home game, a week earlier, was even worse.

It illustrates the point though. We went into that season on a massive downer after throwing the league title away, whereas in 18/19 although we didn't win the league we won our last 10 games and finished the season winning the CL, going into the next season on a massive high.

We started 14/15 okay first few games but it never recovered from Hodgson testing Sturridge's resolve in the September international break and losing at home to Villa the first game after it. There was also no coming back from being outplayed by Tim Sherwood's Villa at Wembley, who were promptly destroyed in the final and got relegated the next season.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 198
  • Up the Red Men
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6571 on: January 17, 2022, 09:54:35 pm »
I thought it was important to bring this back. We are 2nd and trail by 11 points with a game in hand (so maybe only 8 points). There are 16 league games to play.16 still to play!!!!!!!!!!!!

Every man and his dog are telling us the title has gone. Its city again.

Well fuck that. It may be a step too far but are we just all going to give up, here you go pep, enjoy. Lets stay behind the team and Jurgen. Lets keep believing and keep the pressure on.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,776
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6572 on: January 17, 2022, 09:56:14 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on January 17, 2022, 09:54:35 pm
I thought it was important to bring this back. We are 2nd and trail by 11 points with a game in hand (so maybe only 8 points). There are 16 league games to play.16 still to play!!!!!!!!!!!!

Every man and his dog are telling us the title has gone. Its city again.

Well fuck that. It may be a step too far but are we just all going to give up, here you go pep, enjoy. Lets stay behind the team and Jurgen. Lets keep believing and keep the pressure on.
It's definitely not over yet. I'd at least like us to run them close but we have to take it game by game at this point.
Logged

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6573 on: January 17, 2022, 10:03:53 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on January 17, 2022, 09:54:35 pm
I thought it was important to bring this back. We are 2nd and trail by 11 points with a game in hand (so maybe only 8 points). There are 16 league games to play.16 still to play!!!!!!!!!!!!

Every man and his dog are telling us the title has gone. Its city again.

Well fuck that. It may be a step too far but are we just all going to give up, here you go pep, enjoy. Lets stay behind the team and Jurgen. Lets keep believing and keep the pressure on.

9 of which are at home, which we will need to win the lot
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,776
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6574 on: January 17, 2022, 10:13:31 pm »
A refreshing change from last season's top 4 scrap ;)
Logged

Online wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,157
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6575 on: January 17, 2022, 10:19:41 pm »
Game by game and all that, but I think we're gonna need to win at least 14 of those 16 and beat City at their place. Even then that would need them to lose twice more and for them to drop more points than we do in the two we don't win. Think that's pushing it.

Most realistic way I can see it happening is if we can somehow cut the gap to 6 pts or fewer before our game against them. If we can make it a one game gap for the final 5/6 games then it's most definitely on.
Logged

Offline Larse

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 277
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6576 on: January 17, 2022, 10:31:15 pm »
Honestly its less about what they do than what we do. They have paeked this season, there will be a slump by them. If they win all of their next 9 games then fair fucks but they will likely drop at least 2-4 points. Then the tenth game from now is against us. If we win all our games until then, then we can make it 1-3 points if we win at the etihad. If we drop points until then it will be very difficult.

Opponents until city are:
Palace
LCFC
Burnley
Norwich
Arsenal
West Ham
Brighton
united
Watford

Somewhere in between Leeds probably.
« Last Edit: January 17, 2022, 10:33:03 pm by Larse »
Logged

Online wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,157
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6577 on: Today at 07:46:21 pm »
*side ways eyes emoji*
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,186
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6578 on: Today at 07:51:20 pm »
Pep is a deluded twat - "best performance of the season", "he liked everything". Great then keep it up the same way and let's talk at the end of April.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6579 on: Today at 07:53:37 pm »
1 game at a time but its clear we need to match their 12 game winning run before the end of the season.
Logged

Online Uncle Ronnie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,995
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6580 on: Today at 07:59:21 pm »
Is it too early to mention the fact Citys last game of the season is against Villa?
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,741
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6581 on: Today at 08:30:02 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 07:59:21 pm
Is it too early to mention the fact Citys last game of the season is against Villa?

Coutinho late goal to win us the title?
Logged
King Kenny.

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,782
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6582 on: Today at 08:38:49 pm »
I do think they will dip at some point but there
there is no point thinking about it unless we
can get 5-6 wins in a row sorted, and see the safe
return of Thiago, Mo and Sadio.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias
Pages: 1 ... 160 161 162 163 164 [165]   Go Up
« previous next »
 