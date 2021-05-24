That Dale Johnson has posted the final VAR decisions of the season. Overturns - decisions against
Liverpool 13
Tottenham 10
Arsenal 9
Man United 9
West Brom 9
Brighton 8
Leicester 7
Southampton 7
Wolves 7
Fulham 6
West Ham 6
Aston Villa 5
Chelsea 5
Crystal Palace 5
Newcastle 5
Leeds 4
Man City 4
Sheffield United 4
Everton 2
Burnley 1
Our net score is bottom too at -6. I'd just be happy to be net zero and midtable in this, would be dreamland rather than being fucked over all the time!
Not to mention the ludicrous foul counts against us which sometimes became illogical(eg. when we had over 70% possession but managed to commit twice as many fouls as the opposition):
Opponent our possession fouls(our number first each time) ref
leeds(h) 4-3 48% 9-6 oliver
chelsea(a) 2-0 62% 6-10 tierney
arsenal(h) 3-1 66% 11-7 pawson
villa(a) 2-7 70% 10-7 atkinson
everton(a) 2-2 59% 9-15 oliver
sheff utd(h) 2-1 63% 7-15 dean
west ham(h) 2-1 73% 13-14 friend
man city(a) 1-1 45% 11-19 pawson
leicester(h)3-0 57% 15-6 kavanagh
brighton(a) 1-1 60% 13-9 attwell
wolves(h) 4-0 61% 8-14 pawson
fulham(a) 1-1 76% 5-9 mariner
spurs(h) 2-1 76% 8-9 taylor
palace(a) 7-0 65% 11-5 moss
wba(h) 1-1 79% 8-5 friend
newcastle(a) 0-0 74% 13-9 tierney
southampton(a) 0-1 67% 12-5 mariner
manu(h) 0-0 66% 15-6 tierney
burnley(h) 0-1 72% 11-8 dean
spurs(a) 3-1 51% 11-9 atkinson
west ham(a) 3-1 68% 8-7 moss
brighton(h) 0-1 64% 12-6 friend
man city(h) 1-4 56% 13-8 oliver
leicester(a) 1-3 62% 6-7 taylor
everton(h) 0-2 72% 10-10 kavanagh
sheff utd(a) 2-0 61% 9-9 moss
chelsea(h) 0-1 55% 9-8 atkinson
fulham(h) 0-1 64% 10-8 friend
wolves(a) 1-0 47% 10-17 pawson
arsenal(a) 3-0 65% 10-10 attwell
villa(h) 2-1 67% 16-11 tierney
leeds(a) 1-1 38% 15-7 taylor
newcastle(h) 1-1 69% 9-7 marriner
southampton(h) 2-0 55% 10-6 friend
manu(a) 4-2 46% 12-10 taylor
wba(a) 2-1 77% 14-7 dean
burnley(a) 3-0 59% 7-10 kavanagh
palace(h) 2-0 70% 10-8 pawson
Either the opposition twigged that they could just drop at the slightest/no contact and the ref was too lazy not to give it or glad to give it or there was something more sinister in play(it kicked in mainly around WBA at home).
With no fans there the refs could give what they wanted with no comeback.