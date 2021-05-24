« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 159 160 161 162 163 [164]   Go Down

Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 393626 times)

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6520 on: May 24, 2021, 11:36:07 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on May 24, 2021, 10:26:48 pm
Astounding how much shit went against us by utter garbage officiating, this is a compilation of every dodgy decision that fucked us over.

https://twitter.com/lverpull/status/1396792221559558147?s=21

Should come with a warning not to watch this before bedtime. Makes my blood boil looking at that.

Having fans back next season will definitely make it harder for the refs to fuck us over the same way.
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Online cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6521 on: May 24, 2021, 11:56:27 pm »
That Dale Johnson has posted the final VAR decisions of the season. Overturns - decisions against

Liverpool 13
Tottenham 10
Arsenal 9
Man United 9
West Brom 9
Brighton 8
Leicester 7
Southampton 7
Wolves 7
Fulham 6
West Ham 6
Aston Villa 5
Chelsea 5
Crystal Palace 5
Newcastle 5
Leeds 4
Man City 4
Sheffield United 4
Everton 2
Burnley 1

Our net score is bottom too at -6. I'd just be happy to be net zero and midtable in this, would be dreamland rather than being fucked over all the time!
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,272
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6522 on: May 24, 2021, 11:59:20 pm »
So the mental unprecedented never to be repeated again 6 games lost on the spin at home oooint in the season was the league title

Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6523 on: May 25, 2021, 12:00:48 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on May 24, 2021, 10:58:18 pm
Missing a few too, especially in the away game against Leicester.
Yes Anthony Fucking Taylor.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline kcbworth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,883
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6524 on: May 25, 2021, 12:17:58 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 24, 2021, 01:41:55 pm
Liverpools cental defensive pairings this season:

credit: https://twitter.com/BassTunedToRed/status/1396564440926113795?s=20

Well that's not the pairing I would have expected to concede the most goals...
Logged

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,739
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6525 on: May 25, 2021, 12:30:17 am »
Quote from: kcbworth on May 25, 2021, 12:17:58 am
Well that's not the pairing I would have expected to concede the most goals...

Yeah we were conceding for fun at the start of the season, culminating in the "game which shall not be named".
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,272
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6526 on: May 25, 2021, 12:34:57 am »
Quote from: kcbworth on May 25, 2021, 12:17:58 am
Well that's not the pairing I would have expected to concede the most goals...

The Villa anomaly
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline RedGreen

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 147
  • Cautiously Klopptimistic - Resistance is Futile
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6527 on: May 25, 2021, 12:39:13 am »
Quote from: rushyman on May 25, 2021, 12:34:57 am
The Villa anomaly

Yeah, that mess contributed 7 to the total.... :P
Logged
If the women don't find you handsome, they should at least find you handy!

Offline free_at_last

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,080
  • we all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6528 on: May 25, 2021, 01:06:34 am »
Quote from: cdav on May 24, 2021, 11:56:27 pm
That Dale Johnson has posted the final VAR decisions of the season. Overturns - decisions against

Liverpool 13
Tottenham 10
Arsenal 9
Man United 9
West Brom 9
Brighton 8
Leicester 7
Southampton 7
Wolves 7
Fulham 6
West Ham 6
Aston Villa 5
Chelsea 5
Crystal Palace 5
Newcastle 5
Leeds 4
Man City 4
Sheffield United 4
Everton 2
Burnley 1

Our net score is bottom too at -6. I'd just be happy to be net zero and midtable in this, would be dreamland rather than being fucked over all the time!
Not to mention the ludicrous foul counts against us which sometimes became illogical(eg. when we had over 70% possession but managed to commit twice as many fouls as the opposition):
Opponent         our possession  fouls(our number first each time) ref
leeds(h) 4-3        48%        9-6      oliver
chelsea(a) 2-0      62%        6-10     tierney
arsenal(h) 3-1      66%        11-7     pawson
villa(a)  2-7       70%        10-7     atkinson
everton(a) 2-2      59%        9-15     oliver
sheff utd(h) 2-1    63%        7-15     dean
west ham(h) 2-1     73%        13-14    friend
man city(a) 1-1     45%        11-19    pawson
leicester(h)3-0     57%        15-6     kavanagh
brighton(a) 1-1     60%        13-9     attwell
wolves(h) 4-0       61%         8-14    pawson
fulham(a) 1-1       76%         5-9     mariner
spurs(h) 2-1        76%         8-9     taylor
palace(a) 7-0       65%        11-5     moss
wba(h) 1-1          79%         8-5     friend
newcastle(a) 0-0    74%        13-9     tierney
southampton(a) 0-1  67%        12-5     mariner
manu(h) 0-0         66%        15-6     tierney
burnley(h) 0-1      72%        11-8     dean
spurs(a) 3-1        51%        11-9     atkinson
west ham(a) 3-1     68%         8-7     moss
brighton(h) 0-1     64%        12-6     friend
man city(h) 1-4     56%        13-8     oliver
leicester(a) 1-3    62%         6-7     taylor
everton(h) 0-2      72%        10-10    kavanagh
sheff utd(a) 2-0    61%         9-9     moss
chelsea(h) 0-1      55%         9-8     atkinson
fulham(h) 0-1       64%        10-8     friend
wolves(a) 1-0       47%        10-17    pawson
arsenal(a) 3-0      65%        10-10    attwell
villa(h) 2-1        67%        16-11    tierney
leeds(a) 1-1        38%        15-7     taylor
newcastle(h) 1-1    69%         9-7     marriner
southampton(h) 2-0  55%        10-6     friend
manu(a) 4-2         46%        12-10    taylor
wba(a) 2-1          77%        14-7     dean
burnley(a) 3-0      59%         7-10    kavanagh
palace(h) 2-0       70%        10-8     pawson

Either the opposition twigged that they could just drop at the slightest/no contact and the ref was too lazy not to give it or glad to give it or there was something more sinister in play(it kicked in mainly around WBA at home).
 With no fans there the refs could give what they wanted with no comeback.
« Last Edit: May 25, 2021, 01:10:20 am by free_at_last »
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,031
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6529 on: May 25, 2021, 05:27:46 am »
The frustrating thing about that Alisson goal was that it happened in an empty stadium. Never was there a goal that so needed fans present to really complete it.

Strangely (but perhaps fittingly for this crapfest of a season) being as it happened in the 95th minute it was literally the very last significant action for us (we hope) without some fans present (albeit there were no LFC fans (officially) present in the Burnley game)

Almost as if it were one almighty "fuck you and fuck off" to football without fans.
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,185
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6530 on: May 25, 2021, 08:10:02 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on May 24, 2021, 10:26:48 pm
Astounding how much shit went against us by utter garbage officiating, this is a compilation of every dodgy decision that fucked us over.

https://twitter.com/lverpull/status/1396792221559558147?s=21

Another reason why it was vital we got top 4. If we just fell short you'd be fuming all summer that we'd missed out after all those decisions. Yet now it doesn't matter so much, beyond possibly costing us a title push.

Yet Everton had all kinds go their way and finished 10th.

I thought it was noticeable that the blatant decisions and bias against us did drop off as the season went on.  It bookended the two Everton games. The VAR decisions at Goodison to the bullshit pen they got at Anfield. Every single week it seemed. Presumably we were being punished for speaking out and 'threats' against Coote.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline meady1981

  • LEGACY FAN
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,555
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6531 on: May 25, 2021, 08:18:09 am »
I remember last season quite a large section of the more deranged City supporters were saying that the Premier league/refereeing officials were handing us the title (decisions) because someone once overheard a leading official (scudamore?) say that a team (city) winning the title twice in a row would be bad for the Premier league. Wonder if the lunatics still subscribe to that theory.
« Last Edit: May 25, 2021, 08:32:19 am by meady1981 »
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,185
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6532 on: May 25, 2021, 09:22:47 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on May 25, 2021, 08:18:09 am
I remember last season quite a large section of the more deranged City supporters were saying that the Premier league/refereeing officials were handing us the title (decisions) because someone once overheard a leading official (scudamore?) say that a team (city) winning the title twice in a row would be bad for the Premier league. Wonder if the lunatics still subscribe to that theory.

Ideal for the PL would be a title race like 18/19. Why would they want a title race over by new year?
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline meady1981

  • LEGACY FAN
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,555
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6533 on: May 25, 2021, 09:24:18 am »
Quote from: Fromola on May 25, 2021, 09:22:47 am
Ideal for the PL would be a title race like 18/19. Why would they want a title race over by new year?

There is no logic to 95% of what football fans say on the internet.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6534 on: May 25, 2021, 09:35:40 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 24, 2021, 10:40:45 pm
That Southampton game was ridiculous!

Was insane, 3 stonewall pens, they get a free kick for fuck all (including their goal), Walcott tries to end Milner's career and we don't even get a free kick. Just ridiculous. Plenty of games not included in that video too, we've had 15-20 points ripped off us easy, our performances this season have been remarkable considering the circumstances.
Logged

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,216
  • Justice shall prevail. JFT96.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6535 on: May 25, 2021, 09:39:16 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on May 25, 2021, 09:35:40 am
Was insane, 3 stonewall pens, they get a free kick for fuck all (including their goal), Walcott tries to end Milner's career and we don't even get a free kick. Just ridiculous. Plenty of games not included in that video too, we've had 15-20 points ripped off us easy, our performances this season have been remarkable considering the circumstances.

But we should be 11 points better off even by conservative estimates, Thats more than enough to be 2nd.

But it is what it is, and desite everythng, managing to come 3rd is itself a remarkable achievement.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,185
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6536 on: May 25, 2021, 10:00:09 am »
I just hope we get a fair crack of the whip next season with officials. Usually that's dependent on what official we get, what was striking in that dreadful run we had of refs was it was basically all of them.

The average moron in England would watch that video and say 'well it evens out, as you were LiVARpool last season and got all the decisions to win the league', ignoring all the ones that went against us as well but we won anyway.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,199
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6537 on: May 25, 2021, 10:45:02 am »
Quote from: Fromola on May 25, 2021, 10:00:09 am
I just hope we get a fair crack of the whip next season with officials. Usually that's dependent on what official we get, what was striking in that dreadful run we had of refs was it was basically all of them.

Are you saying we had all the refs? In which case they were all bad\biased against us? Or we had all the bad refs in that run.
I normally take VAR\Ref bias with a pinch of salt, but if there's a clear correlation between the referee of a game and our results then than definitely needs to be highlighted.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,185
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6538 on: May 25, 2021, 10:58:58 am »
Quote from: PaulF on May 25, 2021, 10:45:02 am
Are you saying we had all the refs? In which case they were all bad\biased against us? Or we had all the bad refs in that run.
I normally take VAR\Ref bias with a pinch of salt, but if there's a clear correlation between the referee of a game and our results then than definitely needs to be highlighted.

I was saying all along through that run that it was like having Atkinson or Taylor every game because they were all screwing us. Not just the big decisions but if we even breathed on an opponent it was a free kick, so we could never get any momentum going in games, but Mo and Mane couldn't buy a decision at the other end.

After the long break we had in March it seemed to ease off.
« Last Edit: May 25, 2021, 11:01:19 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Red1976

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 126
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6539 on: May 25, 2021, 09:16:23 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on May 25, 2021, 08:18:09 am
I remember last season quite a large section of the more deranged City supporters were saying that the Premier league/refereeing officials were handing us the title (decisions) because someone once overheard a leading official (scudamore?) say that a team (city) winning the title twice in a row would be bad for the Premier league. Wonder if the lunatics still subscribe to that theory.

That makes no sense seeing as Man City did win it twice in a row - 2017-2018 & 2018-2019; as have Chelsea and Man Utd. But then again the Man City fans have rarely made much sense - remember the performance enhancing drugs in our water bottles and that we should stop complaining about injuries to our players when they spent most of last season doing the same (e.g. Laporte).

I really do believe that we are the team Man City supporters and Guardiola fear the most in the premiership.
Logged

Offline Red1976

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 126
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6540 on: May 25, 2021, 09:24:59 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on May 25, 2021, 09:39:16 am
But we should be 11 points better off even by conservative estimates, Thats more than enough to be 2nd.

But it is what it is, and desite everythng, managing to come 3rd is itself a remarkable achievement.

To be fair, we have not helped ourselves with most losses at home since 1923. Just a couple of results in those games and we would have been 2nd. 

 All in all that should give us hope for next season - this season cannot be repeated again IMO - the Covid pandemic, injuries, etc.   
Logged

Online Golyo

  • Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,268
  • All hail the Jürgen!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6541 on: May 25, 2021, 11:02:48 pm »
Quote from: Red1976 on May 25, 2021, 09:24:59 pm
To be fair, we have not helped ourselves with most losses at home since 1923. Just a couple of results in those games and we would have been 2nd. 

 All in all that should give us hope for next season - this season cannot be repeated again IMO - the Covid pandemic, injuries, etc.   
Tell me what did it matter if a match was a home game this season, as except for the last ones there were no fans in any matches. The whole season was played in a shit neutral venue imo.
Logged
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,800
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6542 on: Yesterday at 02:22:07 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 24, 2021, 01:41:55 pm
Liverpools cental defensive pairings this season:

credit: https://twitter.com/BassTunedToRed/status/1396564440926113795?s=20
Worst pairing being VVD and Gomez!   :o
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,287
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6543 on: Yesterday at 02:26:08 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 02:22:07 am
Worst pairing being VVD and Gomez!   :o

They played in the 4-3 win against Leeds and the 7-2 defeat at Villa, so with a sample size of 4 matches, that'll do it!
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,423
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6544 on: Today at 11:19:55 am »
Man City and now Liverpool are the only defending champions to qualify for the champions league the next season since 2012
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 159 160 161 162 163 [164]   Go Up
« previous next »
 