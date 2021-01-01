« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 158 159 160 161 162 [163]   Go Down

Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 388805 times)

Online .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,885
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6480 on: Today at 09:55:20 am »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 09:10:39 am
What's the difference in money between CL and Europa?

Huge.

I had a quick look and found that we earned 80m EUR for getting to the QFs when we got knocked out by Madrid before Covid hit.

The year prior, Chelsea won the Europa League and earned 37.5m EUR.

I know it's not a perfect comparison as I've mixed years but goes some way to highlighting the difference.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:57:04 am by .adam »
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,233
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6481 on: Today at 09:55:35 am »
Remember being so dejected when the thread changed from "attacking the title"
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online NarutoReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,012
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6482 on: Today at 10:01:21 am »
My "moment of the season".  ;D  ;D

Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,739
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6483 on: Today at 10:02:27 am »
Yeah was great that  :wanker
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6484 on: Today at 10:04:41 am »
Think the most batshit crazy thing is that not only did we do it, but we could have lost another game and still done it! Yet imagine how we would have felt if United had beat us, or if West Brom countered on the corner that Alisson scored from.

Obviously Leicester may have found things easier with less pressure, but still.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,141
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6485 on: Today at 10:04:56 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 10:01:21 am
My "moment of the season".  ;D  ;D



Fucked up our season and then finished 10th.
Logged

Online NarutoReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,012
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6486 on: Today at 10:05:03 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:02:27 am
Yeah was great that  :wanker
I believe that is the "season-changing moment", mate... I don't care what other people say, that could be the moment where our season's fate already sealed.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,141
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6487 on: Today at 10:05:41 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:04:41 am
Think the most batshit crazy thing is that not only did we do it, but we could have lost another game and still done it! Yet imagine how we would have felt if United had beat us, or if West Brom countered on the corner that Alisson scored from.

Obviously Leicester may have found things easier with less pressure, but still.

Allison's header definitely cranked up the pressure on both teams.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,398
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6488 on: Today at 10:09:09 am »
Hats off to the lads for finding a way.

Wasn't pretty at times in the past couple of months, and I've barely been able to watch at times because I've been shitting it so much, but to grind out the wins to claw our way back into the top 4 after a few months of being like a boxer getting pummelled on the ropes and looking like having no idea how to get out of trouble, is credit to the mentality of these players (and to the coaching team who've plotted a way to get us playing effectively)
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Online Willy Poolman

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 113
  • You'll Never RAWK Alone
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6489 on: Today at 10:10:18 am »
I feel immensely proud of the whole Red family at the end of a terrible season for us. To hear the few fans allowed back into Anfield singing YNWA with pride and passion, urging the team to secure a place in the top four, was magnificent. I'm feeling as grateful to the players and coaches for this outstanding effort in the past couple of months as I have for the silverware we have won over the last few seasons. It would have been very easy to succumb to the setbacks. Easy to feel sorry for ourselves, lick our wounds, and take it out on one another. I have been delighted we are out the end of that dark tunnel. Next season, we'll be back!
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,398
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6490 on: Today at 10:11:22 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 10:01:21 am
My "moment of the season".  ;D  ;D





 :puke2




Mine:

Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov
Pages: 1 ... 158 159 160 161 162 [163]   Go Up
« previous next »
 