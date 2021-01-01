I feel immensely proud of the whole Red family at the end of a terrible season for us. To hear the few fans allowed back into Anfield singing YNWA with pride and passion, urging the team to secure a place in the top four, was magnificent. I'm feeling as grateful to the players and coaches for this outstanding effort in the past couple of months as I have for the silverware we have won over the last few seasons. It would have been very easy to succumb to the setbacks. Easy to feel sorry for ourselves, lick our wounds, and take it out on one another. I have been delighted we are out the end of that dark tunnel. Next season, we'll be back!