It's quite incredible really. There was a stretch there mid-season where we picked up 12 points from 14 games - 12 from 42 available. Probably our worst run of form since the Hodgson days? To be where we are going into the final day is absurd.



It's not been pretty, there are huge question marks and issues aplenty that need to be solved before next season, but to go on a run of 7 wins and 2 draws whilst not even playing that well half the time shows enormous mental strength and character. Even picking themselves back up after back-to-back last minute draws that looked to have ruined our chances just when we'd been given a glimmer of hope.



God I fucking hope the effort is rewarded. It will be crushing if it's all for nothing.