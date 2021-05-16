« previous next »
Author Topic: The PL run-in

S

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6160 on: Today at 10:26:09 pm »
Klopp loves giving us an exciting final day...

2016 - Europa League final
2017 - Fourth place
2018 - Fourth place, Champions League final
2019 - Title race, Champions League final
2020 -
2021 - Fourth place
elsewhere

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6161 on: Today at 10:27:17 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 10:24:37 pm
it would be hilarious if chelsea fucked it up.
Does Leicester need Villa to win or draw is sufficient if Leicester takes care of own business?
MD1990

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6162 on: Today at 10:28:32 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:08:30 pm
Done ourselves a favour with goal difference given how pathetic Spurs were earlier. Leicester will need to win by 5 for goal difference to come into it as long as we win.
Leicester have been pathethic themselves last few weeks in the league.

Im not sure they beat Spurs. Very reliant on Ineanacho. Vardy looks knackered & carrying an injury.

Do Chelsea beat Villa? That wont be easy.
farawayred

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6163 on: Today at 10:28:51 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:24:05 pm
And hope they dont win the champions league
Ah, no, I hope Chelsea win the CL. Not those Abu Fucking Dhabi FC.
UntouchableLuis

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6164 on: Today at 10:29:55 pm »
Spurs need to win now as well for a Europa spot so Leicester will not have an easy ride at all.
HeartAndSoul

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6165 on: Today at 10:31:35 pm »
From a selfish point of view would rather Leicester lose out on top 4 as if they do that then some of their players will get picked up by bigger clubs but if they get top 4 and keep their squad together can see them getting even stronger and itll be another team to compete with whereas with Chelsea even if they miss out on top 4, theyll still be able to go spent hundred of millions on players top 4 or no top 4.
a treeless whopper

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6166 on: Today at 10:34:40 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 10:31:35 pm
From a selfish point of view would rather Leicester lose out on top 4 as if they do that then some of their players will get picked up by bigger clubs but if they get top 4 and keep their squad together can see them getting even stronger and it’ll be another team to compete with whereas with Chelsea even if they miss out on top 4, they’ll still be able to go spent hundred of millions on players top 4 or no top 4.

Er, no. Crazy logic that.
PeterTheRed

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6167 on: Today at 10:34:42 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May 16, 2021, 11:44:38 pm
It's incredible. This is our 6th season under Jurgen, we have won everything there was to be won, and some people still heven't turned from doubters into believers ...

Nothing to add, really. Just relax and enjoy the ride ...
wampa1

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6168 on: Today at 10:37:09 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 10:28:51 pm
Ah, no, I hope Chelsea win the CL. Not those Abu Fucking Dhabi FC.
If Chelsea don't get fourth I would rather Irrelevance FC won the CL. I don't want 5 English teams in the CL. City are going to buy a CL at some point so may as well be at the expense of Chelsea.
farawayred

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6169 on: Today at 10:42:30 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 10:37:09 pm
If Chelsea don't get fourth I would rather Irrelevance FC won the CL. I don't want 5 English teams in the CL. City are going to buy a CL at some point so may as well be at the expense of Chelsea.
Well, personal preferences, I suppose, but Irrelevance FC will be even more irrelevant if they don't win the CL.
a treeless whopper

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6170 on: Today at 10:43:51 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 10:42:30 pm
Well, personal preferences, I suppose, but Irrelevance FC will be even more irrelevant if they don't win the CL.

I do want Chelsea to beat City but actually if they finish outside the CL then Im not sure. Would help us if Chelsea failed to get top four.
MonsLibpool

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6171 on: Today at 10:44:39 pm »
Leicester are done psychologically. Don't think they'll beat Spurs. Make of that what you will.
kennedy81

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6172 on: Today at 10:45:19 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:44:39 pm
Leicester are done psychologically. Don't think they'll beat Spurs. Make of that what you will.
Yeah, neither do I. It's a big ask to go win a game like that knowing it could all be for nothing.
newterp

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6173 on: Today at 10:46:37 pm »
Sunday will decide if we have a great optimistic summer or just a miserable one.
Turbit

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6174 on: Today at 10:47:08 pm »
Don't give a fuck who wins it along as we are in it next year.

I hate playing Palace - always weird results, some great from us some shit.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6175 on: Today at 10:48:24 pm »
The As it Stands table is going to take a hammering on Sunday. I think the year we beat Boro to qualify we had Arsenal breathing down our necks and they actually scored first. The key now is not to panic. Weve done wonders with our GD tonight so we just need to take care of our own business.
Samie

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6176 on: Today at 10:48:26 pm »
Quote from: Turbit on Today at 10:47:08 pm
Don't give a fuck who wins it along as we are in it next year.

I hate playing Palace - always weird results, some great from us some shit.

I suggest you look up our record against them over the last 8 years or so. :D
