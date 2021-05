From a selfish point of view would rather Leicester lose out on top 4 as if they do that then some of their players will get picked up by bigger clubs but if they get top 4 and keep their squad together can see them getting even stronger and itíll be another team to compete with whereas with Chelsea even if they miss out on top 4, theyíll still be able to go spent hundred of millions on players top 4 or no top 4.