it would be hilarious if chelsea fucked it up.
Done ourselves a favour with goal difference given how pathetic Spurs were earlier. Leicester will need to win by 5 for goal difference to come into it as long as we win.
And hope they dont win the champions league
From a selfish point of view would rather Leicester lose out on top 4 as if they do that then some of their players will get picked up by bigger clubs but if they get top 4 and keep their squad together can see them getting even stronger and it’ll be another team to compete with whereas with Chelsea even if they miss out on top 4, they’ll still be able to go spent hundred of millions on players top 4 or no top 4.
It's incredible. This is our 6th season under Jurgen, we have won everything there was to be won, and some people still heven't turned from doubters into believers ...
Ah, no, I hope Chelsea win the CL. Not those Abu Fucking Dhabi FC.
If Chelsea don't get fourth I would rather Irrelevance FC won the CL. I don't want 5 English teams in the CL. City are going to buy a CL at some point so may as well be at the expense of Chelsea.
Well, personal preferences, I suppose, but Irrelevance FC will be even more irrelevant if they don't win the CL.
Leicester are done psychologically. Don't think they'll beat Spurs. Make of that what you will.
people like big dick nick.
Don't give a fuck who wins it along as we are in it next year.I hate playing Palace - always weird results, some great from us some shit.
