No relaxing until we know the outcome of the season. Amazed we still have a chance of top 4 given the season weve had. Hopefully it doesnt take another miracle goal for 3 points against an average side.



Of course it will take a miracle goal again.This is Liverpool. We are sponsored by Cardiac surgeons.My prediction:1-1 again at min 95.Alisson lumbers up again, goes for the header off a corner.Jumps, connects, bang!.....but the ball cannons off the crossbar, and falls to a Burnley player who passes it smartly to Ashley Barnes who is almost in the clear, about to race towards the halfway line and on towards our empty goal. As he boots it towards our empty net, Milner slides in as the last man and the ball ricochets weirdly off Milner´s boot loops up, swirls in the wind and finally falls onto the head of Nat Phillips. The slowest man on the pitch, who is still in the box. He is marked by Ben Mee, and they both go up, as Nat Phillips tries to head it goalward, but it hits his shoulder (maybe?) and some part of Ben Mee. But the goalkeeper (Pope?) is already diving the other way....The ball bounces slowly, a couple of rolls on the ground, in slow motion almost, inches is way off the upright and crawls into the net.Dead silence for 10 seconds as noone knows what is happening.Then huge cheer and incredulous celebrations.But oh no, linesman flagging. Nat Phillips was last man, offside.VAR check.No wait a min. There is a Burnley player´s armpit that was playing him on.Goal stands.Huge cheer again. Players pile onto Nat Phillips.Burnley 1 - 2 Liverpool.After the match, Kloppo says it was an incredible game. Nothing he has ever seen before.Also, unfortunatey, in the course of the events, Nat Phillips is holding his shoulder, and the physio reports that Nat Phillips has dislocated a shoulder due to the ball that hit it, and would be unavailable for Crystal Palace (the MRI would tell us more what the damage is. The ball is safe though, thankfully).Klopp says he will look at the under 15s for any available defenders and take it from there...