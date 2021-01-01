« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 147 148 149 150 151 [152]   Go Down

Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 366527 times)

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,246
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6040 on: Today at 12:56:25 am »
It seems extremely unlikely now that the ludicrous and completely incorrect offside given at goodison park against hendos winner isnt going to matter

Literally the worst VAR offside call of the season.
Aagainst some pretty stiff competition
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,843
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6041 on: Today at 01:18:59 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:56:25 am
It seems extremely unlikely now that the ludicrous and completely incorrect offside given at goodison park against hendos winner isnt going to matter

Literally the worst VAR offside call of the season.
Aagainst some pretty stiff competition

I can't even distinguish amongst our bad calls this season. But yes, that set the tone for a fucking over this whole season.
Logged

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,721
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6042 on: Today at 01:24:41 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:56:25 am
It seems extremely unlikely now that the ludicrous and completely incorrect offside given at goodison park against hendos winner isnt going to matter

Literally the worst VAR offside call of the season.
Aagainst some pretty stiff competition

That farce killed  football for me. I have not celebrated a goal since. I did not even celebrate Allisons goal as I just assumed it would be disallowed for something mental.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,138
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6043 on: Today at 06:29:58 am »
Quote from: Judge Red on Today at 12:13:22 am
We could put right a lot of wrongs if we twat the owl and make it into the champions league in the back of it. Made the school boy error of reading the comments on the bbc Re his retirement. He continues to baffle me on how he has hoodwinked so many into believing hes this wise old gentleman of football who is a credit to the game. Its madness.
He seems to have done really well with lesser teams, but couldn't handle the expectation at the very top (and was on an hiding to nothing with England). He probably should have got the united job .

Anyway. I think Burnley win tonight and we smash Palace by a record scoreline, including a Ben Davies hat-trick. And Vardy scores an own goal to give Spurs 3 points (claimed by Kane). It's the Liverpool way.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Damian V

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 326
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6044 on: Today at 06:53:56 am »
Needing to up our goal difference vs Palace... rings a bell that.
Logged

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,304
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6045 on: Today at 07:39:14 am »
Quote from: JP-65 on Yesterday at 10:30:12 pm
Stunning that, if we win tomorrow, were only 5 points out of 2nd place

That's actually a bit mental. We've been so far away, so off form this season and still, we are just a few points behind Man Utd.
Logged

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,098
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6046 on: Today at 07:39:43 am »
Thankfully, it's not Stoke away and we're not in 2015.
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,159
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6047 on: Today at 07:43:19 am »
Quote from: Damian V on Today at 06:53:56 am
Needing to up our goal difference vs Palace... rings a bell that.

Yeah...lets beat them 9-0. :D
Logged

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,001
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6048 on: Today at 07:49:05 am »
Quote from: IndianKopite on Yesterday at 08:14:11 pm
Best case scenario for Liverpool would be a major on pitch brawl that leads to a points deduction for both sides.



Hope you enjoyed the dust up near the end, shame no one was sent off.
Logged

Online kaesarsosei

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 956
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6049 on: Today at 08:08:54 am »
This is my cheatsheet for tonight & Saturday. No matter what its going to the final day.

Heavy loss to Burnley (3+ goals). 5% chance of getting 4th. Need Leicester to lose by 2+ to Spurs and/or us to beat Palace by 2+.
Narrow loss to Burnley (1-2 goals). 10-20% chance. Need any sort of Leicester loss to Spurs and any sort of win for us vs Palace.

The above scenarios require a Leicester defeat to Spurs (not out of the question given Spurs will want to avoid the Conference and qualify for Europa, and Leicester's form is definitely on the down-turn).

Draw to Burnley. 40% chance. Need Leicester to lose/draw to Spurs and us to beat Palace with any score.

From now on, Chelsea come into the equation. If Chelsea lose their final game 1-0 it means if we get either win by 2 goals and a draw then we finish above them. Obviously if Chelsea lose by more than 1 then GD won't matter.

Narrow win at Burnley (1-2 goals). 60-70% chance. Just need to beat Palace and then assume Leicester don't beat Spurs by 4+. Or we can draw against Palace if Leicester also draw.
Heavy win a Burnley (3+) goals. 80-90% chance. Leicester need to better our result against Palace but a win for them is not enough unless its a mad 7-0 or the like.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:10:48 am by kaesarsosei »
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6050 on: Today at 08:13:23 am »
Alongside our game I'll be keeping half an eye on West Ham's result.  We need them to get at least point really as otherwise Spurs will be in real dead rubber territory as - barring a 12 goal swing - they could be guaranteed to finish exactly sixth.

Villa are another side that currently have zero to play for as they're six points behind the side above them and four points above the side below them.  That could change tonight though if/when Wolves beat Everton.  Hopefully for Villa having their fans back and the carrot of finishing above Wolves will be a motivating factor.

Anyway, it feels like a privilege to have something to play for and a remaining interest in the Premier League given the state of the table and our form after the Fulham defeat.
Logged

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,207
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6051 on: Today at 08:26:50 am »
Can't believe there's the best part of 14 hours until the torture of today is over.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,013
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6052 on: Today at 08:29:16 am »
No relaxing until we know the outcome of the season. Amazed we still have a chance of top 4 given the season weve had. Hopefully it doesnt take another miracle goal for 3 points against an average side.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,719
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6053 on: Today at 08:30:28 am »
Quote from: Damian V on Today at 06:53:56 am
Needing to up our goal difference vs Palace... rings a bell that.

Yeah, we have beaten them 7-0 earlier this season. Anyway, the goal difference won't matter, as long as we win our remaining 2 games ...
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,243
  • Truthiness
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6054 on: Today at 08:57:19 am »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 08:26:50 am
Can't believe there's the best part of 14 hours until the torture of today is over.
That's the spirit!

Let's face it, today and Sunday are going to be exercises in masochism. Anyone who's looking forward to the games needs their heads examined.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,138
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6055 on: Today at 08:58:36 am »
Has there ever been a study comparing performance against 'must win' or need to qualify?
Do players / teams really up their game?
Possibly crowds spur them on (see anfield on European nights) , but I don't know if it works that way. Often I think teams that are at the beach already can be relaxed and not suffer from the nerves their opponents might have.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline red whine

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6056 on: Today at 09:00:27 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:13:23 am
Alongside our game I'll be keeping half an eye on West Ham's result.  We need them to get at least point really as otherwise Spurs will be in real dead rubber territory as - barring a 12 goal swing - they could be guaranteed to finish exactly sixth.

Villa are another side that currently have zero to play for as they're six points behind the side above them and four points above the side below them.  That could change tonight though if/when Wolves beat Everton.  Hopefully for Villa having their fans back and the carrot of finishing above Wolves will be a motivating factor.

Anyway, it feels like a privilege to have something to play for and a remaining interest in the Premier League given the state of the table and our form after the Fulham defeat.

Assuming Spurs beat Villa!  :)
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6057 on: Today at 09:00:35 am »
Top 4 nerves are far worse than title nerves, title nerves are tough but you know you are awesome, have been all season so will likely win anyway, top 4 races you are in em because you have dropped loads of points for whatever reason so worry it can easily happen again. I want title nerves back  ;D
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6058 on: Today at 09:17:35 am »
Quote from: red whine on Today at 09:00:27 am
Assuming Spurs beat Villa!  :)
Good point.  All will be a lot clearer shortly after 10pm tonight!
Logged

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,207
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6059 on: Today at 09:26:08 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:57:19 am
That's the spirit!

Let's face it, today and Sunday are going to be exercises in masochism. Anyone who's looking forward to the games needs their heads examined.

Haha, I know! I'm usually a relatively optimistic person. I think if I was going to be there tonight, I'd be fine. I've gotten worse since we've had to watch from afar and have felt like I'm going to have a heart-attack the last few games. You'd wonder why we do it, but then things like the goalkeeper popping up for a 95th minute winner happen and you realise that it's the best thing in the fucking world. Even when it's agonising and torturous.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,556
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6060 on: Today at 09:29:15 am »
I'm actually quite relaxed about it. I mean, I still am not confident that we do it, but we have done really well to have given ourselves a chance and certainly this week won't be the week that we lost it, if we do lose it.

So either this week we qualify and its great, or we don't but this god awful season has ended and we can concentrate on next season (after a long break!). Win-win.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:39:59 am by a treeless whopper »
Logged

Online wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,841
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6061 on: Today at 09:37:13 am »
That was the worst of the potential outcomes last night.

Got horrible thoughts/memories of 89/90 when we battered Palace early in the season and then lost 4-3 in the FA Cup semi. Plus it's hodgey's last game. All that sort of crap that doesn't actually mean much but messes with my head.

Burnley tonight is gonna be very, very tough I think. Can't under estimate the impact of a home crowd and, as well as Nat and Rhys have done in relation to the expectations, it's going to be a real test and battle against Wood. Not sure if Ashley Barnes is still playing/starting, but he's a proper prick. Together they'll be a real test for our young CBs. That said they've done well against a lot of other good forwards this season. I think it will come down to how ruthless we are in front of goal.

Would have loved a Leicester win, think Villa away, final game, home supporters, a week before the CL final is a really tricky fixture for Chelsea. See that as a harder test than Spurs at home for a Leicester team and fan base still on cloud 9 from the FA Cup win.

Still, I'm amazed that we're at this point after the January/February run. Want us to do it so badly, not for me, not for you, but for the lads who've had to suffer so much shit over the last 12/18 months with little to no support. Especially after they've given us so much in recent years.

Now to spend the day working up my own nerve to watch and cheer them on.


Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,328
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6062 on: Today at 09:47:42 am »
Quote from: plura on Today at 07:39:14 am
That's actually a bit mental. We've been so far away, so off form this season and still, we are just a few points behind Man Utd.

Thing is, if you take parts of the season in isolation, we've actually been in title winning form from games 1-16 and 28-36. It was just the bit in between that was beyond horrific.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,876
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6063 on: Today at 09:50:38 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:29:16 am
No relaxing until we know the outcome of the season. Amazed we still have a chance of top 4 given the season weve had. Hopefully it doesnt take another miracle goal for 3 points against an average side.

Of course it will take a miracle goal again.
This is Liverpool. We are sponsored by Cardiac surgeons.

My prediction:
1-1 again at min 95.
Alisson lumbers up again, goes for the header off a corner.
Jumps, connects, bang!.....but the ball cannons off the crossbar, and falls to a Burnley player who passes it smartly to Ashley Barnes who is almost in the clear, about to race towards the halfway line and on towards our empty goal. As he boots it towards our empty net, Milner slides in as the last man and the ball ricochets weirdly off Milner´s boot loops up, swirls in the wind and finally falls onto the head of Nat Phillips. The slowest man on the pitch, who is still in the box. He is marked by Ben Mee, and they both go up, as Nat Phillips tries to head it goalward, but it hits his shoulder (maybe?) and some part of Ben Mee. But the goalkeeper (Pope?) is already diving the other way....The ball bounces slowly, a couple of rolls on the ground, in slow motion almost, inches is way  off the upright and crawls into the net.
Dead silence for 10 seconds as noone knows what is happening.
Then huge cheer and incredulous celebrations.

But oh no, linesman flagging. Nat Phillips was last man, offside.

VAR check.
No wait a min. There is a Burnley player´s armpit that was playing him on.
Goal stands.

Huge cheer again. Players pile onto Nat Phillips.
Burnley 1 - 2 Liverpool.

After the match, Kloppo says it was an incredible game. Nothing he has ever seen before.
Also, unfortunatey, in the course of the events, Nat Phillips is holding his shoulder, and the physio reports that Nat Phillips has dislocated a shoulder due to the ball that hit it, and would be unavailable for Crystal Palace (the MRI would tell us more what the damage is. The ball is safe though, thankfully).

Klopp says he will look at the under 15s for any available defenders and take it from there...
 
« Last Edit: Today at 10:04:52 am by macmanamanaman »
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,616
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6064 on: Today at 09:58:19 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:53:43 pm
All this talk about the goal difference is boring. We just need to win our last 2 games, and we are in the Champions League.

Were you around in 1989?
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,616
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6065 on: Today at 10:03:19 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:43:19 am
Yeah...lets beat them 9-0. :D

You joke, but I think the last time we tonked Palace by a big score in a season (9-0 I believe) we went on to get dumped out of an FA Cup semi by the same team. A team people weren't taking seriously enough. Might be a lesson there.
Logged

Online Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer.....)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,321
  • Well Red.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6066 on: Today at 10:12:40 am »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 09:50:38 am
Of course it will take a miracle goal again.
This is Liverpool. We are sponsored by Cardiac surgeons.

My prediction:
1-1 again at min 95.
Alisson lumbers up again, goes for the header off a corner.
Jumps, connects, bang!.....but the ball cannons off the crossbar, and falls to a Burnley player who passes it smartly to Ashley Barnes who is almost in the clear, about to race towards the halfway line and on towards our empty goal. As he boots it towards our empty net, Milner slides in as the last man and the ball ricochets weirdly off Milner´s boot loops up, swirls in the wind and.....
You work from home don't you?
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Online Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,625
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6067 on: Today at 10:15:38 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:58:36 am
Has there ever been a study comparing performance against 'must win' or need to qualify?
Do players / teams really up their game?
Possibly crowds spur them on (see anfield on European nights) , but I don't know if it works that way. Often I think teams that are at the beach already can be relaxed and not suffer from the nerves their opponents might have.
There are many studies available that conclude that people/players do one of three things under pressure [to win]:
Fight
Flight, or
Freeze.

You kind of hope that the majority of the team do the Fight response.
Freeze is definitely the worst response.
And Flight might work if we're backs to the wall needing to defend like our lives depended on it - but even then, defending with authority and confidence (winning mentality) would be less risky.

All comes down to which of our [available] players tend to Fight when up against it?
Off the top of my head I'd say:
Ali, Trent, Robbo, Fab, Milly, Salah
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,025
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6068 on: Today at 10:19:28 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:43:19 am
Yeah...lets beat them 9-0. :D

Just the two more than the away game then :D
Logged

Online vicar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,027
  • Free at last!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6069 on: Today at 10:26:50 am »
Just seen an article from David Ornstein that suggests Ezi (palace) has a serious achilles injury that will rule him out into next season. Feel sorry for the lad, looks like a good player getting better all the time, but helps us at the weekend by reducing their attacking threat.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,243
  • Truthiness
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6070 on: Today at 10:27:05 am »
Eberechi Ezi has done his Achilles and will miss our game (and a lot of next season).
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,159
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6071 on: Today at 10:29:17 am »
Yeah thats a real shame for him, he looks really talented. Obviously being an utter bastard, that must help us a bit for Sunday but not really going to think about that until after tonights game is done.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 147 148 149 150 151 [152]   Go Up
« previous next »
 