Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
The PL run-in
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
147
148
149
150
151
[
152
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: The PL run-in (Read 364437 times)
rushyman
Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 52,246
On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The PL run-in
«
Reply #6040 on:
Today
at 12:56:25 am »
It seems extremely unlikely now that the ludicrous and completely incorrect offside given at goodison park against hendos winner isnt going to matter
Literally the worst VAR offside call of the season.
Aagainst some pretty stiff competition
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall
Mitch Hedberg
Print
Pages:
1
...
147
148
149
150
151
[
152
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
The PL run-in
Page created in 0.012 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.47]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2