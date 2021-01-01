I reckon Fab goes back alongside Nat and Milner/Gini come into midfield. If not both. Curtis hasn't been very good these last few matches. Barnes and Wood would eat Williams alive.



We should have around 65-70% possession. Hope we won't waste time by slowly passing it around. We need to start hard and fast.Burnley's tactics are clear- play for set pieces i.e. every freekick is going into the box. They actually played the same way against Leeds.They will also hoof balls directly to Wood and Barnes and contest the second ball. We struggles against this in the first leg as they targeted Fab and won virtually ALL the first balls which allowed them to easily progress to the final third. Big Nat will help.They'll try to hold on for 75 minutes and give it a go for the last 15 minutes. If we can kill them off early, they'll obviously give up.