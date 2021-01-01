If ever there was a time for us to score a couple from set pieces again, it is in these 2 remaining games.
Preferred scorers are outfield players.
Penalties, Freekicks, Corners, anything like that would be fab.
I have no confidence in our ability to finish from open play. The shot gets blocked or smashed high and wide, mostly.
In advance of the next game, I think all our attacking players must watch youtube showreels of themselves, finishing chances with aplomb.
Its just...different.
Cooler, calmer, more measured finishing.
At the very least, watch Fat Frank videos from his Chelsea days as a player. Ping it in off a crowd of legs. Deflection to score and donate the goal to Bruno Fernandes.