« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 142 143 144 145 146 [147] 148   Go Down

Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 355744 times)

Online G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,594
  • Kop 306
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5840 on: Today at 10:55:53 am »
It could actually come down to head-to-head results if we end up on the same points,  goals scored and goal difference with Leicester.

If that is the case we'll sneak in as we beat them 3-0 and they beat us 3-1
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,119
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5841 on: Today at 11:17:26 am »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 10:55:53 am
It could actually come down to head-to-head results if we end up on the same points,  goals scored and goal difference with Leicester.

If that is the case we'll sneak in as we beat them 3-0 and they beat us 3-1
Which is fucking lucky because if those were level and it went to alphabetical order....   

Which I assume it doesn't 😃
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,119
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5842 on: Today at 11:18:32 am »
Actually who scored against Leicester. I know all goals over a season count but that would be huge ! I'm guessing given its importance it was origi.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,504
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5843 on: Today at 11:20:28 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:18:32 am
Actually who scored against Leicester. I know all goals over a season count but that would be huge ! I'm guessing given its importance it was origi.

Own goal by Evans, Firmino and Jota.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5844 on: Today at 11:21:30 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:51:37 am
I would bite your hand off for a single goal win against Burnley and worry about any GD issue on the final day. We definitely dont want to be thinking, should we push for more on Wednesday night. Just get the win and rest should take care of itself.
I'd hope if we're ahead that we'd keep pushing for more goals, not to boost the goal difference of an imagined dead-heat end to the season but just because we're unable to defend a lead in the classic sense of dropping deep and crowding the opposition out.  "The best form of defence is attack" really does apply with our makeshift central defence and the general jitteriness that seems to overwhelm our players when tasked with booting the ball out of the penalty area in the last few minutes of a game ::)
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,119
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5845 on: Today at 11:24:36 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:20:28 am
Own goal by Evans, Firmino and Jota.
I meant in the defeat. It was Mo.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,866
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5846 on: Today at 11:25:54 am »
If ever there was a time for us to score a couple from set pieces again,  it is in these 2 remaining games.
Preferred scorers are outfield players.


Penalties,  Freekicks, Corners, anything like that would be fab.
I have no confidence in our ability to finish from open play. The shot gets blocked or smashed high and wide, mostly.
In advance of the next game, I think all our attacking players must watch youtube showreels of themselves, finishing chances with aplomb.
Its just...different.
Cooler, calmer, more measured finishing.

At the very least, watch Fat Frank videos from his Chelsea days as a player. Ping it in off a crowd of legs. Deflection to score and donate the goal to Bruno Fernandes.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:29:45 am by macmanamanaman »
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,594
  • Kop 306
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5847 on: Today at 11:27:55 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:17:26 am
Which is fucking lucky because if those were level and it went to alphabetical order....   

Which I assume it doesn't 😃
Think there would be a 'play-off' game. Might be wrong though
Logged

Offline MrBernard

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 46
  • Don't make me laugh... bitterly.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5848 on: Today at 11:32:44 am »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 11:25:54 am
If ever there was a time for us to score a couple from set pieces again,  it is in these 2 remaining games.
Preferred scorers are outfield players.


Penalties,  Freekicks, Corners, anything like that would be fab.
I have no confidence in our ability to finish from open play. The shot gets blocked or smashed high and wide, mostly.
In advance of the next game, I think all our attacking players must watch youtube showreels of themselves, finishing chances with aplomb.
Its just...different.
Cooler, calmer, more measured finishing.

At the very least, watch Fat Frank videos from his Chelsea days as a player. Ping it in off a crowd of legs. Deflection to score and donate the goal to Bruno Fernandes.

What a terrible display of accuracy it has been. No need to aim so close to the posts that you don't have any margin for error. Or wherever they are aiming.
Logged
I'm a quitter. I come from a long line of quitters. It's amazing I'm here at all.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,090
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5849 on: Today at 11:50:10 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:21:30 am
I'd hope if we're ahead that we'd keep pushing for more goals, not to boost the goal difference of an imagined dead-heat end to the season but just because we're unable to defend a lead in the classic sense of dropping deep and crowding the opposition out.  "The best form of defence is attack" really does apply with our makeshift central defence and the general jitteriness that seems to overwhelm our players when tasked with booting the ball out of the penalty area in the last few minutes of a game ::)

That is also true. :D A bit like how we ended the Southampton and United games. Nothing too reckless but definitely not sitting back and inviting pressure onto us.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,119
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5850 on: Today at 12:23:33 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:50:10 am
That is also true. :D A bit like how we ended the Southampton and United games. Nothing too reckless but definitely not sitting back and inviting pressure onto us.

Exactly.  I'm dreading facing Palace thinking a draw will do. Thankfully I don't think there's anyone left from that horror show at Palace be mentally affected by what's needed.
Klopp will steer the ship safely to port.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,467
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5851 on: Today at 12:25:57 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:23:33 pm
Exactly.  I'm dreading facing Palace thinking a draw will do. Thankfully I don't think there's anyone left from that horror show at Palace be mentally affected by what's needed.
Klopp will steer the ship safely to port.

Theres no scenario where a draw will do vs Palace unless Chelsea or Leicester drop points in their respective games being played at the same time as the palace match.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,702
  • Seis Veces
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5852 on: Today at 12:51:05 pm »
We won't go into the games with the mentality that Leicester or Chelsea will drop points in their final match. They very may well but we have to play with the mentality that both have already won. I wouldn't really fancy any favours off Spurs or Villa but tomorrow's match will be interesting.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline nico 8

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,587
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5853 on: Today at 01:05:32 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:25:57 pm
Theres no scenario where a draw will do vs Palace unless Chelsea or Leicester drop points in their respective games being played at the same time as the palace match.

If we win against Burnley and Chelsea lose to Leicester, a draw against Palace may suffice depending on goal difference. Both would end up on 67.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5854 on: Today at 01:06:06 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:25:57 pm
Theres no scenario where a draw will do vs Palace unless Chelsea or Leicester drop points in their respective games being played at the same time as the palace match.
If we beat Burnley 20-0 and Leicester beat Chelsea by the same score-line then a draw would do.  Unless Chelsea won 40-0 against Villa which is probably as plausible as the other two score lines.  So, yes, realistically there's no scenario where a draw would do  ;D

Can you imagine this team trying to shut up shop for 90 minutes and play for a draw anyway?!  Whenever the ball comes near our penalty area I end up hiding behind the sofa.
Logged

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,086
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5855 on: Today at 01:07:08 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:17:26 am
Which is fucking lucky because if those were level and it went to alphabetical order....   

Which I assume it doesn't 😃

It goes to head to head v Leicester

So we win  8)
Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,205
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5856 on: Today at 01:51:01 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 11:27:55 am
Think there would be a 'play-off' game. Might be wrong though
They changed the rules. It is now head to head not a playoff.
Logged

Offline JP-65

  • FA/UEFA/FIFA are not fit for purpose
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5857 on: Today at 01:55:20 pm »
Last season, Chelsea & Leicester drew this match, and both won their last matches 2-1.

We beat Burnley & Palace on the equivalent fixtures, 3-0 & 4-0 respectively

FWIW
Logged

Offline PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,558
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5858 on: Today at 02:01:58 pm »
Wednesday is an absolutely vile game for us, but WBA was harder IMO and after the way we won it I don't think anything will stop us now

Not to mention we actually look decent and not far off how we were last season, especially compared to the shite we were serving up a few weeks ago on that god awful run

Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,236
  • Truthiness
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5859 on: Today at 02:30:45 pm »
The nerd nonsense boffinsTM have done the maths on tomorrow's game, and it's a Leicester win clearly the best outcome for us.

Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online MonsLibpool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 396
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5860 on: Today at 02:33:17 pm »
To be calmer, it's better to assume that we won't keep clean sheets and focus on trying to convert our opportunities.

We basically have 90 minutes to score 2 goals against Palace and Burnley. If we go two nil up, I back the boys to close it out. Also, we've shown that we can turn games around.
Logged

Online G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,594
  • Kop 306
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5861 on: Today at 02:36:32 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 01:51:01 pm
They changed the rules. It is now head to head not a playoff.
On it. I thought he was asking what would happen next if the head to head was also equal.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,119
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5862 on: Today at 03:02:24 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 02:36:32 pm
On it. I thought he was asking what would happen next if the head to head was also equal.

Not really, it was more that 'Leicester' and 'Liverpool' would be horrible if it weren't a play off and went straight to alphabetical :)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,383
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5863 on: Today at 03:05:36 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:51:05 pm
We won't go into the games with the mentality that Leicester or Chelsea will drop points in their final match. They very may well but we have to play with the mentality that both have already won. I wouldn't really fancy any favours off Spurs or Villa but tomorrow's match will be interesting.

Kane will be hunting golden boot goals, so there is no chance Spurs will spurs it up....oh
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 396
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5864 on: Today at 03:13:13 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 03:05:36 pm
Kane will be hunting golden boot goals, so there is no chance Spurs will spurs it up....oh

Fans yes but the players should be concentrating on winning the next two games which'll all but clinch it.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,661
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5865 on: Today at 03:26:22 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:30:45 pm
The nerd nonsense boffinsTM have done the maths on tomorrow's game, and it's a Leicester win clearly the best outcome for us.



Thanks for posting - was wondering how much difference it made tomorrow
« Last Edit: Today at 05:06:16 pm by JackWard33 »
Logged

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5866 on: Today at 03:35:12 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 09:49:32 pm
Because itd be in Leicesters own hands using the same rationale.

But it is still in our own hands as well & we would be starting off with a better goal difference than them to begin with , jeez
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,607
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5867 on: Today at 03:58:31 pm »
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on Today at 03:35:12 pm
But it is still in our own hands as well & we would be starting off with a better goal difference than them to begin with , jeez

Right? :D

My point is probably that we're going to have to win both of our games to qualify for the CL, and I'd rather be in a position where even two shitty 1-0s would do. It'd just be this season that we win both games and then Leicester smash Spurs 5-0 on the last day and knock us down to 5th.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,834
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5868 on: Today at 05:19:30 pm »
Are there going to be fans at Burnley? That probably will make it feel like opening game of the season for them. They are already safe but think that will  probably make them quite up for it.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Online kb2x

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 813
  • The Mystery Continues....
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5869 on: Today at 06:17:43 pm »
Pope always turns into a goalkeeping machine against us.


Will not be easy
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,119
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5870 on: Today at 06:20:34 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 05:19:30 pm
Are there going to be fans at Burnley? That probably will make it feel like opening game of the season for them. They are already safe but think that will  probably make them quite up for it.

Burnley will be up for it and fly into challenges. The refs won't pull up any of the 'robust' challenges Burnley fling in but will blow the second a Liverpool player so much as touches a Burnley player. I seem to recall a Burnley player going unpunished after stamping on the chest of one of our players.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,077
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5871 on: Today at 06:22:04 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 02:01:58 pm
Wednesday is an absolutely vile game for us, but WBA was harder IMO and after the way we won it I don't think anything will stop us now

Not to mention we actually look decent and not far off how we were last season, especially compared to the shite we were serving up a few weeks ago on that god awful run

Fabinho and Thiago together in midfield has improved our play significantly. I fear we'll need to use Fab at the back though last couple of games with Rhys dropping out. Hopefully we'll have Milner back.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online MonsLibpool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 396
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5872 on: Today at 06:25:17 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:22:04 pm
Fabinho and Thiago together in midfield has improved our play significantly. I fear we'll need to use Fab at the back though last couple of games with Rhys dropping out. Hopefully we'll have Milner back.

Fab'll he better at CB against Palace because they play on the floor more. He won't cut it against Burnley because he isn't great in the air.
Logged

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,280
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5873 on: Today at 06:28:54 pm »
Ready for Wednesday to be frustrating beyond belief. Hopefully we can edge it.

Biggest concern is Nat/Rhys against Wood/Barnes.

Lets hope Pope misses out again too.

Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5874 on: Today at 06:32:13 pm »
Quote from: kb2x on Today at 06:17:43 pm
Pope always turns into a goalkeeping machine against us.


Will not be easy

Think he's 50/50 at best for this. He missed the Leeds game.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online 18 yard line

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
  • Northern Ireland Red!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5875 on: Today at 06:34:04 pm »
Quote from: kb2x on Today at 06:17:43 pm
Pope always turns into a goalkeeping machine against us.


Will not be easy

Not sure if Pope will be available. He didnt play against Leeds yesterday, out injured I think.
Logged
Northern Ireland Red!

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,012
  • SPQR
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5876 on: Today at 06:34:21 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 06:28:54 pm
Ready for Wednesday to be frustrating beyond belief. Hopefully we can edge it.

Biggest concern is Nat/Rhys against Wood/Barnes.

Let’s hope Pope misses out again too.

I reckon Fab goes back alongside Nat and Milner/Gini come into midfield. If not both. Curtis hasn't been very good these last few matches. Barnes and Wood would eat Williams alive.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 396
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5877 on: Today at 06:35:28 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 06:28:54 pm
Ready for Wednesday to be frustrating beyond belief. Hopefully we can edge it.

Biggest concern is Nat/Rhys against Wood/Barnes.

Lets hope Pope misses out again too.

If we convert 2/3 of the chances we create, we'll win. Hopefully we'll race into a 3/4- goal lead after 20 minutes and see it out. Don't expect us to keep a clean sheet though, so, we need goals.
Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5878 on: Today at 06:40:44 pm »
A big Leicester win is clearly the best outcome for us. If they win by 3-4 goals, I think we will make it with a win and a draw.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 396
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5879 on: Today at 06:42:31 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:34:21 pm
I reckon Fab goes back alongside Nat and Milner/Gini come into midfield. If not both. Curtis hasn't been very good these last few matches. Barnes and Wood would eat Williams alive.

We should have around 65-70% possession. Hope we won't waste time by slowly passing it around. We need to start hard and fast.

Burnley's tactics are clear- play for set pieces i.e. every freekick is going into the box. They actually played the same way against Leeds.

They will also hoof balls directly to Wood and Barnes and contest the second ball. We struggles against this in the first leg as they targeted Fab and won virtually ALL the first balls which allowed them to easily progress to the final third. Big Nat will help.

They'll try to hold on for 75 minutes and give it a go for the last 15 minutes. If we can kill them off early, they'll obviously give up.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 142 143 144 145 146 [147] 148   Go Up
« previous next »
 