If Leicester draw their last 2, and Liverpool win their last two - Unbelievably Third place will be on.
Point maximum
LFC - 69
LCFC - 72
CFC - 70
But LCFC and CFC play next game so one will not hit the maximum
CFC - Win 1, Draw 1 - 68
LCFC win 1, draw 1 - 70
CFC win 1, lose 1, - 67
LCFC win 1, lose 1 - 69
CFC Draw 2 - 66
LCFC Draw 2 - 68
So essentially - we could afford to draw 1 and win 1 - however that takes destiny out of our own hands.
Win the next 2 and we are in the UCL next season - end of