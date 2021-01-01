« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 138 139 140 141 142 [143]   Go Down

Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 345131 times)

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,551
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5680 on: Yesterday at 11:50:11 pm »
Tuchel's new manager bounce has ended. I expect Chelsea to lose everything now.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,884
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5681 on: Yesterday at 11:50:46 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 11:50:11 pm
Tuchel's new manager bounce has ended. I expect Chelsea to lose everything now.
not the CL final, please!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,129
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5682 on: Today at 01:16:53 am »
I actually don't feel the pressure in some perverse way:

  • We have just won the toughest game of the remaining fixtures.
  • Doing so on a ground we haven't done well in.
  • Coming back from a goal down no less, when this sort of thing was unthinkable 2 or 3 weeks ago.
  • Goals have also started to come from other places, not just Mo.
  • The team knows if it takes care of its own affairs, it needn't worry about results elsewhere.

Just go out and blitz them early, a goal early on will get the opposition thinking about golfing and settle any nerves our lads may have.

Dunno, I'm quietly confident :)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 138 139 140 141 142 [143]   Go Up
« previous next »
 