We have just won the toughest game of the remaining fixtures.

Doing so on a ground we haven't done well in.

Coming back from a goal down no less, when this sort of thing was unthinkable 2 or 3 weeks ago.

Goals have also started to come from other places, not just Mo.

The team knows if it takes care of its own affairs, it needn't worry about results elsewhere.

I actually don't feel the pressure in some perverse way:Just go out and blitz them early, a goal early on will get the opposition thinking about golfing and settle any nerves our lads may have.Dunno, I'm quietly confident