i'll have to give it to those on here who said it ain't over until it's over - fair play to them for their optimism
As I put in here yesterday. We are top of the form table.
We haven't played badly over the last couple of months. The only points we have dropped were due to bad finishing and nerves at the end of games.
Still difficult but we are no in a lot better position.
Chances are that both Leicester and Chelsea won't win their last games too. Spurs at homa and Villa away aren't easy games.
If we win at the weekend they will have a lot of pressure on them.