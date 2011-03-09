Dyche, Allardyce, Hodgson.



Exactly the kind of yard dogs we've struggled against this season (the Palace win aside).At least we're not playing against a Steve Bruce team and these teams have fuck all to play for. These are the big, physical sides as well so having Phillips and Williams helps with that, rather than against United were your worried about pace.One thing we've struggled with in the last 4 games is fitness in the second half and we've been left clinging onto leads. Hopefully we've got enough in our legs after having to put a lot into it last night. We should be playing WBA after no midweek game.