Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5560 on: Today at 09:04:07 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:16:27 pm
Dyche, Allardyce, Hodgson.

Exactly the kind of yard dogs we've struggled against this season (the Palace win aside).

At least we're not playing against a Steve Bruce team and these teams have fuck all to play for. These are the big, physical sides as well so having Phillips and Williams helps with that, rather than against United were your worried about pace.

One thing we've struggled with in the last 4 games is fitness in the second half and we've been left clinging onto leads.  Hopefully we've got enough in our legs after having to put a lot into it last night. We should be playing WBA after no midweek game.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5561 on: Today at 09:04:41 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 09:03:11 am
Goal difference could be important so there is that to consider too... some nice cushioned wins would be amazing.

We can worry about that in the last game at home. Just get the wins against WBA and Burnley whatever way possible.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5562 on: Today at 09:07:21 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:04:41 am
We can worry about that in the last game at home. Just get the wins against WBA and Burnley whatever way possible.

True, was more thinking I can't sit through too many more 1-0 scorelines approaching the 90th minute  ;D
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5563 on: Today at 09:09:03 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 07:54:53 am
Burnley is the toughest game by some distance. West Brom will try and frustrated us but now they're down I think we'll have too much for them.

Palace at home with fans back - think we'll be ok.

Burnley away midweek though is always going to be a bloody struggle. I'd go with the same line up as yesterday for that one but tempted to throw Fabinho at the back for his heading ability.
Rhys Williams is three inches taller than Fabinho.  Granted he could do with going to the Gary Cahill school of posture as he loses a couple of inches through slouching  ;D

I think as long as Phillips is available for the Burnley game to match up on strength with Chris Wood then we'll be fine defensively.  The biggest question will be breaking down their defense and it's always felt like Dyche loves nothing more in football than being a party pooper so that game will be right up his street.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5564 on: Today at 09:09:19 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:04:41 am
We can worry about that in the last game at home. Just get the wins against WBA and Burnley whatever way possible.

Definitely just need to win the games.

Goal difference wise Mo's goal helped. At the least Leicester will need a 3 goal win against Spurs (and that's if we win our remaining games by the one goal and Leicester lose to Chelsea by one goal) for goal difference to come into it should we win our remaining games.

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5565 on: Today at 09:13:32 am »
I'm sorry but we are going to absolutely hammer these teams.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5566 on: Today at 09:15:44 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 09:03:11 am
Goal difference could be important so there is that to consider too... some nice cushioned wins would be amazing.

Chasing goal difference is a dangerous game. It's arguably what cost us a chance of the title in 2013/14. I think we need to focus on winning the games and let the goal difference take care of itself.

Chances are that if we do win all our last three games, we'll have better goal difference than Leicester anyway, unless they give Spurs an absolute hammering. Which I suppose is possible... hmmmm.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5567 on: Today at 09:16:41 am »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 09:13:32 am
I'm sorry but we are going to absolutely hammer these teams.

Don't be sorry, they deserve it. That goes especially for any team managed by Allardyce.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5568 on: Today at 09:27:17 am »
We had a bit of extra rest before the ManU game, but our biggest issue was our lack of goals & breaking teams down. Our form is now the best in the league & we now have momentum. Were winning our last 3 games and getting top four. End of
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5569 on: Today at 09:29:43 am »
Still pissed at City especially Aguero for throwing that match like that. Otherwise Chelsea would be fucked.
But yeah, Leicester win vs Chelsea would be the best.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5570 on: Today at 09:41:06 am »
Thiago looks to have settled in at the right time. Think a lot of that is to do with Fabinho moving back into the midfield
Could be mouthwatering next season.

Nat, Kabak and Rhys should have enough know how and confidence to deal with these last three teams attackers.

And finally look at Salahs celebration last night. He is gonna fuck these teams a new arse hole
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5571 on: Today at 09:43:50 am »
i'll have to give it to those on here who said it ain't over until it's over - fair play to them for their optimism

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5572 on: Today at 09:48:43 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:29:43 am
Still pissed at City especially Aguero for throwing that match like that. Otherwise Chelsea would be fucked.
But yeah, Leicester win vs Chelsea would be the best.
You can't really say that.  If Chelsea had lost at City they would have approached the Arsenal game differently.  And Arsenal are bobbins.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5573 on: Today at 09:51:42 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 09:43:50 am
i'll have to give it to those on here who said it ain't over until it's over - fair play to them for their optimism
As I put in here yesterday. We are top of the form table.

We haven't played badly over the last couple of months. The only points we have dropped were due to bad finishing and nerves at the end of games.

Still difficult but we are no in a lot better position.

Chances are that both Leicester and Chelsea won't win their last games too. Spurs at homa and Villa away aren't easy games.

If we win at the weekend they will have a lot of pressure on them.

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5574 on: Today at 09:51:46 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 09:43:50 am
i'll have to give it to those on here who said it ain't over until it's over - fair play to them for their optimism

It wasnt optimism. It was a simple fact. I wasnt optimistic a few weeks back - it was unlikely that wed get Champions League - but it wasnt impossible. There were plenty of games between the challengers for the top four places so some had to drop points.
