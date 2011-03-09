A Leicester win could make it interesting, if we draw one of our next two...



Assume Leicester beat Chelsea by 1, we draw one and win one of our next two, and we'd go into the final game of the season, at a minimum of:

Chelsea - 64 points, +21 GD

Liverpool - 64 points, +21 GD



That's the worst case scenario in terms of GD given those results, but flex the numbers a little (maybe Leicester win by 2, maybe we win our game in hand by 2 or 3) then Chelsea would have to win their last game, and by a margin of maybe 2-3 goals more than us. Factor in the potential boost of fans being back - they're away from home at Villa, we're at home to Palace. We're a decent amount clear in terms of goals scored, so in the event of a GD tie, we'd qualify...



I think our ideal scenario is a heavy Leicester win, by 2-3 goals. Gives us the most leeway in terms of dropped points. Obviously we won't be thinking of it like that and we'll set out to win all three, but just thinking through all the permutations and that's surely the best result in terms of giving us a couple of bites at making it.