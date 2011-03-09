« previous next »
The PL run-in

Raid

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5520 on: Yesterday at 11:20:46 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 10:45:10 pm
Honestly, if we get top 4 it will be the greatest escape job ever. Can't believe we're still in with a shout.

If it comes down to having to beat Palace on the final day, I'm certain we'll do it.

This. If we get out of this season in the Champions League and the defensive cavalry and the fans to return for next season it would be amazing.

Come on lads, weve got this
SenorGarcia

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5521 on: Yesterday at 11:21:53 pm
Arrrrgh if only wed held on against Newcastle wed have been in a brilliant position  :butt
Kenny19

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5522 on: Yesterday at 11:25:31 pm
What a rollercoaster last few weeks/days have been. Cant tell the amount of times Ive told myself to not open this thread because there was no chance of us getting top 4 and now its more or less in our hands. Have to make it count now redmen!!
Studgotelli

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5523 on: Yesterday at 11:28:07 pm
I know this has been asked but if Chelsea win CL what happens to 4th?
Kitch83

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5524 on: Yesterday at 11:28:29 pm
Posted in Utd thread, but I know last season head to head was used before goal difference, is it now back to goal difference? As if its head to head we would finish ahead of Leicester if we both finish on 69 3-0 and 1-3. And Chelsea too for that matter.
tubby pls.

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5525 on: Yesterday at 11:29:46 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 11:28:07 pm
I know this has been asked but if Chelsea win CL what happens to 4th?

4th still goes into the CL.
BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5526 on: Yesterday at 11:31:12 pm
Just enjoy tonight, worry about West Brom and the rest from tomorrow or Saturday. Were in a better position now than weve been in since about early February.
a treeless whopper

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5527 on: Yesterday at 11:31:37 pm
It was obvious what we needed to do. I said before the Leeds game that we needed 5 wins out of 7 and we would get top four. That Newcastle game was a huge kick in the teeth and has meant we need perfection.

Its still going to be tough against the sorts of sides we have struggle against. We have a chance now though.
skipper757

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5528 on: Yesterday at 11:34:56 pm
Quote from: Kitch83 on Yesterday at 11:28:29 pm
Posted in Utd thread, but I know last season head to head was used before goal difference, is it now back to goal difference? As if its head to head we would finish ahead of Leicester if we both finish on 69 3-0 and 1-3. And Chelsea too for that matter.


It's only for the two sides are exactly level:  points, GD, goals scored.  In the past, it would be a one-game playoff, but now it's head to head to determine who's ahead if two sides are exactly level.

https://www.premierleague.com/news/1262217

Head-to-head records

If two or more clubs finish level in the table when competing for the title or European qualification, or when relegation is at stake, their records in the head-to-head matches will now be used to separate them.

In previous seasons, teams involved in these specific battles who finished with the same points total, goal difference and number of goals scored would be pitted against each other in a playoff.

But that extra match is now less likely.

In 2019/20 the team who have collected the most points in the head-to-head duels between the sides lying level on points, goal difference and number of goals scored, will take the highest finishing position, while the team with the fewest will take the lowest place.
Kitch83

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5529 on: Yesterday at 11:36:32 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 11:34:56 pm
It's only for the two sides are exactly level:  points, GD, goals scored.  In the past, it would be a one-game playoff, but now it's head to head to determine who's ahead if two sides are exactly level.

https://www.premierleague.com/news/1262217

Head-to-head records

If two or more clubs finish level in the table when competing for the title or European qualification, or when relegation is at stake, their records in the head-to-head matches will now be used to separate them.

In previous seasons, teams involved in these specific battles who finished with the same points total, goal difference and number of goals scored would be pitted against each other in a playoff.

But that extra match is now less likely.

In 2019/20 the team who have collected the most points in the head-to-head duels between the sides lying level on points, goal difference and number of goals scored, will take the highest finishing position, while the team with the fewest will take the lowest place.

I should have paid more attention!
Studgotelli

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5530 on: Yesterday at 11:37:01 pm
MNAA

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5531 on: Yesterday at 11:43:01 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 11:12:05 pm
Is right. Some shocking posts on here i the run up to the game...  "It's all over... we never win at Old Traford... some bollocks about the owners..."
Exactly spot on Al. And they call themselves believers ...
MNAA

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5532 on: Yesterday at 11:45:35 pm
Lets not get our minds and thoughts in knots. Were now in a better place than before the game at OT. The focus however is now on the Baggies. Lets win that first as we should ...
Alan_X

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5533 on: Yesterday at 11:46:43 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 06:50:03 am
Absolute bollox. That never happened before, ergo it's a precedent and we get to have it named after us.

UEFA tried to squeeze the FA to cut the Biitters out, but the FA didn't budge. And rightly so; when the PL started every man and his dog knew that the top four qualify for the CL. We didn't according to that rule. So because, and only because that happened, UEFA made it clear that the CL holder qualifying outside the normal qualifying spots will play in the CL.

Subsequently, they had to make a new rule which also didn't existed before - EL champion plays in the CL regardless of their league position, and if both the CL and EL champions are from the same league and are both outside the normal qualifying spots, them the last qualifying spot loses out.

Sorry mate but you're talking absolute shite. Every season, the winner of the previous year's competition goes into the group stage as top seed regardless of where they finish in the league.

Here's the regulations for UEFA Competitions 2004-2005. Annexe 1a on page 32 shows the qualifiers and seeding for both competitions. In the Group Stage the first entry and top seed is 'TH' for Title Holder.

https://www.uefa.com/newsfiles/178353.pdf

The reality is that most years, the winner of the European Cup also qualifies through league position. When that happens all the lower leagues moved up one place.

As for precedent, the precedent was Real Madrid who won the European Cup in 1999-2000 and finished 5th in the league. La Liga did what was supposed to happen and Real Madrid competed in the 2000-2001 Champions League. Despite not having the highest coefficient they were top seeds in pot one of the group stage:

Quote
The title holders Real Madrid finished 5th in domestic league. As a result, La Liga 4th-placed team Zaragoza were demoted to UEFA Cup and their Champions League Third qualifying round spot was vacated. The following changes to the default access list are made:

Group stage (32 teams)     

1 Champions League title holder (Real Madrid)
9 champions from associations 1–9
6 runners-up from associations 1–6
16 winners from the third qualifying round

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2000%E2%80%9301_UEFA_Champions_League

also:

https://kassiesa.net/uefa/history/seedcl2000.html.

We were fucked over and the Premier League and the media did a brilliant job of selling the lie.

By the way, there were stories during the 2004-2005 season about the possibility of a team winning the European Cup and finishing outside the top four and the correct rule was cited at the time (winner qualifies and fifth goes into UEFA Cup)... if I could be arsed I'd go back and find the links.
John C

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5534 on: Yesterday at 11:50:47 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 08:12:43 pm
To where, the Falklands?
;D


You're on form tonight Nick.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5535 on: Yesterday at 11:51:40 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:50:47 pm
;D


You're on form tonight Nick.

Not as much as Trent.
John C

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5536 on: Yesterday at 11:52:19 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:16:27 pm
Dyche, Allardyce, Hodgson.
Yak, triple yak.
John C

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5537 on: Yesterday at 11:59:56 pm
I'm in a gleeful mood. My obsessive hatred towards those thick c*nts is smothered in satisfaction tonight.

Jurgen must have told his players how proud he was of them in that dressing room. It was an immense performance.

Fucking hell.
Doc Red

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5538 on: Today at 12:02:41 am
So we're hoping for a draw between Leciester and Chelsea, or a Leciester win?
Either one of those two scenarios would mean winning our last 3 games guarantees top 4.

Should Leciester lose to Chelsea, than we're hoping that Chelsea drop points in their last game, or Leciester drop points.

If Leciester lose against Chelsea, we'd go into our last game (assuming we've won our next two) with the possibility that we'd need to score more goals than Leciester or that they drop points.

If Chelsea lose against Leciester, they can't get more than 68 points.

Certainly the closest that the top 4 has been in our hands since a few months back.

Still games to be played.
The Test

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5539 on: Today at 12:06:10 am
I feel like Nat's gonna be immense against West brom. when's kabak due back?
RayPhilAlan

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5540 on: Today at 12:17:02 am
Quote from: timbucktoo on Yesterday at 10:27:27 pm
If.. we finish 4th and Chelsea 5th but win the champions league, does 4th miss out on champions league??
It goes to VAR, so we should be safe
Haggis36

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5541 on: Today at 12:26:17 am
A Leicester win could make it interesting, if we draw one of our next two...

Assume Leicester beat Chelsea by 1, we draw one and win one of our next two, and we'd go into the final game of the season, at a minimum of:
Chelsea - 64 points, +21 GD
Liverpool - 64 points, +21 GD

That's the worst case scenario in terms of GD given those results, but flex the numbers a little (maybe Leicester win by 2, maybe we win our game in hand by 2 or 3) then Chelsea would have to win their last game, and by a margin of maybe 2-3 goals more than us. Factor in the potential boost of fans being back - they're away from home at Villa, we're at home to Palace. We're a decent amount clear in terms of goals scored, so in the event of a GD tie, we'd qualify...

I think our ideal scenario is a heavy Leicester win, by 2-3 goals. Gives us the most leeway in terms of dropped points. Obviously we won't be thinking of it like that and we'll set out to win all three, but just thinking through all the permutations and that's surely the best result in terms of giving us a couple of bites at making it.
RayPhilAlan

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5542 on: Today at 12:29:11 am
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 12:02:41 am
So we're hoping for a draw between Leciester and Chelsea, or a Leciester win?
Either one of those two scenarios would mean winning our last 3 games guarantees top 4.

Should Leciester lose to Chelsea, than we're hoping that Chelsea drop points in their last game, or Leciester drop points.

If Leciester lose against Chelsea, we'd go into our last game (assuming we've won our next two) with the possibility that we'd need to score more goals than Leciester or that they drop points.

If Chelsea lose against Leciester, they can't get more than 68 points.

Certainly the closest that the top 4 has been in our hands since a few months back.

Still games to be played.
No, every scenario means we'll qualify by winning our last three. There's just one tiny tiny possibility of it not happening, which is if Leicester lose against Chelsea by a single goal, then beat Spurs by 4, assuming all our wins are by single goal margins. If we win by two on Sunday, while Leicester lose by 2 when they play Chelsea, the goal difference problem for Leicester becomes insurmountable.

For what it's worth, I'm hoping Leicester get something at Chelsea and make the CL at Chelsea's expense, but it's not likely.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5543 on: Today at 12:35:36 am
Just going to put this out there.. whoever drops points in the Chelsea vs Leicester game (including if both do) will not win their last game of the season. I genuinely don't think we will need to win all 3 to get top four, although we obviously should.

Villa away is a horrible fixture for Chelsea, with Villa fans there and the Chelsea players having their eyes on the CL final. And Leicester are more than capable of bottling it against Spurs.
Kashinoda

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5544 on: Today at 12:35:38 am
Leicester win would be fucking lovely.
