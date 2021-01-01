People keep saying things like "its bizzare that we are still in with a chance". Its not. We have 14 pts from our last 6. Best form in the league. No teams has more over their last 6. Its because people convinced themselves that we had to win our last 9 or 10 which was ridiculous. We are not fighting for the title were we are up against a bang in form Man City. We are fighting for top 4 were high 60s in terms of points gives you an excellent chance. Last season Chelsea and Man United finished 3rd and 4th, both under 70 pts.
Yep, this is easily overlooked due to the context in which it's occurred - after the four month run we've had, the drab Madrid games, and the foot-shooting against Leeds & Newcastle, it's very difficult to view the recent 'form' as a new dawn (supporters' confidence has taken a heavy knock too).
My thoughts on it are that there are countless good reasons
why we dropped well out of the title race, but that we can have few excuses
about having dropped out of the battle for the top four (from the point at which that became our objective) - given the position we find ourselves in now, it's very difficult now to see the Leeds & Newcastle matches as hugely damaging (irrespective of whatever might have come before).
But, we still have a chance. And whilst there's a chance, I'll believe - it's the Reds.