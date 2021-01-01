Win tonight and we do it imo. But winning tonight is by some distance the hardest part of the journey, especially given the CB situation yet again. The final 3 fixtures are - on paper at least - exactly who you want to be playing at this time of year - teams who's position is already decided who aren't going to give that much of a fuck if they're a goal or two down. We can run up some decent scores even with our forwards against all 3 to swing GD in our favour.



But it's all predicated on a win this evening for me. Bizarre that we're even remotely still in it in many ways but there we are. My hopes are by no means 'up', but I've said for some time if we ever got to a position of winning more than 3 in a row then we'd do it. Nows as good a time as any I guess.