Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5440 on: Today at 08:09:32 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 07:27:37 am
We've taken 14 out of the last 18 points available. Winning 4 in a row would mean 26 out of 30, i.e. continuing that title winning form. Unlikely, but stranger things have happened.

It was always going to be about what we needed from that point. I posted this on the thread with 10 games left after Fulham. If we'd beat Leeds and/or Newcastle we'd still have some margin for error.

Quote
Last season was unusually low for 4th place points total with United getting very lucky that Leicester fell off a cliff. Year before it was 71. The two years before we had 75 and 76 (Arsenal finished 5th with 75).

4th place averages at around 70 points, sometimes a bit more, sometimes a bit less. This season will be the same. Probably within a point or two either way of 70.

Therefore 10 wins would surely be enough, 9 probably would be and 8 touch and go and perhaps relying on drawing the other games. The current top 4 are all capable of getting 70+ points but Chelsea have Europe, are still in the cup and are still dropping points in the league. Leicester could repeat what happened last year. I don't see anyone below them winning enough games to hit 70 points, but we've proved in previous years we can do that.

Still a chance that 7 wins could sneak it, but it's relying on others slipping up on the last day.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5441 on: Today at 08:40:22 am »
Quote from: kb2x on Today at 07:58:17 am
3 Wins and a draw does it, however, WBA and Burnley are very tough away fixtures.

Neither WBA or Burnley have anything to play for, and our away record has remained fairly decent this season. Only thing that could work against us is Burnley being extra motivated by having fans.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5442 on: Today at 08:42:20 am »
Since this thread started I thought the team finishing in fourth would have 67 points and would fall over the line.  That's been the story of the season - even Manchester City coasting to the title was largely down to that 15 match winning run as their form either side of that has been patchy (1.75ppg - or 67 point season).

I didn't expect Leicester to end up playing Man U's reserves as they would almost certainly have lost under normal circumstances.  That bonus three points could be the difference for them but irrespective Leicester and Chelsea can't both win their next fixture and they end with tricky games against Spurs and Villa respectively.

The question for me was always whether we would be able to get to 67 points and those annoying late equalisers have made it difficult for us.  Lose tonight and we definitely can't but even a point means we'll still have a decent chance.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5443 on: Today at 10:05:48 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:40:22 am
Neither WBA or Burnley have anything to play for, and our away record has remained fairly decent this season. Only thing that could work against us is Burnley being extra motivated by having fans.


Leicester are more than capable of losing their final 2 - so 3 wins is a must and a decent goal swing.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5444 on: Today at 10:24:45 am »
Quote from: kb2x on Today at 10:05:48 am

Leicester are more than capable of losing their final 2 - so 3 wins is a must and a decent goal swing.
Chelsea loss was massive.
Chelsea will be more motivated now to beat Leicester next week.

Spurs will be motivated last game to finish above Arsenal & in Europe as well.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5445 on: Today at 10:30:35 am »
Win tonight and we do it imo. But winning tonight is by some distance the hardest part of the journey, especially given the CB situation yet again. The final 3 fixtures are - on paper at least - exactly who you want to be playing at this time of year - teams who's position is already decided who aren't going to give that much of a fuck if they're a goal or two down. We can run up some decent scores even with our forwards against all 3 to swing GD in our favour.

But it's all predicated on a win this evening for me. Bizarre that we're even remotely still in it in many ways but there we are. My hopes are by no means 'up', but I've said for some time if we ever got to a position of winning more than 3 in a row then we'd do it. Nows as good a time as any I guess.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5446 on: Today at 10:34:06 am »
One game at a time, just get a result tonight and move on to the next one.

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5447 on: Today at 10:38:46 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:30:35 am
Win tonight and we do it imo. But winning tonight is by some distance the hardest part of the journey, especially given the CB situation yet again. The final 3 fixtures are - on paper at least - exactly who you want to be playing at this time of year - teams who's position is already decided who aren't going to give that much of a fuck if they're a goal or two down. We can run up some decent scores even with our forwards against all 3 to swing GD in our favour.

But it's all predicated on a win this evening for me. Bizarre that we're even remotely still in it in many ways but there we are. My hopes are by no means 'up', but I've said for some time if we ever got to a position of winning more than 3 in a row then we'd do it. Nows as good a time as any I guess.

Yep, tonight is the one, don't think we'll have too much bother with the others if we are fully motivated, Burnley probably the trickiest but we'll win all 3 if we have to. Just struggling to make a case for us winning tonight, if we move Fab we seem to end up an unbalanced mess in midfield, if we keep him there it's hard to imagine Nat and Rhys standing up to their attack. And on top of that they'll have a ref who can walk home from the stadium likely helping them out. But hopefully we have something special in us, we are probably going to need it despite them not being particularly good themselves.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5448 on: Today at 10:44:25 am »
Just realised the last 4 games take place over a 10 day spell. It's the wrong attitude I know but I really can't see 4 wins in that time. I can see draws tonight and against Burnley, probably winning the last two.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5449 on: Today at 10:46:39 am »
Not to say we're shit, but I just dont really fancy our chances without Hendo or VVD pushing them on. We could do with Millie being available really.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5450 on: Today at 10:54:52 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 10:44:25 am
Just realised the last 4 games take place over a 10 day spell. It's the wrong attitude I know but I really can't see 4 wins in that time. I can see draws tonight and against Burnley, probably winning the last two.

Thurs-Sun-Wed-Sun isn't too bad.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5451 on: Today at 10:55:44 am »
We failed to beat too many sides we should have beaten. 4th is gone. It went when we couldn't beat the likes of Newcastle and West Brom.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5452 on: Today at 10:56:40 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 10:55:44 am
We failed to beat too many sides we should have. 4th is gone.

Its not gone, but it'll require the sort of run we haven't really seemed capable of at all this season.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5453 on: Today at 11:00:13 am »
Twenty years ago 00/01 we won at Old Trafford for the first time in 10 years and clinched 4th place on the last day with a victory over a team from South London.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5454 on: Today at 11:02:21 am »
People keep saying things like "its bizzare that we are still in with a chance". Its not. We have 14 pts from our last 6. Best form in the league. No teams has more over their last 6. Its because people convinced themselves that we had to win our last 9 or 10 which was ridiculous. We are not fighting for the title were we are up against a bang in form Man City. We are fighting for top 4 were high 60s in terms of points gives you an excellent chance. Last season Chelsea and Man United finished 3rd and 4th,  both under 70 pts.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5455 on: Today at 11:03:42 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:00:13 am
Twenty years ago 00/01 we won at Old Trafford for the first time in 10 years and clinched 4th place on the last day with a victory over a team from South London.

I love good omens.  :)
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5456 on: Today at 11:04:32 am »
We are Liverpool. We can do it.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5457 on: Today at 11:07:52 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:00:13 am
Twenty years ago 00/01 we won at Old Trafford for the first time in 10 years and clinched 4th place on the last day with a victory over a team from South London.

That side had a bit of momentum and some crowds to drive it on. Different times. Hope I get proved wrong but still think 4th is gone.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5458 on: Today at 11:15:59 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:42:20 am
Since this thread started I thought the team finishing in fourth would have 67 points and would fall over the line.

3rd and 4th both finished on 66 points last year. It's mad to think that you could end up needing more than that to finish 4th in this of all seasons. (Even madder to think that Chelsea could end up winning the CL off the back of their meagre points total from last year.) Us winning all our remaining games feels like too big an ask, but three wins and a draw sounds plausible.

One game at a time though...
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5459 on: Today at 11:17:01 am »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Today at 11:02:21 am
People keep saying things like "its bizzare that we are still in with a chance". Its not.

I get what you're saying in the rest of your post mate but this is a team that lost 6 home games in a row to the likes of Fulham, Burnley and Brighton, and who capitulated in the closing moments - TWICE - against an absolutely dogshit newcastle side just a few weeks ago....it is pretty fucking odd that we find ourselves with it still in our hands with just over 10 days or whatever of the season to go.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5460 on: Today at 11:27:18 am »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Today at 11:02:21 am
People keep saying things like "its bizzare that we are still in with a chance". Its not. We have 14 pts from our last 6. Best form in the league. No teams has more over their last 6. Its because people convinced themselves that we had to win our last 9 or 10 which was ridiculous. We are not fighting for the title were we are up against a bang in form Man City. We are fighting for top 4 were high 60s in terms of points gives you an excellent chance. Last season Chelsea and Man United finished 3rd and 4th,  both under 70 pts.

8 wins and 2 draws from the last 10 required though (unless we can nick it on 67 with 7 wins and 3 draws).

It was always a big ask. We can pull it off but we could also finish 8th.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5461 on: Today at 11:41:22 am »
All down to tonight. Don't win and it's definitely not happening. We should be far more motivated but United are basically Everton these days and will see it as the pinnacle of their season to end our slim hopes of 4th.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5462 on: Today at 01:54:22 pm »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Today at 11:02:21 am
People keep saying things like "its bizzare that we are still in with a chance". Its not. We have 14 pts from our last 6. Best form in the league. No teams has more over their last 6. Its because people convinced themselves that we had to win our last 9 or 10 which was ridiculous. We are not fighting for the title were we are up against a bang in form Man City. We are fighting for top 4 were high 60s in terms of points gives you an excellent chance. Last season Chelsea and Man United finished 3rd and 4th,  both under 70 pts.

Yep, this is easily overlooked due to the context in which it's occurred - after the four month run we've had, the drab Madrid games, and the foot-shooting against Leeds & Newcastle, it's very difficult to view the recent 'form' as a new dawn (supporters' confidence has taken a heavy knock too).

My thoughts on it are that there are countless good reasons why we dropped well out of the title race, but that we can have few excuses about having dropped out of the battle for the top four (from the point at which that became our objective) - given the position we find ourselves in now, it's very difficult now to see the Leeds & Newcastle matches as hugely damaging (irrespective of whatever might have come before).

But, we still have a chance.  And whilst there's a chance, I'll believe - it's the Reds.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5463 on: Today at 01:56:33 pm »
Its in our hands.

Win all 4 and we're in the Champions League places.

Big ask
