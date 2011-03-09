Personally think any talk or hopes of a title challenge next season need to be reigned in.
It could happen, of course it could; we've got an amazing manager, some amazing players, and we should have at least some fans back in the ground on a consistent basis. But you have to look at City and Chelsea right now - and to a lesser extent United - and say momentum is massively with them. They're not conceding many goals at all yet still creating a decent amount of chances, and their squad depth is scary. We're not blessed with that and there are huge question marks regarding our defence, which makes it almost impossible to win a title, as well as whether some of our amazing players have gone past their peak.
If we miss out on top four this season - which I personally think is almost certain to happen - then our only real starting aim for next season should be to get back in it and go from there. I agree with other posters that we will. I think the alleged 'Big Six' has real potential to reduce to a 'Big Four' in the next few years, if it hasn't already, with us, United, Chelsea and City moving above the rest. There will always be sides like Leicester and Everton - and Spurs and Arsenal obviously - with potential to sneak in if one or more of those four teams perform below their level, but if they don't then their par should be too good to be matched. The fact that the bookies had us as a 50/50 shot to make the top four as of yesterday despite us being absolutely terrible for half of the season tells us that.