Maybe I am being stupid but I feel next year we would walk back into the top 4 at the very least. This Leicester side (and to a lesser extent even this Chelsea side) have mildly beaten a severely depleted Liverpool side. Sure we have issues with our attack this season and our squad depth in general, but the first team is still probably stronger than all but City, and even then it is in contention with City.
We've been without our entire first team defence all season, and recently even half of the makeshift defence. Missed Henderson for long periods, missed Thiago for half a season, missed Jota for 3 months, even had an extended period of time without Fabinho and Allison.
Our attack is an issue this season which needs addressing, either with fresh legs or a slightly new approach, but I don't think it is ripping the whole thing out and starting again as I have seen a lot of fans suggesting. We also need to trim the fat a bit and get better/younger back up. Again not changing everything about the team just refreshing the squad.
I've seen a lot said about completely changing the formation, the personal, the high defensive line, the way the full backs work, the attacking strategy, the midfield shape, absolutely everything. I've also seen the fear from fans saying we need to act now with a massive summer or City, Chelsea, United, and Leicester are going to start running away from us.
Frankly I don't see the need for fear - a full strength Liverpool side I still see easily getting top 4. With a few tweaks to the system, a few signings, I can see us easily getting top 4, and I can still very much see us challenging next year for the title. We still have one of the best manager in the world, still have a first team stacked full of world class players. Players coming back to fitness and a few refreshing of some positions and I can see us being brilliant again next year.