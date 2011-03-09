I think you have to reflect on what could have been done differently without beating anyone up about it. Its clear recruitment mistakes were made. Yes thats with hindsight, although I agree that it was fairly obvious that when we lost Joe after virgil, alarm bells should have been ringing.



This season looks like it will fizzle out for us now. Yes there is still a chance of top 4 but its a very low probability. As crap as leicester were yesterday we can't rely on them losing both games.

Given the additional injuries we have the Utd game gives us unpalatable choices; Williams and Phillips, which I feel would play into the Utd defensive game with a couple of fast lads to exploit our lack of pace; or move Fab back and lose a grip of the midfield (Hendo's loss has been another huge impact), what is the lesser of two evils? I fear the worst unless Mane finally kicks into form.



Despite Utd throwing the game last night, its clear that even with the injuries we should not have let ourselves fall into this position. Recent games such as Leeds and Newcastle are frustrating but not isolated events, conceding late equalising goals has been a problem along side missing hat fulls of chances. In addition, we have been pretty unfortunate, not just with injuries, but some of the referees and VAR calls this season that have cost us a lot of points; Multiple ones at Everton, at Brighton, Leicester, Newcastle again.



My problem is that if missing out on CL influences our recruitment, which given the financial implications, I guess it will. Then I suppose the rest of the country will get what they all seem to want - one of the least competitive leagues and domestic cups in Europe. I can easily see a scenario where we only make limited investment next year and are rehabilitating the team and then I don't see any other result than City walking the league again. They have no financial challenges, a huge squad (pretty much 2 first teams) and will strategically recruit to replace Aguero at least.





