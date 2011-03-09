Of course that's true. But I'd go beyond that and point to the catalogue of issues we've had this season that buying two top central defenders wouldn't have solved (and fuck knows who the two available Van Dyck/Gomez replacements were). Thiago not available, Jota out, Trent with Covid and off form, Allison out, Henderson out... the VAR debacles and impact on morale... and on and on it goes. Even the ESL bollocks impacted us in ways it didn't other clubs - we had the Leeds game as the first game after the announcement and then United fans getting the game called off.



It's been an absolute shitshow of a season.



The point is we take action on what we CAN control. we had a ship with a leaking hull and decided to wait until we were drowning before we did anything, if the right decision was to wait then why bother signing anyone at all? bring in 3 players in the first week of January and we would definitely be in the top 4, the other teams above us have been shit, weve just been fucking atrocious.We will sign some decent players this summer, Im sure about that but we have to remember our identity under Klopp is/was 2 key thingsA) Being proactive (on and off the pitch)B) IntensityWeve lost our way and need to get back to first principals this summer, the owners failed the manager by being too circumspect and it seems like the majority of supporters are busy making excuses or trying to be empathetic when its not necessary- whatever the financial reasons were for not doing business early we are clearly not going to be the better for it when were flying off to Bulgaria or Ukraine for a game on a Thursday night are we?FSG fucked up and let Klopp down massively on the resources we could influence.