Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5200 on: Today at 10:37:52 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 10:22:44 pm
The foundation to our recent sucess has been our ability to defend at a high level. We had goal-scoring forwards prior to Van Dijk, but we couldn't sustain a challenge of any sort without addressing the issue at the back.

I agree, lack of goals has been a problem, my point overall is it's not just one specific thing. It's a combination of both

Of course that's true. But I'd go beyond that and point to the catalogue of issues we've had this season that buying two top central defenders wouldn't have solved (and fuck knows who the two available Van Dyck/Gomez replacements were). Thiago not available, Jota out, Trent with Covid and off form, Allison out, Henderson out... the VAR debacles and impact on morale... and on and on it goes.  Even the ESL bollocks impacted us in ways it didn't other clubs - we had the Leeds game as the first game after the announcement and then United fans getting the game called off.

It's been an absolute shitshow of a season.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5201 on: Today at 10:39:25 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 10:24:37 pm
And i am not disagreeing with that but some on here want to blame the Owners for having no defenders and completely missed the bigger picture.
They do have to take a huge proportion of the blame though. Nothing is guaranteed but it was arrogant to think we could simply cruise through even when we were down to just Fabinho on Boxing day. Even allowing for the financial issues, bringing Kabak in 4 weeks earlier may have got us an extra 3-6 points more as well as less injuries to other players through overplaying.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5202 on: Today at 10:42:28 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 10:25:27 pm
It's one thing to say we couldn't challenge.  It's another to say we can't make top 4 which the odds are we won't now.  At least for me and when you look at the overall squad we have there isn't any way that's understandable just based on losing the CB's.

I agree, it's not just the CBs. I personally felt confident that we would finish in the top 4 even with the CB injuries. But the injury to Jota, and the lack of form from Mane and Firmino, has been a major issue on top of that.

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5203 on: Today at 10:44:02 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 10:37:52 pm
Of course that's true. But I'd go beyond that and point to the catalogue of issues we've had this season that buying two top central defenders wouldn't have solved (and fuck knows who the two available Van Dyck/Gomez replacements were). Thiago not available, Jota out, Trent with Covid and off form, Allison out, Henderson out... the VAR debacles and impact on morale... and on and on it goes.  Even the ESL bollocks impacted us in ways it didn't other clubs - we had the Leeds game as the first game after the announcement and then United fans getting the game called off.

It's been an absolute shitshow of a season.

Absolutely, everything that could go wrong, has gone wrong. [Whilst not having supporters in the stands, dealing with a pandemic etc..]]
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5204 on: Today at 10:44:24 pm »
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5205 on: Today at 10:44:58 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 10:39:25 pm
They do have to take a huge proportion of the blame though. Nothing is guaranteed but it was arrogant to think we could simply cruise through even when we were down to just Fabinho on Boxing day. Even allowing for the financial issues, bringing Kabak in 4 weeks earlier may have got us an extra 3-6 points more as well as less injuries to other players through overplaying.

As we've seen in recent weeks with the owners the problem is they just don't understand the game.

We lost our first game of 2021 with Fabinho and Henderson playing centre back. That could have been a message to the owners, but they still had no intention of acting and thought if we won't win the league so be it, but never banked on losing top 4.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5206 on: Today at 10:45:18 pm »
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5207 on: Today at 10:57:43 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 10:37:52 pm
Of course that's true. But I'd go beyond that and point to the catalogue of issues we've had this season that buying two top central defenders wouldn't have solved (and fuck knows who the two available Van Dyck/Gomez replacements were). Thiago not available, Jota out, Trent with Covid and off form, Allison out, Henderson out... the VAR debacles and impact on morale... and on and on it goes.  Even the ESL bollocks impacted us in ways it didn't other clubs - we had the Leeds game as the first game after the announcement and then United fans getting the game called off.

It's been an absolute shitshow of a season.

The point is we take action on what we CAN control. we had a ship with a leaking hull and decided to wait until we were drowning before we did anything, if the right decision was to wait then why bother signing anyone at all? bring in 3 players in the first week of January and we would definitely be in the top 4, the other teams above us have been shit, weve just been fucking atrocious.

We will sign some decent players this summer, Im sure about that but we have to remember our identity under Klopp is/was 2 key things

A) Being proactive (on and off the pitch)
B) Intensity

Weve lost our way and need to get back to first principals this summer, the owners failed the manager by being too circumspect and it seems like the majority of supporters are busy making excuses or trying to be empathetic when its not necessary- whatever the financial reasons were for not doing business early we are clearly not going to be the better for it when were flying off to Bulgaria or Ukraine for a game on a Thursday night are we?

FSG fucked up and let Klopp down massively on the resources we could influence.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5208 on: Today at 11:26:28 pm »
In a world of changing online insults and acceptability, can I ask, after tonight, is devious cheating Nordic Goblin acceptable?

If we ever had incentive to beat them, it's now.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5209 on: Today at 11:31:22 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:44:58 pm
As we've seen in recent weeks with the owners the problem is they just don't understand the game.

We lost our first game of 2021 with Fabinho and Henderson playing centre back. That could have been a message to the owners, but they still had no intention of acting and thought if we won't win the league so be it, but never banked on losing top 4.
It's worse, it looks increasingly like they didn't want to act because there was no threat of losing the CL revenue as they were thinking the ESL revenue would take over. Regardless of whether the ESL was a good idea or not, that kind of thinking is almost unforgivable.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5210 on: Today at 11:35:55 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:57:43 pm
The point is we take action on what we CAN control. we had a ship with a leaking hull and decided to wait until we were drowning before we did anything, if the right decision was to wait then why bother signing anyone at all? bring in 3 players in the first week of January and we would definitely be in the top 4, the other teams above us have been shit, weve just been fucking atrocious.

We will sign some decent players this summer, Im sure about that but we have to remember our identity under Klopp is/was 2 key things

A) Being proactive (on and off the pitch)
B) Intensity

Weve lost our way and need to get back to first principals this summer, the owners failed the manager by being too circumspect and it seems like the majority of supporters are busy making excuses or trying to be empathetic when its not necessary- whatever the financial reasons were for not doing business early we are clearly not going to be the better for it when were flying off to Bulgaria or Ukraine for a game on a Thursday night are we?

FSG fucked up and let Klopp down massively on the resources we could influence.

It's not making an excuse for the owners to point out that based on the totality of the season there was probably nobody available that could have been purchased that would have changed anything.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5211 on: Today at 11:44:29 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 11:31:22 pm
It's worse, it looks increasingly like they didn't want to act because there was no threat of losing the CL revenue as they were thinking the ESL revenue would take over. Regardless of whether the ESL was a good idea or not, that kind of thinking is almost unforgivable.

To be honest, who on here though back at the start of the year we would have our worst run of home form in living memory and fail to score a home goal from open play for over 4 months
