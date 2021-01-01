A theme through the season has been inconsistency. Hammer Arsenal at home on Monday night looking like champions elect again - following on from win at Stamford Bridge - and then lose 7-2 to Villa on the Sunday. Hammer Leicester 3-0 on the Sunday and then lose at home to Atalanta on the Wednesday (who we'd just demolished 5-0 at their ground). Hammer Wolves 4-0 and then put a shocker of a performance in at Fulham the next week. Our record top flight away win at Palace, followed by a draw at home to West Brom. Wins at Spurs and West Ham followed by a defeat at home to Brighton. A win at Leipzig followed by defeat at home to Everton. A win at Arsenal who we hammered followed by a shocker at Real Madrid in our biggest game of the season.



As you say it's a myth we've been crap all season. We've put in arguably 10 top performances in the league and won 9 of them (Everton robbery the exception). So that's 9 wins where we've been close to the top of our game. That only leaves 7 other wins, including yesterday, and 2 of them were against Sheffield United. Also Leeds, Villa and West Ham at home and Wolves away. None of those games i'd say we were poor. We were patchy and ground the wins out, but 7 isn't enough.



Where there many more than 9 wins last season where we were really on it? The difference was we were brilliant last season, and the year before, at just grinding wins out, even when we were shit and when we were average. That's what wins you titles. This season when we've played shit we've lost. Every time. And too often we've drawn when we've played well enough to win a game. Compare to someone like Everton who've been poor or mediocre even in most of the games they have won.



This would all have been more than enough for a top 4 finish had we not lost the plot for 2 months, or had the owners backed Klopp to get a CB or two in early January, allowing us to keep Henderson and/or Fabinho in midfield and not rush back Matip.



Yes - inconsistency hasn't helped, but up until Christmas the only results I was remotely worried about were the Leeds 4-3 (which was rustiness, and Leeds going hell for leather in their first PL game), and the Villa 7-2 which was one of the most freakish games I've ever watched - from Virgil and our midfield being asleep, to the 4 deflected goals.Many forget that the Everton game was only matchday 5 (where we lost Virgil and Thiago), so it was a minor miracle we were top at xmas considering we'd also lost Gomez and various other players in the intervening 2 months.Our worst period coincided with having our 3 first choice CB's out, no Fabinho in midfield, inexperienced CB pairings, Henderson injured, and the likes of Robertson, Trent, Wijnaldum, Mane, Salah, and Firmino getting zero rest. Any other team in Europe would've collapsed if they had the same issues, and for me - the question isn't 'What has happened this season', but more - 'How are we still in with a shout of top four with 4 games left'? The contrast to last season is huge, but I genuinely believe everything we've seen - from our misfiring front line to our leggy midfield to our inability to see out games, is all interlinked and not a cause for alarm.I was looking at the other European leagues last night, and across Europe it's clear this season has been highly unusual - even for teams not decimated by injuries like us.Last season, Juventus won their 9th Serie A title in a row. They are currently 4th and 16 points off the champions Inter Milan.Last season, PSG won their 7th Ligue Un title in 8 seasons (albeit 2019/20 was by default), and are now 4 points behind Lille with Lyon and Monaco close behind.In La Liga, Atletico are top and only 7 points separate the top 4, with Real/Barca on course for very modest points totals compared to previous seasons.In the Primeria Liga, Porto and Benfica have completely dominated for 20 years, but Sporting Lisbon currently sit 8 points clear at the top and could win their first title since 2001.Only the Premier League and the Bundesliga have a dominant team, and even City and Bayern struggled in the first half of the season, and had some shock results.So when fans bemoan the draws at Newcastle or Leeds, or say we don't deserve top 4 (a ridiculous view after what we've endured), or that we've been poor - its worth recognising that this is looking like an unprecedented season for many teams and leagues, and it's as abnormal as any season could possibly get. There's no doubt there's times we should've scored more of our chances, cut out mistakes, or managed games better, but I really do think that this whole season needs to be viewed in isolation and not necessarily as any indication of what we should/shouldn't have done in previous years, or what we should/shouldn't do in the future.