Author Topic: The PL run-in

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4800 on: Today at 04:13:40 am
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 03:01:04 am
Beat the Mancs somehow and its on.

But we'll then probably fuck up against Burnley or West Brom.

It's just been that kind of season. We just don't look like a Klopp side or even a Champions League side for that matter and I'll be surprised if we win all four of our remaining games.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4801 on: Today at 07:20:01 am
Yeah theres no way we win all our remaining games. Realistically we have to do that.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4802 on: Today at 07:27:36 am
Don't see us winning all four games. Cannot see us beating United for one.

We just aren't good enough this year, and if we are being honest, we don't deserve to be in the CL places... Still, it would be nice to get it, as unlikely as it seems.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4803 on: Today at 07:32:29 am
I actually think winning 3 out of 4 will be enough to get above Leicester, but then West Ham will be a bigger issue as they should really be winning 3 of their 4.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4804 on: Today at 07:55:35 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:32:29 am
I actually think winning 3 out of 4 will be enough to get above Leicester, but then West Ham will be a bigger issue as they should really be winning 3 of their 4.

Yeah 67 points could be touch and go. I think 69 will be enough but potentially could come down to goal difference with Leicester if they win 2 of their 3.

They're relying on United phoning it in on Tuesday.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4805 on: Today at 08:26:11 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:55:35 am
Yeah 67 points could be touch and go. I think 69 will be enough but potentially could come down to goal difference with Leicester if they win 2 of their 3.

They're relying on United phoning it in on Tuesday.

They will put out a B team against Leicester, mark my words. I took a quick flight over to redcafe and that's exactly what their fans are hoping for in order to stop us finishing 4th. Yesterday, I said City would roll over when I saw the line up and they did just that. So casual. Utd will do the same. I'm more hoping Chelsea stop Leicester in their tracks when they face each other again a few days after their FA Cup final meeting.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4806 on: Today at 08:34:48 am
So utterly frustrating the Leeds and Newcastle results or we would definitely make top 4 IMO. Even just the Newcastle one we would be 4 behind Leicester with a game in hand.

It's unlikely still we get top 4 but all we can do is try and win our games. If we don't make top 4 then we have to come back much stronger next season.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4807 on: Today at 08:42:31 am
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 08:34:48 am
So utterly frustrating the Leeds and Newcastle results or we would definitely make top 4 IMO. Even just the Newcastle one we would be 4 behind Leicester with a game in hand.

It's unlikely still we get top 4 but all we can do is try and win our games. If we don't make top 4 then we have to come back much stronger next season.

In context and considering the performance the Leeds draw was fine and actually not a bad result. Chelsea, City, Man Utd have also not won there which will be quite encouraging for them for when their very hostile fan base return next season.

The Newcastle game was a shocker in the way we should have scored four and then capitulated at the end.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4808 on: Today at 08:50:17 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 08:26:11 am
They will put out a B team against Leicester, mark my words. I took a quick flight over to redcafe and that's exactly what their fans are hoping for in order to stop us finishing 4th. Yesterday, I said City would roll over when I saw the line up and they did just that. So casual. Utd will do the same. I'm more hoping Chelsea stop Leicester in their tracks when they face each other again a few days after their FA Cup final meeting.

This is a problem whenever we're in a run in going for something. United, Everton or City fans wanting to lose to whoever they're playing if it screws Liverpool and their managers being happy to oblige by putting a bum team out.

In 18/19 United or Everton putting in cup final performances against us at their grounds and then rolling over when they played City with their fans cheering on City.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4809 on: Today at 09:03:02 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:50:17 am
This is a problem whenever we're in a run in going for something. United, Everton or City fans wanting to lose to whoever they're playing if it screws Liverpool and their managers being happy to oblige by putting a bum team out.

In 18/19 United or Everton putting in cup final performances against us at their grounds and then rolling over when they played City with their fans cheering on City.

To be fair United were no worse against City than they were against us that season, we were just dreadful in both of those away games, particularly the United match.

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4810 on: Today at 09:23:33 am
Too many errors have cost us.

Winning four from four could be enough but just dont see it.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4811 on: Today at 09:38:15 am
Four from four?

Well fucking breeze it.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4812 on: Today at 09:39:28 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:03:02 am
To be fair United were no worse against City than they were against us that season, we were just dreadful in both of those away games, particularly the United match.

We played in those games like weve played most of this season.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4813 on: Today at 10:06:21 am
Quote from: Samio on Today at 09:38:15 am
Four from four?

Well fucking breeze it.

Breeze it? Have you been watching our recent games?
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4814 on: Today at 10:09:19 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:39:28 am
We played in those games like weve played most of this season.
Half of this season.

We've played 34. After matchday 17 we were top of the league.

This myth about us being crap the entire season needs to stop. Our results deteriorated when the injuries plus players out of position became too much for the system and the remaining players to bear.

Chelsea 2-0, Arsenal 3-1 and 3-0, Leicester 3-0, Wolves 4-0, Palace 7-0, Spurs 2-1 and 3-1, West Ham 2-1 and 3-1, plus a decent spell in our last 6, despite the Leeds/Newcastle draws.

It's been a rough season no doubt, but let's not rewrite history.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4815 on: Today at 10:27:47 am
Quote from: keyop on Today at 10:09:19 am
Half of this season.

We've played 34. After matchday 17 we were top of the league.

This myth about us being crap the entire season needs to stop. Our results deteriorated when the injuries plus players out of position became too much for the system and the remaining players to bear.

Chelsea 2-0, Arsenal 3-1 and 3-0, Leicester 3-0, Wolves 4-0, Palace 7-0, Spurs 2-1 and 3-1, West Ham 2-1 and 3-1, plus a decent spell in our last 6, despite the Leeds/Newcastle draws.

It's been a rough season no doubt, but let's not rewrite history.

A theme through the season has been inconsistency. Hammer Arsenal at home on Monday night looking like champions elect again - following on from win at Stamford Bridge - and then lose 7-2 to Villa on the Sunday. Hammer Leicester 3-0 on the Sunday and then lose at home to Atalanta on the Wednesday (who we'd just demolished 5-0 at their ground). Hammer Wolves 4-0 and then put a shocker of a performance in at Fulham the next week. Our record top flight away win at Palace, followed by a draw at home to West Brom. Wins at Spurs and West Ham followed by a defeat at home to Brighton. A win at Leipzig followed by defeat at home to Everton. A win at Arsenal who we hammered followed by a shocker at Real Madrid in our biggest game of the season.

As you say it's a myth we've been crap all season. We've put in arguably 10 top performances in the league and won 9 of them (Everton robbery the exception). So that's 9 wins where we've been close to the top of our game. That only leaves 7 other wins, including yesterday, and 2 of them were against Sheffield United. Also Leeds, Villa and West Ham at home and Wolves away.  None of those games i'd say we were poor. We were patchy and ground the wins out, but 7 isn't enough.

Where there many more than 9 wins last season where we were really on it? The difference was we were brilliant last season, and the year before, at just grinding wins out, even when we were shit and when we were average. That's what wins you titles. This season when we've played shit we've lost. Every time. And too often we've drawn when we've played well enough to win a game. Compare to someone like Everton who've been poor or mediocre even in most of the games they have won.

This would all have been more than enough for a top 4 finish had we not lost the plot for 2 months, or had the owners backed Klopp to get a CB or two in early January, allowing us to keep Henderson and/or Fabinho in midfield and not rush back Matip.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4816 on: Today at 10:38:27 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:06:21 am
Breeze it? Have you been watching our recent games?

Yep. Trying (and failing it seems) to inject some much needed positive energy :D

Second best form in the league over the last 6 games. Whilst dropping those silly 4 points against Leeds/Newcastle.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4817 on: Today at 10:42:35 am
Manu is the make or break game.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4818 on: Today at 10:54:21 am
United should be tired as hell by Thursday, but if they beat both Villa they have to go all in versus Leicester to salvage the miniscule title chance they have. If physiology is still relevant in 2021 they ought to be really knackered when playing a third game in less than 100 hours. That should definitely benefit a team that has rested four consecutive days. 0-0 is still the most likely result, but given the schedule I believe a Liverpool win is more likely than last Sunday would've been for sure.

Obviously West Ham vs Everton is another massive game. The Ev will need to win to finish ahead of RS so they'll go all in.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4819 on: Today at 11:12:11 am
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 10:54:21 am
United should be tired as hell by Thursday, but if they beat both Villa they have to go all in versus Leicester to salvage the miniscule title chance they have. If physiology is still relevant in 2021 they ought to be really knackered when playing a third game in less than 100 hours. That should definitely benefit a team that has rested four consecutive days. 0-0 is still the most likely result, but given the schedule I believe a Liverpool win is more likely than last Sunday would've been for sure.

Obviously West Ham vs Everton is another massive game. The Ev will need to win to finish ahead of RS so they'll go all in.

They can use a squad more than most though. Cavani and Rashford one game, Martial and Greenwood the next. Rotate the midfield between the likes of Van De Beek, Matic, Mctominay and Fred, while giving Fernandes or Pogba the odd breather.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4820 on: Today at 11:22:38 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:27:47 am
A theme through the season has been inconsistency. Hammer Arsenal at home on Monday night looking like champions elect again - following on from win at Stamford Bridge - and then lose 7-2 to Villa on the Sunday. Hammer Leicester 3-0 on the Sunday and then lose at home to Atalanta on the Wednesday (who we'd just demolished 5-0 at their ground). Hammer Wolves 4-0 and then put a shocker of a performance in at Fulham the next week. Our record top flight away win at Palace, followed by a draw at home to West Brom. Wins at Spurs and West Ham followed by a defeat at home to Brighton. A win at Leipzig followed by defeat at home to Everton. A win at Arsenal who we hammered followed by a shocker at Real Madrid in our biggest game of the season.

As you say it's a myth we've been crap all season. We've put in arguably 10 top performances in the league and won 9 of them (Everton robbery the exception). So that's 9 wins where we've been close to the top of our game. That only leaves 7 other wins, including yesterday, and 2 of them were against Sheffield United. Also Leeds, Villa and West Ham at home and Wolves away.  None of those games i'd say we were poor. We were patchy and ground the wins out, but 7 isn't enough.

Where there many more than 9 wins last season where we were really on it? The difference was we were brilliant last season, and the year before, at just grinding wins out, even when we were shit and when we were average. That's what wins you titles. This season when we've played shit we've lost. Every time. And too often we've drawn when we've played well enough to win a game. Compare to someone like Everton who've been poor or mediocre even in most of the games they have won.

This would all have been more than enough for a top 4 finish had we not lost the plot for 2 months, or had the owners backed Klopp to get a CB or two in early January, allowing us to keep Henderson and/or Fabinho in midfield and not rush back Matip.
Yes - inconsistency hasn't helped, but up until Christmas the only results I was remotely worried about were the Leeds 4-3 (which was rustiness, and Leeds going hell for leather in their first PL game), and the Villa 7-2 which was one of the most freakish games I've ever watched - from Virgil and our midfield being asleep, to the 4 deflected goals.

Many forget that the Everton game was only matchday 5 (where we lost Virgil and Thiago), so it was a minor miracle we were top at xmas considering we'd also lost Gomez and various other players in the intervening 2 months.

Our worst period coincided with having our 3 first choice CB's out, no Fabinho in midfield, inexperienced CB pairings, Henderson injured, and the likes of Robertson, Trent, Wijnaldum, Mane, Salah, and Firmino getting zero rest. Any other team in Europe would've collapsed if they had the same issues, and for me - the question isn't 'What has happened this season', but more - 'How are we still in with a shout of top four with 4 games left'? The contrast to last season is huge, but I genuinely believe everything we've seen - from our misfiring front line to our leggy midfield to our inability to see out games, is all interlinked and not a cause for alarm.

I was looking at the other European leagues last night, and across Europe it's clear this season has been highly unusual - even for teams not decimated by injuries like us.

Last season, Juventus won their 9th Serie A title in a row. They are currently 4th and 16 points off the champions Inter Milan.
Last season, PSG won their 7th Ligue Un title in 8 seasons (albeit 2019/20 was by default), and are now 4 points behind Lille with Lyon and Monaco close behind.
In La Liga, Atletico are top and only 7 points separate the top 4, with Real/Barca on course for very modest points totals compared to previous seasons.
In the Primeria Liga, Porto and Benfica have completely dominated for 20 years, but Sporting Lisbon currently sit 8 points clear at the top and could win their first title since 2001.
Only the Premier League and the Bundesliga have a dominant team, and even City and Bayern struggled in the first half of the season, and had some shock results.

So when fans bemoan the draws at Newcastle or Leeds, or say we don't deserve top 4 (a ridiculous view after what we've endured), or that we've been poor - its worth recognising that this is looking like an unprecedented season for many teams and leagues, and it's as abnormal as any season could possibly get. There's no doubt there's times we should've scored more of our chances, cut out mistakes, or managed games better, but I really do think that this whole season needs to be viewed in isolation and not necessarily as any indication of what we should/shouldn't have done in previous years, or what we should/shouldn't do in the future.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4821 on: Today at 11:53:03 am
Quote from: keyop on Today at 11:22:38 am
So when fans bemoan the draws at Newcastle or Leeds, or say we don't deserve top 4 (a ridiculous view after what we've endured), or that we've been poor - its worth recognising that this is looking like an unprecedented season for many teams and leagues, and it's as abnormal as any season could possibly get. There's no doubt there's times we should've scored more of our chances, cut out mistakes, or managed games better, but I really do think that this whole season needs to be viewed in isolation and not necessarily as any indication of what we should/shouldn't have done in previous years, or what we should/shouldn't do in the future.

It's easy to say in frustration, but if we miss out by a couple of points then are we going to slaughter the team over not putting the Newcastle game to bed, or look back at the wins blatantly cheated off us at Brighton and Everton by VAR at the death? In addition to the injuries we got at Goodison.

When you have as poor a January and February as we did though (relegation form) then you need to be consistent the rest of the season to get top 4.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4822 on: Today at 12:10:01 pm
You can bet your bottom penny United will play a weakened team against Leicester and their strongest against us. Make no mistake they dont want us in the CL and will plan their games against Leicester and us to ensure we dont get in.

Its quite a sad predicament of the situation knowing teams can manipulate games to kill off our chances. And it in the end it really boils down to us and how poor weve been. A very harsh lesson to learn for everyone at the club really. Ive said a few times that everyone needs a coming together moment in the summer and discuss how this should never happen again.
