« Reply #4800 on: Today at 04:13:40 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 03:01:04 am
Beat the Mancs somehow and its on.

But we'll then probably fuck up against Burnley or West Brom.

It's just been that kind of season. We just don't look like a Klopp side or even a Champions League side for that matter and I'll be surprised if we win all four of our remaining games.
« Reply #4801 on: Today at 07:20:01 am »
Yeah theres no way we win all our remaining games. Realistically we have to do that.
« Reply #4802 on: Today at 07:27:36 am »
Don't see us winning all four games. Cannot see us beating United for one.

We just aren't good enough this year, and if we are being honest, we don't deserve to be in the CL places... Still, it would be nice to get it, as unlikely as it seems.
« Reply #4803 on: Today at 07:32:29 am »
I actually think winning 3 out of 4 will be enough to get above Leicester, but then West Ham will be a bigger issue as they should really be winning 3 of their 4.
« Reply #4804 on: Today at 07:55:35 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:32:29 am
I actually think winning 3 out of 4 will be enough to get above Leicester, but then West Ham will be a bigger issue as they should really be winning 3 of their 4.

Yeah 67 points could be touch and go. I think 69 will be enough but potentially could come down to goal difference with Leicester if they win 2 of their 3.

They're relying on United phoning it in on Tuesday.
« Reply #4805 on: Today at 08:26:11 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:55:35 am
Yeah 67 points could be touch and go. I think 69 will be enough but potentially could come down to goal difference with Leicester if they win 2 of their 3.

They're relying on United phoning it in on Tuesday.

They will put out a B team against Leicester, mark my words. I took a quick flight over to redcafe and that's exactly what their fans are hoping for in order to stop us finishing 4th. Yesterday, I said City would roll over when I saw the line up and they did just that. So casual. Utd will do the same. I'm more hoping Chelsea stop Leicester in their tracks when they face each other again a few days after their FA Cup final meeting.
« Reply #4806 on: Today at 08:34:48 am »
So utterly frustrating the Leeds and Newcastle results or we would definitely make top 4 IMO. Even just the Newcastle one we would be 4 behind Leicester with a game in hand.

It's unlikely still we get top 4 but all we can do is try and win our games. If we don't make top 4 then we have to come back much stronger next season.
« Reply #4807 on: Today at 08:42:31 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 08:34:48 am
So utterly frustrating the Leeds and Newcastle results or we would definitely make top 4 IMO. Even just the Newcastle one we would be 4 behind Leicester with a game in hand.

It's unlikely still we get top 4 but all we can do is try and win our games. If we don't make top 4 then we have to come back much stronger next season.

In context and considering the performance the Leeds draw was fine and actually not a bad result. Chelsea, City, Man Utd have also not won there which will be quite encouraging for them for when their very hostile fan base return next season.

The Newcastle game was a shocker in the way we should have scored four and then capitulated at the end.
« Reply #4808 on: Today at 08:50:17 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 08:26:11 am
They will put out a B team against Leicester, mark my words. I took a quick flight over to redcafe and that's exactly what their fans are hoping for in order to stop us finishing 4th. Yesterday, I said City would roll over when I saw the line up and they did just that. So casual. Utd will do the same. I'm more hoping Chelsea stop Leicester in their tracks when they face each other again a few days after their FA Cup final meeting.

This is a problem whenever we're in a run in going for something. United, Everton or City fans wanting to lose to whoever they're playing if it screws Liverpool and their managers being happy to oblige by putting a bum team out.

In 18/19 United or Everton putting in cup final performances against us at their grounds and then rolling over when they played City with their fans cheering on City.
« Reply #4809 on: Today at 09:03:02 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:50:17 am
This is a problem whenever we're in a run in going for something. United, Everton or City fans wanting to lose to whoever they're playing if it screws Liverpool and their managers being happy to oblige by putting a bum team out.

In 18/19 United or Everton putting in cup final performances against us at their grounds and then rolling over when they played City with their fans cheering on City.

To be fair United were no worse against City than they were against us that season, we were just dreadful in both of those away games, particularly the United match.

