Beat the Mancs somehow and its on.
I actually think winning 3 out of 4 will be enough to get above Leicester, but then West Ham will be a bigger issue as they should really be winning 3 of their 4.
Yeah 67 points could be touch and go. I think 69 will be enough but potentially could come down to goal difference with Leicester if they win 2 of their 3. They're relying on United phoning it in on Tuesday.
So utterly frustrating the Leeds and Newcastle results or we would definitely make top 4 IMO. Even just the Newcastle one we would be 4 behind Leicester with a game in hand. It's unlikely still we get top 4 but all we can do is try and win our games. If we don't make top 4 then we have to come back much stronger next season.
They will put out a B team against Leicester, mark my words. I took a quick flight over to redcafe and that's exactly what their fans are hoping for in order to stop us finishing 4th. Yesterday, I said City would roll over when I saw the line up and they did just that. So casual. Utd will do the same. I'm more hoping Chelsea stop Leicester in their tracks when they face each other again a few days after their FA Cup final meeting.
This is a problem whenever we're in a run in going for something. United, Everton or City fans wanting to lose to whoever they're playing if it screws Liverpool and their managers being happy to oblige by putting a bum team out. In 18/19 United or Everton putting in cup final performances against us at their grounds and then rolling over when they played City with their fans cheering on City.
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.12]