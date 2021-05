I wonder what team was involved that made the change come about.. 🤷🏻‍♂️



Actually no - it wasn't because of us - if i recall correctly the rule was briefly changed in like 2007/08 to say that it was up to the league concerned whether they wanted to choose whether to submit their 4th placed finisher (it was only specifically for the 3 leagues with 4 CL places) instead of the CL winner, and then was changed to say that the CL winner got through *instead* of the 4th placed team for 1 year, before the rule got changed back to "winner would gain CL qualification IF they didn't already ON TOP OF the league's top 4"This was because previously (before 2005) it was assumed that on the very rare occasion that the CL winners didn't get top 4, their league would submit them instead of the 4th placed, but the FA played hardball on our (and Everton's) behalf and refused that, so UEFA made up the rule that they would gain entrance into the qualifiers, knowing that it would devalue the CL brand if the champions weren't in it before changing back to the "assume the league would submit them and pressure them to". And you could make an anti-Everton argument that the FA shouldn't have done so, but taking our Scouse hats off, I think most would agree with the FA that UEFA trying to force the FA (or any other governing body) to replace a legitimately qualifying team with the CL winners to save UEFAs corrupt face was wrong