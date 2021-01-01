« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 113 114 115 116 117 [118]   Go Down

Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 299768 times)

Online CalgarianRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4680 on: Today at 09:38:08 pm »
Forgot about GD, Leicester's took bit of a hit today.

Hope we smash Southampton. No excuses if we don't beat them. We are getting another lifeline.
Logged
True North Strong

Online PaddyPaned

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4681 on: Today at 09:39:14 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:21:52 am
To be fair we were trying to bed in a new centre back partnership and our creative force the full backs were sitting much deeper.

There are compelling mitigating circumstances - the injuries have been insane. That said, weve failed to create/exploit chances and weve been short of ideas when things are going badly. This is the first time that Ive properly missed Coutinho.
 
Logged

Online djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,091
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4682 on: Today at 09:39:24 pm »
Thats probably goal difference no longer an issue for catching Leicester. Think well catch them with 4 wins and a draw and 67 points. If we can get them.
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,477
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4683 on: Today at 09:40:03 pm »
5 wins needed no excuses
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,612
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4684 on: Today at 09:43:15 pm »
I really didn't want to get my hopes up again...
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,769
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4685 on: Today at 09:44:37 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 09:40:03 pm
5 wins needed no excuses

It'll look clearer after United. We could be 3 behind Leicester after Thursday with a game in hand (and stronger goal difference) at which point 2 wins from the last 3 would probably be enough and we'd be in the driving seat.

But if United throw the Leicester game and treat us like a final and get something, there's a gap again. And we have to win tomorrow.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,916
    • @hartejack
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4686 on: Today at 09:53:05 pm »
Quote from: jackh on May  5, 2021, 12:14:27 pm
Updated (hadn't even looked at the Spurs and West Ham results until just now to be honest...):

3rdLeicester34+2263
4thChelsea34+2261
5thWest Ham34+1158
6thSpurs34+2256
7thLiverpool33+1654
8thEverton33+352

Weekend gone:
Southampton 1-1 Leicester
Chelsea 2-0 Fulham
Everton 1-2 Villa
United P-P Liverpool
Spurs 4-0 Sheffield United
Burnley 1-2 West Ham

Weekend:
Leicester vs Newcastle
Leeds vs Spurs
City vs Chelsea
Liverpool vs Southampton
West Ham vs Everton

Updated:

3rdLeicester35+2063
4thChelsea34+2261
5thWest Ham34+1158
6thSpurs34+2256
7thLiverpool33+1654
8thEverton33+352

Weekend:
Leicester 2-4 Newcastle
Leeds vs Spurs
City vs Chelsea
Liverpool vs Southampton
West Ham vs Everton
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4687 on: Today at 09:57:22 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:34:44 pm
Even if Leicester win 2 of their last 3 we could overtake them on goal difference.  4 wins might well be enough.

I always said a Leicester collapse was plausible with Rodgers in charge. That United bollocks couldncost us though. Especially if United put their reserves out on Tuesday to get Leicester back on track.

At least we know now 4th will be enough.

How will 4 wins be enough if Leicester win 2 of their remaining 3 games? That would put them on 69 points. 4 wins would put us on 66/67 points. It has to be 5, surely
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,289
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4688 on: Today at 10:02:47 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:34:44 pm
Even if Leicester win 2 of their last 3 we could overtake them on goal difference.  4 wins might well be enough.

I always said a Leicester collapse was plausible with Rodgers in charge. That United bollocks couldncost us though. Especially if United put their reserves out on Tuesday to get Leicester back on track.

At least we know now 4th will be enough.

I mentioned we needed 5 wins in 7 prior to the Leeds game. Thats what made the Newcastle result so awful.

We still need to win 5. We wont though.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4689 on: Today at 10:03:16 pm »
Need the Michael Corleone gif
Logged

Online Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4690 on: Today at 10:05:46 pm »
Just makes the newcastle debacle all the worse this.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,864
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4691 on: Today at 10:06:01 pm »
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,289
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4692 on: Today at 10:06:53 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 10:05:46 pm
Just makes the newcastle debacle all the worse this.

Yep. The Leeds result wasnt bad. The Newcastle result was an absolute disgrace and Klopp made it clear in no uncertain terms how it wasnt acceptable.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 113 114 115 116 117 [118]   Go Up
« previous next »
 