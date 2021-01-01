To be fair we were trying to bed in a new centre back partnership and our creative force the full backs were sitting much deeper.
5 wins needed no excuses
Updated (hadn't even looked at the Spurs and West Ham results until just now to be honest...):3rdLeicester34+22634thChelsea34+22615thWest Ham34+11586thSpurs34+22567thLiverpool33+16548thEverton33+352Weekend gone:Southampton 1-1 LeicesterChelsea 2-0 FulhamEverton 1-2 VillaUnited P-P LiverpoolSpurs 4-0 Sheffield UnitedBurnley 1-2 West HamWeekend:Leicester vs NewcastleLeeds vs SpursCity vs ChelseaLiverpool vs SouthamptonWest Ham vs Everton
Even if Leicester win 2 of their last 3 we could overtake them on goal difference. 4 wins might well be enough.I always said a Leicester collapse was plausible with Rodgers in charge. That United bollocks couldncost us though. Especially if United put their reserves out on Tuesday to get Leicester back on track.At least we know now 4th will be enough.
Just makes the newcastle debacle all the worse this.
