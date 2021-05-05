« previous next »
The PL run-in

deFacto please, you bastards

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4640 on: May 5, 2021, 12:39:59 pm
Imo had we had a fit Gomez and Matip, our season wouldn't have gone off the rails as it did. But losing all 3, was too much. Mane's form falling off a cliff didn't help things either with Jota being gone for 3 months as wlel
Simplexity

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4641 on: May 5, 2021, 01:57:41 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on May  5, 2021, 12:39:59 pm
Imo had we had a fit Gomez and Matip, our season wouldn't have gone off the rails as it did. But losing all 3, was too much. Mane's form falling off a cliff didn't help things either with Jota being gone for 3 months as wlel

The Jota injury absolutely killed us. We obviously would not be in contention of winning the league with him but I am confident we would at least be favorites to get top 4.

Our defense has had its issues this season obviously but I would say by far our biggest issue is that our left side has died on its arse with Robbo and Mane being in absolutely dreadful form.

kasperoff

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4642 on: May 5, 2021, 02:23:13 pm
Quote from: Red_Rich on May  5, 2021, 11:14:12 am

While, admittedly, we've been bad, there's no doubt in my mind that it's been the Pandemic and everything that has come with it that screwed us.

Should have dealt with adversity much better than we did. That form at the turn of the year was embarrassing and more than just empty stadiums and injuries. Up there with one of the worst seasons I can remember.
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Bobinhood

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4643 on: May 5, 2021, 02:33:23 pm
The second withdrawal of fans is what killed us imo. Broke the camels back.
Craig 🤔

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4644 on: May 5, 2021, 03:11:00 pm
Quote from: kasperoff on May  5, 2021, 02:23:13 pm
Should have dealt with adversity much better than we did. That form at the turn of the year was embarrassing and more than just empty stadiums and injuries. Up there with one of the worse seasons I can remember.

There is only so much adversity that can really be coped with though before shit hits the fan.

After VVD and Thiago got injured we coped really well. Then Gomez got injured and we continued to cope great. Even with Matip and Fabinho having their own injuries during this time.

When December came though and Jota got injured too it was a slippery slope, add Matip and Henderson on top and really it was a bit too much adversity to really get over.


Now we've had players suffering a dip in form too, possibly not helped by the injury ravaged squad meaning they have played more than they should, which has really not helped.
Barneylfc∗

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4645 on: Yesterday at 05:41:07 pm
If the top 4 finishes

Man City
Man United
Leicester
Chelsea

and United win the Europa League, does 5th get a Champions League spot?
jackh

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4646 on: Yesterday at 05:44:49 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:41:07 pm
If the top 4 finishes

Man City
Man United
Leicester
Chelsea

and United win the Europa League, does 5th get a Champions League spot?

I don't think so - that scenario still just satisfies the 4 English qualification spots.  I presume it wouldn't even open up 8th for the Europa League either (already 5th by default, 6th because City won the league Cup, and 7th because the FA Cup Final is City vs Leicester), as only 3 spots are required.
MD1990

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4647 on: Yesterday at 05:44:51 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:41:07 pm
If the top 4 finishes

Man City
Man United
Leicester
Chelsea

and United win the Europa League, does 5th get a Champions League spot?
no we have to get 4th.
Barneylfc∗

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4648 on: Yesterday at 05:57:35 pm
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 05:44:49 pm
I don't think so - that scenario still just satisfies the 4 English qualification spots.  I presume it wouldn't even open up 8th for the Europa League either (already 5th by default, 6th because City won the league Cup, and 7th because the FA Cup Final is City vs Leicester), as only 3 spots are required.
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 05:44:51 pm
no we have to get 4th.

I didn't think so. Someone shared a claim on Whatsapp that if we finish 5th, City win the European Cup and United win the Europa League then we qualify for the Champions League.

But I looked it up also

https://www.premierleague.com/european-qualification-explained

How does winning UCL/UEL affect qualification?
Should a Premier League club win the UEFA Champions League they will automatically qualify for the group stage of next season's competition regardless of their league finishing position.

Should a Premier League club win the UEFA Europa League they will automatically qualify for the group stage of next season's UEFA Champions League regardless of their league finishing position.

If a club win the UEFA Champions League or UEFA Europa League and finish in the top four, their qualification for the UCL through their league position is not transferred to another team. 

A maximum of five Premier League teams are eligible for UEFA Champions League qualification.

In the event that a Premier League club win the UEFA Champions League and another win the UEFA Europa League and neither of these clubs finish in the top four of the Premier League, the club lying fourth in the table will drop into the UEFA Europa League group stage.
Dave McCoy

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4649 on: Yesterday at 06:01:21 pm
A team outside the top 4 cannot qualify for the CL unless they win the CL or EL.  A team in 4th could be excluded if both CL and EL winners were in the same league and not in the top 4.  There is no scenario where a team in 5th could get into the CL without winning the CL or EL.
Mighty_Red

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4650 on: Yesterday at 09:57:33 pm
Arsenal are out which means that 4th place guarantees a CL place. If that doesn't give us some motivation, nothing will.
darragh85

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4651 on: Yesterday at 11:14:16 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on May  5, 2021, 02:33:23 pm
The second withdrawal of fans is what killed us imo. Broke the camels back.

it seemed to.

it was like fuck this and whats the point after that.
jackh

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4652 on: Yesterday at 11:29:30 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on May  5, 2021, 02:33:23 pm
The second withdrawal of fans is what killed us imo. Broke the camels back.

Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:14:16 pm
it seemed to.

it was like fuck this and whats the point after that.

Can't disagree with this really - I said in a different thread recently that, for me, that Bobby celebration (running most of the length of the pitch to celebrate in front of the supporters on the Kop) was pretty much the highlight of the season for me.
Black Bull Nova

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4653 on: Yesterday at 11:39:57 pm
The realistic aim is the Europa, that is in our hands, anything else relies on the failure of others.

I think many people here are recognising that 21/22 will be a season of re-start/re-build. I doubt we will buy that big in the summer given where money and transfer fees are so that means building in another way.

Occupy our first XI with winning back the PL and then we will have Europa/LC/FAC to bring through players and bed in players, I'm thinking especially Harvey Elliot but by next year there will be others and we may be taking some of our loaned players back in although no-one obviously springs to mind as a definitive prospect so I expect a couple of good prospects to be picked up and gain the necessary experience in the background. That's something the EL gives you on top of ensuring you protect the players from thursday nights.

It may be that Jurgen takes a little more of a back seat for these games as well, depending on how kind the draw is. But then again, I'm thinking too far ahead, Chelsea still have to play City, Arsenal, Leicester and Villa
Mighty_Red

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4654 on: Yesterday at 11:44:09 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:14:16 pm
it seemed to.

it was like fuck this and whats the point after that.
Which is an alarming decline in our mentality and you have to wonder if it is another excuse for the players to hide behind and whether they will get themselves back up when Anfield is full again.

No fans and all the injuries undeniably had an affect on the team, but did it take us down to 1.2PPG since Xmas? It's definitely something we need to remind FSG of if the difference is that stark.
Black Bull Nova

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4655 on: Today at 12:11:27 am
I have to say that although standards slipped, we have been the victim of small margins (sometimes self inflicted) where in the past they would have gone for us (ie the small margin that went for us when Origi scored against Everton)

We have been the better team in nearly every match and failure to finish and finish off teams where we have hit the post or fluffed good chances have hurt. We could have been 20 points better off right now without playing that much better.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4656 on: Today at 12:16:24 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:11:27 am
I have to say that although standards slipped, we have been the victim of small margins (sometimes self inflicted) where in the past they would have gone for us (ie the small margin that went for us when Origi scored against Everton)

We have been the better team in nearly every match and failure to finish and finish off teams where we have hit the post or fluffed good chances have hurt. We could have been 20 points better off right now without playing that much better.

Definitely,it's been a season where nothing has gone our way both on and off the pitch.

I'd have taken it had somebody said that we would win the CL and League but would have a stinker the following season.

Three European finals & we should have been saying 2 league titles,we're fucking boss & will be back to our best next season.
Black Bull Nova

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4657 on: Today at 12:23:31 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:16:24 am
Definitely,it's been a season where nothing has gone our way both on and off the pitch.

I'd have taken it had somebody said that we would win the CL and League but would have a stinker the following season.

Three European finals & we should have been saying 2 league titles,we're fucking boss & will be back to our best next season.

Without doubt, with a little oil, some fresh blood and a some fans in the cauldron we will be magic again
jackh

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4658 on: Today at 12:29:41 am
This post...

Quote from: MonsLibpool on May  4, 2021, 09:58:38 pm
They'll win it. The fact our boys have won it makes me cool with it.

...which cropped up after City progressed to the Final on Tuesday evening, has made me feel much better & quite philosophical about it all (albeit perhaps only briefly ;D).  This team have brought home the two big ones for us and we've got to be able to find ways to savour that rather than immediately consign it to history.  Of course, we all hope that 'the project' is extended and that this team still have more to give and a legacy to establish - I'm keeping the faith that it's too early to write that off for now.  Whatever the next few weeks bring (both us & other teams/competitions), there's a lot we & the team can be proud of.
Black Bull Nova

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4659 on: Today at 12:35:16 am
Quote from: jackh on Today at 12:29:41 am
This post...

...which cropped up after City progressed to the Final on Tuesday evening, has made me feel much better & quite philosophical about it all (albeit perhaps only briefly ;D).  This team have brought home the two big ones for us and we've got to be able to find ways to savour that rather than immediately consign it to history.  Of course, we all hope that 'the project' is extended and that this team still have more to give and a legacy to establish - I'm keeping the faith that it's too early to write that off for now.  Whatever the next few weeks bring (both us & other teams/competitions), there's a lot we & the team can be proud of.

Yes, for a while we were the undoubted best team in the world and we didn't buy that status. Touching that sort of level every now again is what we are here for. Buying that sort of success on a regular basis just seems hollow, like a rich kid's christmas where Santa's wish list is a given
jackh

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4660 on: Today at 12:38:43 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:35:16 am
Yes, for a while we were the undoubted best team in the world and we didn't buy that status. Touching that sort of level every now again is what we are here for. Buying that sort of success on a regular basis just seems hollow, like a rich kid's christmas where Santa's wish list is a given

Cheapness has never been so expensive.
