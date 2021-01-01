« previous next »
The PL run-in

Samio

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4520 on: Yesterday at 09:56:17 pm
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 09:54:15 pm
I would be surprised if we got anything at United, the team is out of sorts.

Yep, I do agree. But if we dont get anything out of United then its curtains anyway.
Fromola

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4521 on: Yesterday at 09:58:04 pm
Quote from: Samio on Yesterday at 09:56:17 pm
Yep, I do agree. But if we dont get anything out of United then its curtains anyway.

United usually have us as a cup final but are probably more interested in their Europa League tie given they're going to finish 2nd regardless.

Depends whether jekyll or hyde turns up there.
Black Bull Nova

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4522 on: Today at 12:30:06 am
We'll pull off a miracle and catch Chelsea and then they will go and win the CL and Arsenal the Europa

(albeit it would be funny if it were Everton that did that, can you imagine the fewm)
jackh

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4523 on: Today at 09:41:29 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:30:06 am
We'll pull off a miracle and catch Chelsea and then they will go and win the CL and Arsenal the Europa

(albeit it would be funny if it were Everton that did that, can you imagine the fewm)

Can anyone provide a reminder of what the exact qualification rule/limit is - is it country allowance +1 (which, with England getting 4 slots, is why 4th & Chelsea would qualify if Chelsea won it - 5 teams - but 4th would miss out if Arsenal also won because 1-4 + Chelsea + Arsenal makes 6 teams?).

And why is this the case?  Is it something to do with not ending up with a massively favourable coefficient for a given country after a successful run of seasons?

If not for the latter, I always just thought that a more sensible option would be to overlook the nationality of the competition winners ('badge' them with a competition logo in place of a flag) and knock the positions down their table/order.  Seems somehow fairer to extend slots as & when necessary rather than pull the rug from under a team (due to circumstances they have very little control over) at the last minute*.

*Do I actually recall this happening, or being very close to happening (and I don't mean 2005).  I've got it in my head that a manager was talking about it in the early 2000s as a very real prospect with a few weeks remaining - presumably United going deep into the competition whilst they were having an off-season when there were fewer qualification slots already.  Robson and Newcastle, perhaps?  Or Leeds?
LallanaInPyjamas

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4524 on: Today at 09:49:52 am
Quote from: jackh on Today at 09:41:29 am
Can anyone provide a reminder of what the exact qualification rule/limit is - is it country allowance +1 (which, with England getting 4 slots, is why 4th & Chelsea would qualify if Chelsea won it - 5 teams - but 4th would miss out if Arsenal also won because 1-4 + Chelsea + Arsenal makes 6 teams?).

And why is this the case? Is it something to do with not ending up with a massively favourable coefficient for a given country after a successful run of seasons?

If not for the latter, I always just thought that a more sensible option would be to overlook the nationality of the competition winners ('badge' them with a competition logo in place of a flag) and knock the positions down their table/order.  Seems somehow fairer to extend slots as & when necessary rather than pull the rug from under a team (due to circumstances they have very little control over) at the last minute*.

*Do I actually recall this happening, or being very close to happening (and I don't mean 2005).  I've got it in my head that a manager was talking about it in the early 2000s as a very real prospect with a few weeks remaining - presumably United going deep into the competition whilst they were having an off-season when there were fewer qualification slots already.  Robson and Newcastle, perhaps?  Or Leeds?

Yeah no country can have more than five representatives in the CL at the moment. I guess it's a combination of the bold and a general imbalance in that season's competition.

There's only been two major incidents of this sort of thing in England from what I can remember: us finishing 5th but winning the CL and being handed an early qualifying slot (before they changed the rules to ensure the holders would always qualify), and Chelsea finishing 5th/6th and knocking 4th-placed Spurs out of the following season's CL (again, before they changed the rules to allow a fifth representative from the same country). You may be right about the early 00's, though, I don't recall if I'm honest.

It's not going to happen this season because let's face it, Chelsea will comfortably wrap up 4th place now.
Fromola

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4525 on: Today at 09:55:41 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:30:06 am
We'll pull off a miracle and catch Chelsea and then they will go and win the CL and Arsenal the Europa

(albeit it would be funny if it were Everton that did that, can you imagine the fewm)

I'd actually pay good money right now for that to happen. That'd be great karma.
lionel_messias

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4526 on: Today at 10:02:59 am
<<<I have a hunch Chelsea WILL win the Champions League.

Right now I just feel like I want us to beat United and then I'm not overly fussed, this season has been that poor.
